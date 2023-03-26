Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Majlis
Subscribe
Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Spotify RSS Feed

The Uzbek Princess And Her Assistants

The Uzbek Princess And Her Assistants
Embed
The Uzbek Princess And Her Assistants

No media source currently available

0:00 1:00:35 0:00
Direct link

For more than a decade, Gulnara Karimova, the eldest daughter of Uzbekistan's first president, illegally amassed a fortune in assets and property, both in Uzbekistan and abroad, estimated to total in the billions of dollars. How Karimova managed to accumulate her fortune and who helped her is the subject of a recently released Freedom for Eurasia report. Joining host Bruce Pannier to discuss Karimova's ill-gotten gains and her foreign facilitators are the three primary report authors: Leila Nazgul Seitbek, chairwoman and founder of Freedom for Eurasia; Kristian Lasslett, professor of criminology at the University of Ulster; and Thomas Mayne, research fellow at the University of Oxford.

You can read the Freedom for Eurasia report here

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG