Uzbekistan Arrests Four Over Child Deaths Linked To Indian Cough Syrup
Uzbekistan has arrested four people over the deaths of 19 children who consumed a cough syrup made by Indian pharmaceuticals company Marion Biotech, the state security service said on January 6. Two of the detainees of the Scientific Center for Standardization of Medicines are accused of violating testing procedures for the Doc-1 Max syrup. Two others are senior employees of Quramax Medical LLC, which imported the syrup to the Central Asian country. Uzbekistan said last month it has suspended the sale of all products by Marion Biotech and ordered all pharmacies in the country to remove the company's products. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
Ukraine's Electricity Grid Operator Limits Energy Consumption, Citing Upcoming Cold Weather
The Ukrainian electricity grid operator, Ukrenerho, has introduced limits for energy consumption across the country, citing expected cold weather in the coming period. In a statement on January 6, Ukrenerho said the limitation will be in force daily between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., warning that exceeding the energy consumption limits will lead to emergency shutdowns. The statement comes as Ukraine continues practicing scheduled and emergency power outages amid Russia’s ongoing shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure that has damaged crucial parts of the country's energy system. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iran Arrests Journalist Mehdi Beyk, Who Interviewed Families Of Detained Protesters
Mehdi Beyk, the head of the political department of the reformist daily Etemad, has been arrested in Tehran, adding to the dozens of media members taken into custody by authorities amid months of unrest in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman while she was detained by the notorious morality police.
Beyk was arrested by the Intelligence Ministry on January 5 and his mobile phone, notebook, and personal belongings were seized, his wife said on Twitter.
Beyk is the third journalist arrested in the past few days. Shargh reporter Milad Alavi was arrested over the weekend, while journalist Mehdi Ghadimi was reportedly detained on January 1.
The charges against them are not clear. Beyk had interviewed the families of several of those arrested in antiestablishment protests -- including detainees facing the death sentence -- in recent weeks.
Numerous journalists have been arrested in past weeks amid Iran’s crackdown on unrest triggered by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police.
Shargh published in December a list of nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists held in connection with the protests.
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) in New York, more than 80 media workers have been arrested during the protests.
They include Shargh journalist Niloofar Hamedi and Hammihan reporter Elahe Mohammadi, who helped break the story about Amini.
The intelligence service recently described the women as foreign agents, accusations their newspapers deny.
At least two photojournalists, Ahmad Halabisaz and Yalda Moaiery, were also arrested while covering the protests in Tehran in September. Both were released on bail.
Halabisaz later said on Instagram that he had been sentenced to five years in prison and banned from working as a journalist for two years.
The CPJ has called on Iran to release all journalists behind bar in the country.
Last month, it listed Iran as the worst jailer of journalists in the world, followed by China, Myanmar, Turkey, and Belarus.
With reporting by dpa
Russian Art Dealer Identified As Victim Of Gruesome 2013 Dutch Case
Police in Amsterdam said on January 6 that they had identified a torso found wrapped in blue plastic in the IJ river in 2013 as belonging to missing Russian art dealer Aleksandr Levin. Police spokesperson Wendy Boudewijn said Dutch authorities identified the remains by DNA testing in 2021 but did not initially release the identity as they had not yet managed to contact Levin's next of kin. While there had previously been cooperation with Russian authorities, the Russia' February 2022 invasion of Ukraine has meant contact was severed, Boudewijn told Reuters. According to the Dutch daily Telegraaf, Levin was a wealthy businessman who dealt in icons. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Former Prime Minister Of Russia's Daghestan Dies After Being Hit By Car
The former prime minister of Russia’s North Caucasus region of Daghestan, Magomed Abdulayev, has died after being hit by a car when he was crossing a road in the regional capital, Makhachkala. Local authorities said on January 6 that the 61-year-old died in a hospital hours after being hit by a vehicle a day earlier. A probe has been launched into Abdulayev's death. He led the Daghestani government from 2010 to 2013. Before that, he served as a deputy prime minister and the regional leader's adviser. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Lukashenka Signs Law Allowing Confiscation Of Property For 'Unfriendly Actions' Against Belarus
Belarus's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has signed a law that allows the confiscation of property from citizens and companies for "unfriendly actions against Belarus." The law appeared on the country's online registry of legal actions in the early hours of January 6. The bill, approved by Belarusian lawmakers last month, says it "protects the national interests of Belarus" and that its implementation cannot be affected by international court decisions. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Lukashenka Visits Russian Troops Stationed In Belarus
Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka visited a military base where Russian troops are stationed, the Defense Ministry said on January 6. During the meeting, Lukashenka and an unnamed representative from the Russian Army discussed the two countries' joint military drills, it said. "At this stage, units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are ready to carry out tasks as intended," the representative said. Belarus, which is closely allied with Moscow, said on January 5 that it will receive more weapons and equipment from Russia as the two boost their military cooperation, fueling fears it could be used as a staging post to attack Ukraine from the north. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iran Says It Foiled Cyberattack On Central Bank
Iran has foiled a cyberattack on its central bank, the country's telecommunications infrastructure company said on January 6. Anonymous and other global hacking groups threatened in October to launch cyberattacks on Iranian institutions and officials in support of anti-government protests and to bypass Internet censorship there. Amir Mohammadzadeh Lajevardi, head of the Infrastructure Communications Company, said the central bank was targeted by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on January 5, the official IRNA news agency quoted him as saying. DDoS attacks attempt to cripple servers by overwhelming them with Internet traffic. The central bank said in September that a cyberattack briefly took its website offline. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Reports Of Shelling As Uneasy Kremlin-Called Cease-Fire Takes Effect In Ukraine
A Kremlin-declared truce in fighting in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas took effect on January 6, but it was unclear whether either side would abide by what Kyiv and some Western governments -- including the United States -- called a ploy by Russia to regroup after weeks of setbacks.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russian state television said the truce began being honored at noon Moscow time "along the entire line of contact" in Ukraine.
But Ukrainian officials in Kramatorsk reported shelling, and the Russian state news agency TASS said Ukrainian forces had shelled Donetsk "exactly at noon." Ukrinform reported almost an hour after the start of the cease-fire that an air alert had been issued across the country.
None of the reports could be independently verified.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the cease-fire to begin at 0900 GMT on January 6 and run until midnight on January 7, but his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and several Western officials accused the Kremlin of wanting to use the period to improve its position on the battlefield.
"Everyone in the world knows how the Kremlin uses a lull in the war to continue the war with new strength," Zelenskiy said in a video message late on January 5.
It was not clear if Ukraine would nonetheless abide by the truce, nor did Moscow say whether it would retaliate if Russian troops were engaged by Ukrainian forces.
During the New Year's festivities, usually a time of celebration in both countries, Russia launched air strikes at several locations inside Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Putin is "trying to find some oxygen" by floating the cease-fire, which German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also slammed, saying on Twitter that a cease-fire "brings neither freedom nor security to people living in daily fear under Russian occupation."
Putin's call for a cease-fire came on the same day that Germany and Washington pledged additional military aid for Kyiv -- including Bradley and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, as well as an additional Patriot air-defense battery -- with Biden saying the promise comes at a "critical point" in the conflict. French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, announced the delivery of French-made AMX-10 RC light tanks to Ukraine, the first Western contribution of such weapons to Kyiv.
Kyiv has been pressing Western governments for heavy armored vehicles.
