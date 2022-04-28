News
After Publicly Backing Ukraine's Sovereignty, Uzbek FM Steps down
TASHKENT -- Weeks after publicly supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Komilov has left his post.
Uzbek presidential spokesman Sherzod Asadov said on April 27 that Komilov left the post of foreign minister to move to another job -- deputy secretary of the presidential Security Council.
According to Asadov, Vladimir Norov was appointed as first deputy foreign minister and will be the acting foreign minister of the Central Asian country. Norov served as Uzbekistan's foreign minister from 2006 to 2010.
Komilov abruptly disappeared from public view immediately after he told lawmakers in a speech on March 17 that Uzbekistan did not recognize the Moscow-backed separatist-controlled districts in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, known as the Donbas.
He also called for a "peaceful solution" to the unprovoked attack on Ukraine by Russia, considered an ally of Uzbekistan.
"Firstly, the military actions and violence must be stopped right away. The Republic of Uzbekistan recognizes Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We do not recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk republics," Komilov said in the speech, emphasizing that his country had historic ties both with Ukraine and Russia.
Komilov also said that the Uzbek government was working on ways to prevent any possible local impact on the Uzbek economy from international sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.
Four days later, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoev, discussed among other things the situation in Ukraine, stressing that the Uzbek president expressed his "understanding of the Russian side's position and activities" in Ukraine.
On March 29, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said Komilov had not been seen in public for more than a week because he was being treated for an unspecified "chronic illness" in Tashkent before being taken to an unspecified foreign country for further treatment.
France Impounds Villa Belonging To Putin's Former Son-In-Law
French authorities say they have impounded a villa in the city of Biarritz belonging to Kirill Shamalov, the former husband of Katerina Tikhonova, a daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The villa located on 9 General McCroskey Avenue in Biarritz appeared in the registry of the Ministry of Finance on properties impounded under Western sanctions.
According to the website Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories), Shamalov bought the villa from the family of another Russian billionaire, Gennady Timchenko, in 2012 via his company Alta Mira.
The Nice-Matin newspaper reported on April 27 that French authorities impounded two other villas belonging to Russian billionaires -- one near the city of Saint-Tropez belonging to Oleg Deripaska since 2005, and another close to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and owned by Musa Bazhayev, chairman of the board of directors of the Russian Platinum company.
French authorities said that since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 22.8 billion euros ($23.9 billion) worth of assets belonging to Russia's central bank were frozen in the country.
In addition, about 30 properties, four yachts, six helicopters, and three works of art belonging to Russian citizens sanctioned over the war in Ukraine have been impounded.
With reporting by Le Figaro, Meduza, and Nice-Matin
Jailed Former Sakhalin Governor Sentenced To 15 Years In Second Corruption Case
A Russian court has sentenced the former governor of the Sakhalin Oblast to 15 years in prison after convicting him on corruption charges for the second time in four years.
The Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk City Court sentenced Aleksandr Khoroshavin on April 28 after finding him guilty of accepting more than 100 million rubles ($1.3 million) in bribes from candidates for the municipal council during a 2014 election campaign.
The court in the regional capital also ruled that the 62-year-old former governor must pay a 500 million-ruble ($6.7 million) fine.
Khoroshavin’s co-defendant in the case, the former deputy mayor of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Aleksei Leskin, was sentenced to nine years in prison and taken into custody in the courtroom.
The same court sentenced Khoroshavin in February 2018 to 13 years in prison on charges of bribery and involvement in a money-laundering conspiracy. He was also ordered to pay a 500 million-ruble fine, barred from occupying state posts for five years following the end of his sentence, and deprived of all state awards.
At the time, two co-defendants -- former subordinates Andrei Ikramov and Sergei Karepkin -- were sentenced to 9 1/2 and eight years in prison, respectively.
The court ruled on April 28 that Khoroshavin will serve his new sentence concurrently with his previous prison term.
Khoroshavin became governor of Sakhalin, in Russia's Far East, in 2007.
He was arrested in 2015 and charged with taking some $5.6 million in bribes from a construction company in Sakhalin.
With reporting by Sakhalin.info
Russian Scientist Convicted Of Treason Dies Of Cancer
MOSCOW -- Russian scientist Roman Kovalyov, convicted and sentenced to a lengthy prison term in 2020 on a high-treason charge that he and his supporters rejected, has died of cancer.
The Pervy Otdel (First Unit) human rights group said on April 27 that Kovalyov, a former senior official at the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash), was released from prison two weeks earlier to allow him to die at home.
In June 2020, the Moscow regional court sentenced Kovalyov to seven years in prison after he was convicted of treason.
Details of the case have not been made public as its materials were classified.
Kovalyov was working with Viktor Kudryavtsev, a researcher at TsNIIMash, Russia's leading rocket and spacecraft scientific center, which is located in the city of Korolyov near Moscow.
Kudryavtsev was arrested in July 2018 on suspicion of passing classified data on hypersonic technology to a research group in Belgium.
Kudryavtsev's lawyers said at the time that he had rejected a deal with investigators who wanted him to testify against Kovalyov in exchange for being transferred from pretrial detention to house arrest.
Kudryavtsev suffered a heart attack while in custody. He was released from pretrial detention in late September 2019 and ordered not to leave Moscow while an investigation was conducted.
In April 2021, Kudryavtsev died of lung cancer at the age of 77.
The case against Kovalyov and Kudryavtsev was one of several in recent years in which Russian scholars and scientists have been accused of treason or disseminating classified or sensitive information.
Russia Fines Twitter 3 Million Rubles For Failure To Delete 'Banned Content'
A court in Moscow has fined Twitter for failing to delete content the government deems illegal amid Russia's crackdown on social-media networks.
The Magistrate Court of the Taganka district ruled on April 28 that Twitter must pay 3 million rubles ($40,000) for failing to take down materials with instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails, propagating the Nazi swastika, and offending Russia and its national anthem and flag.
Two days earlier, the same court fined Meta Platforms 4 million rubles and the TikTok social-media application 2 million rubles for failing to delete LBGT content that is also considered illegal in Russia.
The decisions by the courts were made at the request of media regulator Roskomnadzor, which has ramped up its crackdown on media and free speech across the country since Russia launched its war in Ukraine on February 24.
As part of that campaign, a court in the town of Lukhovitsy near Moscow ordered Meta Platforms on April 26 to restrict access within Russia to several posts on Instagram and Facebook because they contained references to files from OVD-Info, which monitors political repression in Russia, as well as several other websites.
President Vladimir Putin has accused social-media platforms and other tech giants of flouting the country's Internet laws. He has been pushing to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia and store Russians' personal data on its territory.
Critics say the push has nothing to do with "Internet integrity" and instead accuse the authorities of trying to quell dissent.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
UN's Guterres Tours Kyiv Region As Ukraine Braces For Russian Offensive In East
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has decried the "absurdity" of Moscow's war in Ukraine as Russia steps up its large-scale offensive in the east more than two months after it invaded its neighbor.
The UN chief, who arrived in Kyiv on April 28 following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow the day before, toured several towns just outside Kyiv -- including Bucha and Borodyanka -- where the corpses of civilians, some showing signs of torture, were found after Russian troops withdrew earlier this month.
The apparent evidence of atrocities has prompted calls from several countries, as well as the UN and the International Criminal Court (ICC), for investigations to determine whether war crimes were committed.
"I fully support the ICC and I appeal to the Russian Federation to accept, to cooperate with the ICC," Guterres said after visiting the two locations, adding, "but when we talk about war crimes, we cannot forget that the worst of crimes is war itself."
"The war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil. There is no way a war can be acceptable in the 21st century," Guterres added.
"We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support and secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones," Guterres tweeted.
"The sooner this war ends, the better -- for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," he said ahead of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
As Guterres toured areas near the capital, which is located in the northern part of the country, Russia pressed on with its offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine, attacking along a strategic frontline highway linking Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, with the Russian-occupied city of Izyum.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov warned on April 27 of major "destruction" in the east of the country, as Russia "will try to inflict as much pain as possible" on Ukraine in its ongoing offensive in the east.
Reznikov warned of "destruction and painful casualties" among Ukrainians as he and officials from about 40 countries met for a second day at the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany.
"This is a true coalition whose goal is not just to hold the Kremlin accountable, but to defeat Russian tyranny, to ensure the civilized world can win this war," Reznikov said on Facebook.
Britain's Ministry of Defense warned early on April 28 that Russia's Black Sea Fleet retained the ability to strike Ukrainian and coastal targets.
Despite losing the landing ship Saratov and the cruiser Moskva, Russia still has some 20 naval vessels, including submarines, in the Black Sea operational zone, the ministry said on Twitter.
In its daily intelligence report, the ministry said that Russia was temporarily unable to replace its lost vessels, as Turkey's Bosphorus Strait connecting the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara and the Mediterranean "remains closed to all non-Turkish warships."
U.S. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, is set to comment on April 28 in support of Kyiv's fight against Russia. Biden's address comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened "lightning-fast retaliation" if other countries interfere in Ukraine.
Russia has told the West to stop sending arms to Ukraine, saying large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict.
Addressing lawmakers in St. Petersburg on April 27, Putin warned against foreign interference in Ukraine.