U.S. officials said on January 5 that Washington's new aid package, which includes dozens of the Bradley vehicles, would total almost $3 billion. the largest single package pledged so far during the war, which Russia launched more than 10 months ago.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
China's Xi Calls For Greater Cooperation With Turkmenistan On Natural Gas
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on January 6 that he wants more cooperation with Turkmenistan on energy, Chinese state television reported. Turkmenistan is China's single largest supplier of piped natural gas. "Natural gas cooperation is the cornerstone of the China-Turkmenistan relationship," Xi told Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdymukhammedov, who is in Beijing on a two-day visit. Chinese media reports of their meetings did not give any specific details of future energy cooperation. Both leaders had also discussed the topic when they met in September on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iran Reportedly Detains Celebrity Chef In Protest Crackdown
Iran has detained a prominent chef and Instagram influencer in its crackdown on nationwide protests, human rights groups said on January 5. Navab Ebrahimi was arrested in Tehran and taken to the city's Evin prison, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said. No reason was given for the arrest of Ebrahimi, who had some 2.7 million followers on Instagram. But social media users said the arrest coincided with him posting a recipe to make Persian cutlets on the day the Iranian authorities marked the third anniversary of the killing by the United States of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani. Some Iranians opposed to the regime have made a habit of posting images of cutlets on the anniversary of his death, in reference to the manner of his killing in a U.S. drone strike.
Pakistani Military Claims Killing Of 11 Militants In Restive District Bordering Afghanistan
Pakistani security forces claim to have killed 11 Islamic militants in an operation in the restive South Waziristan tribal district that borders Afghanistan. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in a statement late on January 5 that an intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Wana region of South Waziristan. Those killed in the operation included a commander and two would-be suicide bombers, the statement said. The region has been the frequent target of militant attacks recently. There has been no comment from the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) so far. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Pakistan Needs Billions For Flood Recovery, UN Urges
More than $16 billion is needed to help Pakistan recover from devastating floods and better resist the impact of climate change, the United Nations said on January 5. In a bid to meet the needs, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will host a one-day international conference in Geneva next week in which high-level representatives from dozens of countries will participate. UN and Pakistani representatives said that the conference will aim to mobilize support as the country deals rebuilds after the massive floods that left more than 1,700 people dead.
- By AP
Germany, U.S. To Supply Ukraine With Armored Vehicles
Germany and the United States have agreed to send armored vehicles to Ukraine, a joint statement from the two governments said on January 5 after a phone call between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Joe Biden. The United States intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Germany intends to provide Marder infantry fighting vehicles, the joint statement said. Germany also will join the United States in supplying a Patriot air-defense battery to Ukraine. Biden and Scholz also affirmed their intention to further support Ukraine’s requirement for air-defense capabilities in light of Russia’s attacks against Ukraine’s infrastructure.
UN Chief Disbands Fact-Finding Mission Into Ukraine Prison Attack
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has disbanded a fact-finding mission into an attack in the Ukrainian town of Olenivka that killed prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists because the UN mission cannot deploy to the site, a UN spokesman said on January 5. Russia and Ukraine both requested an investigation, which Guterres had announced in August. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the shelling of the prison holding Ukrainian soldiers in July was a "deliberate Russian war crime" that claimed more than 50 lives. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Latvian Authorities Arrest Editor Of Russia's Sputnik State News Agency
Latvian authorities have arrested the editor in chief of Russia's Sputnik state news agency in Lithuania, Marat Kasem, on a charge of violating sanctions imposed on Russia. Sputnik says a court in Riga issued a warrant for Kasem's arrest on January 5. According to Sputnik, Kasem traveled to Latvia from Vilnius due to family issues and may be charged with espionage, which has not been confirmed by any other source. The European Union banned operations of Sputnik and its umbrella company RT in March over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from RFE/RL, click here.
Belarus Plans Joint Aviation Exercises With Russia
The Belarusian Defense Ministry has announced its intention to conduct joint aviation exercises with Russia. The ministry said on January 5 on Telegram that the joint flight and tactical training exercise was planned "in order to increase the level of combat training of the aviation units of the armed forces of [Belarus and Russia]." The ministry added that Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment will continue to arrive in Belarus. The joint training will be “comprehensive,” covering “not only combat components, but also all supporting systems.” A date for the joint exercises was not given in the ministry's Telegram post. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iranian Teacher Slams Officials After Dismissal For Not Wearing Hijab
An Iranian female teacher who was dismissed after appearing in a video online while not wearing the mandatory hijab has slammed the Education Ministry as a "misanthropic institution."