"If someone intends to intervene in the ongoing events from the outside, and create strategic threats for Russia that are unacceptable to us, they should know that our retaliatory strikes will be lightning-fast," said Putin, according to video of his address supplied by Russian media.
Amid the ongoing fighting, the humanitarian situation has been worsening.
Russian forces pounded a steel plant in Mariupol where the city's last defenders and some civilians are holed up.
Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to the city's mayor, said there had been no let-up in air strikes on the Azovstal plant. Several recent attempts to establish a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to escape have failed.
During his talks with Putin, Guterres repeated calls for both Russia and Ukraine to work together to set up humanitarian corridors. Putin told him he hoped that negotiations could end the conflict though talks remain stalled.
Canadian lawmakers voted unanimously on April 27 to call Russia's attacks in Ukraine a "genocide," with members of parliament saying there was "ample evidence of systemic and massive war crimes against humanity" being committed by Russia.
Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Russia has denied targeting civilians since it launched its unprovoked war in Ukraine on February 24.
A series of recent blasts in the Russian-backed separatist region of Transdniester, which has a border with Ukraine, has raised fears that the war could spill over into Moldova.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on April 28 said Moscow saw the Transdniester incidents as an attempt to drag it into the wider conflict in Ukraine.
Zakharova was talking a day after Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak accused Moscow of wanting to use Transdniester to "destabilize" Moldova, amid fears that the war could spill over into Moldova proper. Transdniester has a border with Ukraine.
"If Ukraine falls, tomorrow Russian troops will be at Chisinau's gates," Podolyak said, referring to Moldova's capital, after separatist authorities in Transdniester called the blasts "terrorist attacks."
With reporting by AP, AFP, BBC, CNN, dpa, and Reuters
Microsoft Report Details Relentless Russian Cyberattacks On Ukraine
Microsoft says its researchers have determined that Russian hackers have conducted destructive cyberattacks on Ukraine, including some that date back to a year before it launched its invasion on February 24.
The U.S. software giant released a report on April 27 that details cyberattacks that it said its researchers observed and what the company said it has done to help protect Ukraine.
Microsoft has reported on alleged Russian cyberattacks against Ukraine before, but the new report discloses some previously unknown activity and says that in some cases, hacking and military operations worked in "tandem against a shared target."
Tom Burt, vice president for customer security and trust, in a blog post accompanying the report, said the research showed that Russia's use of cyberattacks "appears to be strongly correlated and sometimes directly timed" with military operations targeting services and institutions.
"The attacks have not only degraded the systems of institutions in Ukraine but have also sought to disrupt people's access to reliable information and critical life services on which civilians depend, and have attempted to shake confidence in the country's leadership," Burt said.
The report did not name specific targets, but telecommunications companies and local, regional, and national government agencies are known to have been targeted in the past.
The company's report includes a timeline of the Russian cyberoperations observed by its researchers, and it indicates that what it called "Russia-aligned nation-state actors" began prepositioning for conflict as early as March 2021.
Russia has consistently denied accusations related to cyberactivity, including Kyiv's assertions of large cyberattacks as part of a "hybrid war" against Ukraine.
According to Microsoft, the hackers use a variety of techniques, including phishing, exploiting unpatched vulnerabilities, and compromising upstream IT service providers, to gain initial access to their targets.
These footholds could be used later to collect "strategic and battlefield intelligence or to facilitate future destructive attacks."
Burt said Microsoft believes it's important to share the information its researchers observed so that policymakers and the public know what’s occurring and for the benefit of others in the security community.
He added that Microsoft also believes that cyberattacks will continue to escalate as the conflict rages.
"Russian nation-state threat actors may be tasked to expand their destructive actions outside of Ukraine to retaliate against those countries that decide to provide more military assistance to Ukraine and take more punitive measures against the Russian government in response to the continued aggression," Burt said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Pro-Ukraine Rally Dispersed By Russians In Kherson After City Administration Forced Out
Russian forces have used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a pro-Ukrainian rally in the occupied city of Kherson, Kyiv said, a day after Russia claimed to have taken control of the southern region.
Local authorities say Russia appointed its own mayor in Kherson on April 26 after its troops took over the administration headquarters in the regional capital in southern Ukraine, one of the first cities attacked after Moscow launched its invasion on February 24.
There have been occasional anti-occupation rallies in Kherson, and crowds gathered again in the city center on April 27.
"During a peaceful pro-Ukrainian rally on Freedom Square in the city of Kherson, servicemen of the Russian armed forces used tear gas and stun grenades against the civilian population," Ukraine's Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement.