In a message published by the Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS) on Telegram, Atekeh Rajabi wrote that while the ministry considers her dismissed, she said she looks at the situation the other way around: "You did not fire me. I was the one who refused to cooperate with you."
The matter started when the ministry fired Rajabi because she did not observe the hijab when appearing in a protest video, as well as because of her participation in nationwide strikes in support of imprisoned teachers.
Rajabi, who used to teach in the northeastern Iranian city of Ahmadabad, said in the video that she could not cooperate with an institution “that allows repressive forces to take away the security and peace of our children.”
"I soon realized that not only is the Education Ministry not on the side of the people, but it is the [most] misanthropic institution I know," Rajabi added.
Iran has been rocked by anger that spilled into the streets after Mahsa Amini died on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code.
Tens of thousands of Iranians -- led by women and students -- have since turned out to almost daily protests calling for authorities to respect their human rights. Many have had unusually harsh words for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, demanding his resignation and blaming him for Amini's death and the deaths of protesters at the hands of security forces, who have waged a sometimes violent crackdown against the unrest.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
The activist HRANA news agency said on December 15 that at least 637 students had been arrested during the unrest, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Meanwhile, a draft bill has been published on social media that the Iranian judiciary has presented to the government, in which not wearing the hijab is criminalized and punishments are laid out.
In the bill, women will be issued a written warning if they do not wear a proper hijab while in public. If they refuse to honor the warning, they face fines and flogging.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkmen President Arrives In Beijing For State Visit
Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhammedov has arrived in Beijing for a state visit, Turkmen state media reported on January 5. According to the reports, Berdymukhammedov and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet on January 6 to discuss issues related to bilateral ties, including Turkmen gas exports to China, transportation, trade, the chemical industry, agriculture, and communications. Chinese Foreign Minister Hua Chunying said earlier Berdymukhammedov's visit was scheduled after an invitation by Xi. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Turkmen Service, click here.
Ukraine Dismisses Putin's Call For A Cease-Fire Order During Orthodox Christmas As 'Hypocrisy'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's call for a 36-hour cease-fire to allow for the observance of Orthodox Christmas on the coming weekend, saying that Russia would only use the period to improve its position on the battlefield.
Zelenskiy said on January 5 that Russia wants to use the holiday "as a cover" to bring equipment, ammunition, and mobilized troops closer to the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Donbas region.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Everyone in the world knows how the Kremlin uses a lull in the war to continue the war with new strength," Zelenskiy said in a video message.
Putin earlier on January 5 instructed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a "cease-fire along the entire line of combat of the parties in Ukraine" lasting 36 hours -- from 12 p.m. on January 6 to midnight on January 7.
As reported on the Kremlin website, Putin called on the Ukrainian side to "declare a cease-fire and give Orthodox Christians the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day."
Zelenskiy said he also discussed the dynamics of the situation with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose office said he had pressed Putin during a telephone call earlier on January 5 to implement a “unilateral cease-fire” in order to support efforts for peace talks.
Erdogan, who helped broker a deal to resume shipments of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports that were closed during the early months of the conflict, has repeatedly offered to host a peace summit between the warring leaders.
The Kremlin reported that Putin informed Erdogan of Russia's "openness to serious dialogue on the condition of Kyiv authorities...taking into account the new territorial realities," a reference to Russia's unrecognized claims to have annexed five Ukrainian regions.
Ukraine insists Russia withdraw from those regions before talks can be held.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Zelenskiy, had earlier on Twitter described the cease-fire as "hypocrisy" and said there could only be a "temporary truce" if Russia withdraws its forces from territory it has seized in Ukraine.
In a more detailed statement, Podolyak said Putin's proposal was "purely a propaganda gesture" and also accused Russia of wanting it only to secure additional time to reduce the intensity of clashes, mobilize additional forces, and continue to build fortifications on territory it has occupied.
"A banal trick. There is not the slightest desire to end the war in this," Podolyak said in the statement, according to Reuters.
"Moreover, let me remind you that only Russia attacks civilian objects with missiles/drones, including places of religious rites, and does this precisely on Christmas holidays," said Podolyak, who was one of the lead negotiators in early talks between Russia and Ukraine at the start of the war.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Putin is "trying to find some oxygen" by floating the cease-fire, which German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock slammed, saying on Twitter that a cease-fire "brings neither freedom nor security to people living in daily fear under Russian occupation."
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the proposed cease-fire would "do nothing to advance the prospects for peace."
Cleverly added on Twitter: "Russia must permanently withdraw its forces, relinquish its illegal control of Ukrainian territory and end its barbaric attacks against innocent civilians."
Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said there was "significant skepticism" in the United States and around the world given Russia's "long track record of propaganda, disinformation, and its relentless attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians."
"Our focus will continue to be on supporting Ukraine," Ryder told reporters shortly after the United States and Germany and said they would send armored vehicles to Ukraine.
The United States intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Germany intends to provide Marder infantry fighting vehicles, a joint statement said after a phone call between Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Germany also will join the United States in supplying a Patriot air-defense battery to Ukraine.
Zelenskiy thanked Scholz on Twitter for the decision to deliver a Patriot battery to Ukraine.
"Together with the previously delivered IRIS-T system and the Gepard tanks, Germany is making an important contribution to intercepting all Russian missiles!" he said.
Kyiv has been pressing Western governments for heavy armored vehicles.
France announced on January 4 after a phone call between Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron that it would provide AMX-10 RC light-armored vehicles to Ukraine.
Earlier, Australia provided 90 Bushmaster vehicles, which are armored against land mines.
In its daily briefing on the war on January 5, the Ukrainian military said more than 800 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded, mostly in fighting around the Donetsk region city of Bakhmut and other locations in the Donetsk region.
RFE/RL could not independently verify the Ukrainian military’s figures.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Earthquake Rocks Afghanistan's Mountainous Hindu Kush Region
The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) says an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 has rocked the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The GFZ said on its website that the earthquake, recorded at 2:25 p.m. GMT on January 5, had a depth of 191 kilometers. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The Hindu Kush region is located in Afghanistan's Panjshir Province in the northeast of the country.
Fifteen Iranian Women Launch Hunger Strike In Prison Over Conditions
Fifteen Iranian women incarcerated in the Kachoui prison near Tehran have gone on a hunger strike to protest the conditions of their imprisonment and the lack of medical attention at the facility.
Among those on the hunger strike is 22-year-old Armita Abbasi, who was arrested on October 10 in Karaj by security forces amid nationwide protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September.
Abbasi's mother wrote on her Instagram account that because of her daughter’s hunger strike, prison authorities no longer allow her to call her family. She also said the court did not accept the lawyer representing her daughter.
Earlier this week, the lawyer for Mohammad Mehdi Karami, a prisoner sentenced to death, noted a similar stance by the court toward him, saying it contradicted the recent claim by the head of the Supreme Court that all prisoners have the right to choose a lawyer.
In November, CNN published an investigative report about the sexual assault and rape of some of the detainees from recent protests, including Abbasi, while they were being held in prisons across Iran.
Reports also indicate the 32-year-old Iranian painter Elham Modaresi, who is also being held at Kachoui, in the city of Karaj, has also started a hunger strike. Modaresi had previously said she was tortured into making a confession by security forces who were looking to pin several charges on her including vandalizing public facilities.
Kerstin Vieregge, a member of the German Bundestag and Modaresi’s political sponsor, also expressed concern about her health condition and said she wrote to the Iranian Embassy in Berlin requesting medical treatment for Modaresi.
According to reports published on social media, Fatemeh Nazarinejad, Fatemeh Mosleh Heidarzadeh, Niloufar Shakeri, Marzieh Mirghasemi, Shahrazad Derakhshan, Fatemeh Jamalpour, Hamideh Zeraei, Nilofar Kerdoni, Somayeh Masoumi, Fatemeh Harbi, Eniseh Mousavi, Jasmin Haj Mirzamohammadi and Maedeh Sohrabi are the other imprisoned protesters who have gone on a hunger strike.