At least four people were injured, and the office is investigating, the statement said. There was no immediate comment about the rally from the Russian side.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 26 that it had gained full control of the Kherson region, which is strategically important because it lies in an area that would provide Russia a land link between Kremlin-backed separatist areas in the east and the occupied region of Crimea.
Thousands of people have fled Kherson to Ukrainian-held territory and beyond, according to local authorities. The region is experiencing power and water outages, severe shortages of food and medicines, and spotty mobile-phone service, they say.
A man who said he participated in the rally on April 27 told Reuters that people in the city were afraid but had not given up.
They "quietly go to rallies" and display the Ukrainian flag and blue-and-yellow ribbons in support of Ukraine, according to the man, who identified himself only by his first name, Ihor, for security reasons.
At the same time, people understand that there is little they can do, he said. "The police are everywhere, people are stopped everywhere," he told Reuters.
Regional Governor Hennadiy Laguta said in a video address on April 26 that the occupation meant his administration was forced to leave and work elsewhere. He did not say where it had gone.
He said the occupation forces removed Ukrainian symbols at the administration building and placed their soldiers on guard.
Laguta also said they held a meeting at the city council and introduced Volodymyr Saldo as head of the Kherson regional administration and Oleksandr Kobets as head of the city administration. He pointed out that all these appointments were illegal.
RFE/RL attempted to contact Saldo for comment but was unable to reach him.
Separately, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate on April 27 said that more than 300 pro-Ukrainian activists and veterans were being held in the Kherson pretrial detention center and are being interrogated and tortured.
The directorate alleged that men of conscription age were being kidnapped to be used for prisoner swaps.
Veterans of military operations against the separatists in the Donbas region, former military personnel, ex-police, and pro-Ukrainian activists are being targeted.
It said it was possible that the prisoners could be used in Victory Day parades on May 9 and forced to march in the streets of occupied cities, similar to events organized in Donetsk in 2014.
The directorate stressed that such tactics were war crimes, and the organizers "will face inevitable punishment."
In addition, a filtration camp has been set up in the village of Velyka Lepetykha in the Kherson region. About 400 Russian troops in National Guard uniforms have arrived there and have begun detaining men of military age, the directorate said.
The information release by the directorate could not be independently verified.
With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Russian Journalist Detained For Reports On Mariupol Theater Bombing
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A court in the Russian city of St. Peterburg has sent journalist Maria Ponomarenko to pretrial detention after she was charged with spreading fake news about the Russian military.
Ponomarenko's colleague, who asked to remain unnamed, told RFE/RL on April 27 that the court ruled the journalist, who works for the online newspaper RusNews in the Siberian city of Barnaul, must remain in pretrial detention for at least two months.
According to the colleague, it was revealed at the hearing that the charge against the journalist was based in part on information the investigators obtained from one of her daughters, who is a minor.
Ponomarenko was detained last month near her hotel in St. Petersburg, where she was covering protests against Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24.
The charge against Ponomarenko stems from a post on social media about Russian air strikes on a theater where civilians -- hundreds of whom are thought to have died in the bombing -- were sheltering in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
Russia has denied it targeted the theater.
On March 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison.
The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
In Tit-For-Tat Move, Russia Expels Japanese, Norwegian Diplomats, Puts Sanctions On U.K. Lawmakers
Moscow says it is expelling several Japanese and Norwegian diplomats and placing sanctions on 287 British lawmakers in retaliation for similar steps against Russians over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on April 27 it had summoned the ambassadors from Japan and Norway and informed them that they had declared eight diplomats from Japan and three from Norway personae non gratae.
The ministry also said it had placed sanctions on 287 members of the House of Commons in response to the British government's March 11 decision to impose personal sanctions on 386 members of the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, the West slapped wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow, including the exclusion of several banks from the SWIFT messaging system, embargoes on Russian exports, new restrictions on investments, and asset freezes for government officials and their families.
Western countries have also announced the coordinated expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of spying.
Kazakh Lawmakers Look To Strip Ex-President Nazarbaev Of Special Status
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan is seeking to revoke the title of "elbasy" from former President Nursultan Nazarbaev in the wake of deadly anti-government protests earlier this year that were sparked in part by resentment over the rampant and lingering corruption from his rule.
Erlan Qoshanov, the chairman of parliament's lower chamber, the Mazhilis, told reporters on April 27 that changes to the constitution currently being worked on by a government commission envisaged enshrining Nazarbaev's name as "the founder of independent Kazakhstan," a move that will "annul the law on the first president -- elbasy," which gave Nazarbaev almost limitless power even after his resignation in 2019.
"Then, the status of 'elbasy' will be cancelled.... The first president will be treated as an ex-president, in accordance with the common law on presidents, while his name will be added to the constitution," Qoshanov said.
Nazarbaev, 81, resigned as president in March 2019, picking longtime ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor.
But he retained sweeping powers as "elbasy" and the head of the Security Council. Meanwhile, many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January, protests that started over a fuel-price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country.
Since then, Toqaev has made several moves to distance himself from his predecessor, including stripping Nazarbaev of the Security Council role and taking it over himself.
The law on the first president guarantees full immunity to Nazarbaev and members of his immediate family.
According to the law, Nazarbaev is a lifetime member of the Constitutional Council, and any attempt "to damage his honor and reputation" is considered a crime.
If the law is annulled, the authorities will have the right to prosecute Nazarbaev's close relatives. Nazaarbaev, however, would still be protected by having his name in the constitution.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Though it has never been officially announced, Sharipbaev is widely believed to be married to Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha. Dosanov is the husband of Nazarbaev's youngest daughter, Alia.
The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken, announced the resignation of its chairman, Timur Kulibaev, who is also Nazarbaev's son-in-law.
In late February, Darigha Nazarbaeva said that she was giving up her parliamentary seat.
Nazarbaev was seen in Turkey on March 8 when he attended a diplomatic forum in Antalya. At the same time, Nazarbaev's once-powerful nephew, Qairat Satybaldy, and his wife were arrested on corruption charges.
Days later, oligarch Qairat Boranbaev, whose daughter used to be married to Nazarbaev's late grandson, was also arrested on corruption charges.
Toqaev has said publicly he wants Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
Russia Adds Two More Navalny Associates To Wanted List
Russia's Interior Ministry has added two more associates of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny to the federal wanted list.
The names of Georgy Alburov and Vyacheslav Gimadi appeared on the ministry’s registry on April 26, less than two weeks after another member of Navalny's team, Ruslan Shaveddinov, was placed on the list.
The ministry did not give a reason for adding the activists to the registry, noting only that they were there "due to a criminal case."
Thousands of protesters have been detained for demonstrating in support of the Kremlin critic since he returned from Germany in January 2021 after convalescing following a poison attack that almost killed him. Navalny was arrested upon arrival at the airport and has been behind bars since.
More than half of Navalny's associates and political coordinators, including Alburov and Shaveddinov, have left Russia or been arrested for their activism, with some placed on wanted lists as "terrorists" or "extremists" as the Kremlin cracks down on all forms of dissent in the country.
Journalists who probed the circumstances of Navalny's poisoning and cited his corruption investigations have been branded a "foreign agents."
Last year, the Moscow City Court declared all organizations linked to Navalny as extremist, preventing people associated with Navalny and his network of regional offices across Russia from seeking public office.
The ruling on his organizations also carries possible lengthy prison terms for activists who have worked with them.
Navalny was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole. His conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the attack.
Last month, a court sentenced Navalny to nine years in prison after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges that Navalny and his supporters also rejected as politically motivated.
msh/ac
Russia Swaps Former U.S. Marine Reed For Drug Smuggler Yaroshenko
Washington and Moscow have completed a prisoner swap involving Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, jailed on U.S. drug-smuggling charges, and former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, jailed in Russia on charges of assaulting police, despite deteriorating diplomatic relations over the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on April 27 that the swap was the product of "a lengthy negotiation process," with Reed leaving the country from Moscow's Vnukovo Airport.
Minutes after the announcement, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that Reed was on his way home, and "is free from Russian detention."
The prisoner swap marks the highest-profile release during the Biden administration of an American deemed wrongly detained abroad and comes as Washington and its Western allies have hit Russia with crippling economic and financial sanctions that have left relations at post-Cold War lows.
"The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly," Biden said.
He did not elaborate, but added that Washington "won't stop" until other Americans being held in Russia, including another former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, are also freed.
Reed, a 30-year-old from Texas, was jailed in 2020 after being convicted of assaulting two Russian police officers in 2019. Reed denied the allegations, while the United States questioned the fairness of the proceedings, calling his trial a "theater of the absurd."
Reed's lawyer, Sergei Nikitenkov, said the exchange was not based on a clemency move, adding that his client continued to consider himself not guilty.
Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in 2010 and rendered to the United States. The following year, he was convicted of smuggling cocaine in his planes to destinations in South America, Africa, and Europe and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Yaroshenko's lawyer, Aleksei Tarasov, said that the exchange was conducted through an unspecified third country.
Reed's father told CNN that his son was moved to a Moscow prison this week and then flown to Turkey, where the swap took place.
"The American plane pulled up next to the Russian plane and they walked both prisoners across at the same time, like you see in the movies," Joey Reed said.