Human rights organizations say thousands of people have been arrested during the recent nationwide protests in Iran that began in mid-September after the death of Mehsa Amini in police custody.
The families of many detainees have avoided going public to avoid being targeted by authorities.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
McDonald's Quits Kazakh Market As Russia's War In Ukraine Disrupts Supply Chain
The franchise holder of McDonald's in Kazakhstan says it has been forced to suspend operations under the brand's name due to unspecified supply chain issues. Food Solutions KZ Ltd. said in a statement on January 5 that it will transform its 24 outlets in the Central Asian nation into a new restaurant chain. In November, the company suspended its operations, citing supply chain issues sparked by Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February last year.
On First Anniversary Of Protests, Kazakhs Honor Victims Of Deadly Unrest
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Dozens of leading political and rights activists gathered on the central square of Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on January 5 to commemorate victims of mass protests one year ago that turned violent and left at least 238 people dead across the country, mostly in Almaty.
Some 50 men and women gathered next to the Independence monument, where they prayed on the first anniversary of the unrest and complained that investigations into the deadly events have taken too long, leaving many questions unanswered over protests that shocked the Central Asian nation.
The activists then read out a resolution demanding President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev and his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, be held accountable for the bloodshed. They also said Toqaev must be impeached and called for Kazakhstan's departure from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Police could be seen monitoring the gathering, but did not interfere. However, RFE/RL correspondents reported from the site that Internet access was blocked in the area.
Meanwhile, dozens of relatives gathered near a memorial to the January 2020 victims, which was unveiled on December 23 in Almaty.
Local authorities, in an apparent move to prevent possible rallies, quickly took the relatives away by buses to the city's two major mosques, where they said special commemoration rituals would be held to honor the victims.
Police detained at least three members of the unregistered opposition Democratic party, which announced the day before its plan to organize a mass gathering in Almaty in honor of the victims.
A peaceful protest in the tightly controlled country's western region of Manghystau on January 2 last year over a fuel-price hike escalated quickly into mass anti-government protests across the country that ended with deadly shootings in Almaty and elsewhere.
During the protests, Kazakh authorities switched off the Internet and restricted mobile phone operations for five days.
Toqaev blamed rights activists and independent journalists at the time for "inciting" the protests, which led to the arrest of several reporters in towns and cities across the country.
Toqaev said in the wake of the protests that "20,000 extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" attacked Almaty, but he did not provide any evidence to support the claim.
As the unrest spread, Toqaev requested help from the CSTO.
Toqaev also publicly said then that he had ordered security forces "to shoot to kill without warning."
WATCH: A "shoot to kill" order against nationwide protests in Kazakhstan had many victims. On January 7, 2022, the family of 4-year-old Aikorkem says she lost her life when troops opened fire on the car she was traveling in.
Kazakh authorities have said that 232 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across the country, and six persons were tortured to death while in custody.
Human rights groups have demanded a thorough, international investigation of the unrest, providing evidence that there were peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Kazakh officials have rejected calls for an international investigation.
Belarusian Union Leaders Given Lengthy Prison Terms
MINSK -- Two Belarusian independent union leaders and an activist have been handed lengthy prison terms in Minsk as a crackdown against dissent continues under authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
A Minsk court on January 5 sentenced the leaders of the Union of Workers of Electronic Outputs Producing Industry (REP), Vasil Berasnyou and Henadz Fyadynich, to nine years in prison each. REP activist Vyachaslau Areshka was handed eight years in prison.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Judge Anastasia Papko found the defendants guilty of creating an extremist organization and taking part in its activities, calls for activities damaging national security, and inciting social hatred.
Berasnyou, Fyadynich, and Areshka were arrested in April 2022 for their activities related to protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that gave Lukashenka another term. Many in Belarus have said the election was rigged.
It is not known how the men pleaded in the case. Belarusian human right organizations have recognized them as political prisoners.
Lukashenka, 68, has tightened his grip on the country since the disputed election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader.
Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