Reed served his sentence in Mordovia, a region about 350 kilometers east of Moscow with a long reputation for being the location of Russia's toughest prisons, including Soviet-era labor camps for political prisoners.
In recent months, Reed went on two hunger strikes to protest prison conditions, including being placed in in solitary confinement.
His parents had voiced concern that he may have contracted tuberculosis and that his health has been fragile.
Russia had sought Yaroshenko's return for years. He has denied any wrongdoing and called the case against him "fabricated."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the swap and said the United States was "committed to securing the freedom of all U.S. nationals wrongfully detained abroad."
Several high-profile Americans remain behind bars in Russia, including Whelan, who was sentenced by a court in Moscow to 16 years in prison in May 2020 on espionage charges. U.S. officials have called that ruling a "mockery of justice."
Whelan is also serving his sentence in a separate prison facility in Mordovia.
Another American whose detention by Russian authorities has drawn criticism is women's basketball star Brittney Griner, who was arrested in February at a Moscow airport after authorities said a scan of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing hash oil.
Griner, who played for a Russian professional basketball team, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on drug charges. She's pleaded innocent.
With reporting by Interfax, USA Today, and TASS
UN World Tourism Organization Votes To Suspend Russia
The UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has voted to suspend Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Most of the 160 member states of the UNWTO backed the decision on April 27 at an extraordinary General Assembly of the tourism agency, a spokesman for the Madrid-based body said.
The motion required a two-thirds majority. The spokesman did not say exactly how many members had supported it.
Anticipating its suspension, Russia announced at the start of the gathering that it was withdrawing from the organization.
The UNWTO called the meeting, its first ever extraordinary session of the General Assembly, to discuss Russia's "aggression against Ukraine is inconsistent with the United Nations Charter and contravenes the fundamental aim of the UNWTO."
"Our statutes are clear: promotion of tourism for peace & universal respect for human rights. Only Members that abide by this can be part of UNWTO," UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said on Twitter before the vote.
"Actions will always have consequences. Peace is a fundamental human right. Guaranteed to all. Without exception," he tweeted after the vote.
Spanish Tourism Minister Maria Reyes Maroto, who chaired the General Assembly, also welcomed the decision.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin's military offensive violates the founding principles of the United Nations," she said.
The Spanish government said in a statement the suspension could be lifted when the Assembly perceives "a change in the policy of the Russian Federation." The Assembly's next scheduled meeting is in 2023.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said it was "a politically motivated decision we consider illegitimate." It also asserted that the vote had been propelled by "anti-Russian propaganda" and "blackmail."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia's decision to quit the UNWTO would not affect the sector in Russia.
"The tourism sector, especially domestic tourism, will continue its development. The external directions for tourism are also open, hinging on questions of competition in terms of quality and price," he said.
The UNWTO was established in 1946 to maximize tourism’s socio-economic contribution while minimizing its possible negative impacts.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Putin Critic Receives Political Asylum In The Netherlands
Ronald Airapetyan, an opposition activist who has been detained several times in recent months for publicly demanding the resignation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has obtained political asylum in the Netherlands.
Airapetyan, a member of the opposition Yabloko party from Russia's southwestern Stavropol Krai region, told RFE/RL on April 27 that he had to leave Russia in December, several weeks after unknown individuals forced him into a car in the city of Sochi and took him to a forest, where he says they threatened to kill him if he didn't stop his political activities.
He says he bought a ticket the next day to fly to Mexico via Amsterdam. He never boarded the connecting flight and immediately applied for political asylum.
Airapetyan said the Dutch government saved him from the "grasp" of Russia's Federal Security Service, adding that he does not plan to return to Russia.
The chairwoman of the Moscow-based Civil Assistance right group, Svetlana Gannushkina, supported the 22-year-old activist's application for political asylum, saying that it would be dangerous for him to return to Russia.
In January, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg officially registered Airapetyan's complaint against Russian police for his detention during a protest action in Sochi in November 2020, after which he was sentenced to four days in jail on a charge of violating the law on holding public events.
Senior Gazprombank Official Leaves Moscow For Ukraine To Fight Russian Invaders
The deputy chairman of Russia's Gazprombank, Igor Volobuyev, says he has left the country for his native Ukraine and joined a territorial defense group to fight against Russian troops in Kyiv.
Volobuyev, who was born and raised in Ukraine’s northern city of Okhtyrka, said in an interview with The Insider and LIGA.net websites that he abruptly left Russia for Ukraine in early March because of Russia's war against his homeland.
"Just in several days I decided that I cannot live in Russia anymore. Russians are killing my father, my friends, my relatives. My father lived in a cold basement for one month. People whom I knew since my childhood told me that that they were ashamed of me.... I grabbed my stuff and left for Ukraine on March 2," Volobuyev said in the interview, which was published on April 26.
Volobuyev, who worked at Gazprombank, one of Russia’s largest banks, for more than 22 years, said blame for the war doesn't stop at Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"It is not Putin who is killing Ukrainians here, not Putin who is stealing toilets, not Putin who is raping women. This is what Russian people are doing. And, although I am an ethnic Ukrainian, I am also responsible for what is happening here. I feel ashamed. I will be ashamed all my life because I am not just a Russian citizen. I was born here. I lived here for 18 years. And therefore my responsibility for all of this is twice, thrice bigger," Volobuyev said.
With reporting by LIGA.net and The Insider
Moldova's Separatist Transdniester Claims 'Drones Seen, Shots Fired' Near Huge Ammo Depot
The self-styled Interior Ministry of Moldova's separatist Transdniester region that borders Ukraine claimed on April 27 that shots were fired at a village housing a sprawling Russian munitions depot after drones flew over from Ukraine.
"Last night, several drones were noticed in the sky over the village of Cobasna," the ministry said on its website.
"The drones were launched onto the territory of Transdniester from Ukraine." it said.
The claim, which has not been independently verified, was the latest in a series made by the Moscow-backed Transdniester authorities over the past several days that included the alleged bombing of radio relays, an unspecified attack on a separatist military unit, and explosions targeting the separatist region's Ministry of State Security.
Transdniester officials called the incidents "terrorist attacks," while the Kremlin said they were cause for "serious concern," raising fears of spillover from the war in neighboring Ukraine.
Transdniester, a narrow strip of land between Moldova proper and Ukraine, declared independence in 1990.
In 1992, Moldova and Transdniester fought a short war that was quelled by Russian forces that intervened on the side of the separatists. Some 1,000 people were killed in that conflict.
Cobasna, located around 2 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, is home to one of Eastern Europe's largest munitions depots. It houses a stockpile of some 20,000 tons of ammunition dating back to the Soviet era, guarded by some 1,500 Russian troops.
Moldova has repeatedly called on Russia to observe a pledge made at an OSCE summit in 1999 to evacuate both the munitions depot and the troops that guard it.
Besides the troops ostensibly guarding the Cobasna depot, Russia has another 400 to 500 soldiers in Transdniester who have been labeled as peacekeepers since the end of the 1992 war.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has urged citizens to keep calm and increase security measures following the incidents in Transdniester.
Sandu said on April 26 that the alleged attacks in Transdniester were an attempt to escalate tensions, blaming "pro-war factions" within the territory's administration.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States is "still analyzing the cause of blasts" in Moldova.
“It's something that we will stay focused on," Austin said on April 26 during a news conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
With reporting by AFP
Ukraine Braces For 'Much Pain' From Russia's Offensive In East As EU Responds To Gas Cut
Ukraine's defense minister says the country has "extremely difficult weeks" ahead, warning of major "destruction" in an ongoing large-scale Russian offensive in the east of the country.
Russia "will try to inflict as much pain as possible," Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on April 27, warning of "destruction and painful casualties."
His statement came as officials from about 40 officials from met for a second day at the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany. Reznikov met on April 27 with the ministers of several Western countries, including Germany, Poland, and Canada.
"This is a true coalition whose goal is not just to hold the Kremlin accountable, but to defeat Russian tyranny, to ensure the civilized world can win this war," he said on Facebook.
Earlier on April 27, Western countries accused Russia of "blackmail" for cutting off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.
The White House said Russia's move against the two NATO allies was essentially "weaponizing energy supplies" and said Washington had expected it.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called Russia's move a "direct attack" on his country and said Poland will not purchase Russian gas from the autumn.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Kremlin's attempt to "sow division" among EU states had failed again.
"We are prepared for this scenario," she said, adding that contingency plans have been put in place and that the EU response will be "immediate, united, and coordinated."
Gazprom said in a statement on April 27 that it had "completely suspended" gas supplies to Poland and Bulgarian for failing to pay in rubles, a condition Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated last month for "unfriendly" countries after a raft of sanctions were imposed on Russia and after the United States and other Western allies vowed to rush more and heavier weapons to Ukraine.
Poland has been a major gateway for many of the weapons already delivered, and Bulgaria has hosted Western fighter jets at a new NATO outpost on its Black Sea coast. But it still gets more than 90 percent of its gas from Russia.
Von der Leyen warned EU members against giving in to Moscow's demands for payments in rubles unless their contract is denominated in rubles. She said about 97 percent of all EU contracts explicitly stipulate payments in euros or dollars.
In a continuation of his diplomatic push, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Kyiv on April 27 following talks with Putin in Moscow.
"We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support and secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones," he vowed. "The sooner this war ends, the better -- for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," he said on Twitter ahead of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
During his talks with Putin, Guterres repeated calls for both Russia and Ukraine to work together to set up humanitarian corridors. Putin told him he hoped that negotiations could end the conflict though talks remain stalled.
On the battlefield, Russian forces pounded a steel plant in Mariupol where the city's last defenders and some civilians are holed up.
Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to the city's mayor, said there had been no let-up in air strikes on the Azovstal plant. Several recent attempts to establish a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to escape have failed.
Russia claimed its missiles took out a "large batch" of Western-supplied weapons and ammunition being stored at an aluminum plant in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhya.
A British intelligence report said earlier that Russian forces had targeted hangars at the plant using long-range sea-based missiles but did not specify what weapons if any were hit by the strike.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on April 27 that the villages of Velyka Komyshuvakha and Zavody in the northeastern Kharkiv region and Zarichne and Novotoshkivske in the eastern Donetsk region had fallen to the Russian forces, whose aim appears to be linking territory held by Kremlin-backed separatists in the east to Russia-annexed Crimea.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 26 that it had gained full control of the Kherson region, which lies in the area that would provide Russia that land link.
Kherson regional Governor Hennadiy Laguta said in a video address on April 26 that the occupation meant his administration was forced to leave.
A series of recent blasts in the Russian-backed separatist region of Transdniester, which has a border with Ukraine, raised fears that the war could spill over into Moldova.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak on April 27 accused Moscow of wanting to use Transdniester to "destabilize" Moldova.
"If Ukraine falls, tomorrow Russian troops will be at Chisinau's gates," Podolyak said, referring to Moldova's capital, after separatist authorities in Transdniester called the blasts "terrorist attacks."
Russia on April 27 also reported several explosions and a fire on its own territory -- at an ammunition depot in the Kursk and Belgorod regions respectively, both of which border Ukraine -- the latest in a series of incidents that a top Ukrainian official called payback and "karma" for Moscow's invasion.
Podolyak, without directly admitting that Ukraine was responsible, said it was natural that Russian border areas where fuel and weapons are stored were learning about "demilitarization" -- a direct reference to the Kremlin's alleged objective for the unprovoked invasion, which it calls a special military operation to disarm and "de-Nazify" its neighbor.
"If you (Russians) decide to massively attack another country, massively kill everyone there, massively crush peaceful people with tanks, and use warehouses in your regions to enable the killings, then sooner or later the debts will have to be repaid," Podolyak said.
The April 27 explosions came after a major fire this week at a Russian oil-storage facility in the Bryansk region near the border.
Earlier this month, Moscow accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod with helicopters, which a top Kyiv security official denied.
The incidents have highlighted Russia's weakness in areas close to Ukraine that are vital to its military logistics chains.
In Voronezh, the administrative center of another southern region, TASS news agency cited an Emergency Situations Ministry official as saying that two explosions had been heard in the area.
Regional governor Aleksandr Gusev said that an air-defense system had detected and destroyed a small reconnaissance drone.
Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the incidents but described them as payback. "Karma is a cruel thing," Podolyak wrote on social media.
With reporting by AP, AFP, BBC, and Reuters
Bulgarian Delegation To Visit Kyiv In Effort To Break Coalition Deadlock Over Arms Deliveries
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov will lead a delegation to Kyiv this week amid a dispute within his coalition government over providing military aid to Ukraine.
Petkov and representatives of three of the four parties in the ruling coalition will leave for Poland on April 27 and go on to Kyiv the next day, lawmaker Stanislav Balabanov of the There Is Such A People party said after a coalition council meeting on April 26.
The main purpose of the visit, according to Petkov, is to see the needs of the people of Kyiv. The delegation also will deliver promised helmets and body armor.
Petkov, who favors giving military aid, invited each of his coalition partners to send a representative with him in a bid to overcome the pro-Russia Bulgarian Socialist Party’s opposition to providing the aid.
Balabanov, who will represent There Is Such A People in the delegation, told reporters the group will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the visit.
The other politicians who will travel in the delegation are Kaloyan Ikonomov from We Continue The Change party, who has not taken a stand on the delivery of military aid to Ukraine, and Atanas Atanasov from Democratic Bulgaria.
The Socialists declined to send a representative and have threatened to pull out of the cabinet over the weapons issue. Socialist leader Kornelia Ninova told BNT television that the visit was "pointless" and "would hardly change our position" against arms donations.
Bulgaria thus far has turned down Ukraine's requests for direct military aid, making it one of the last holdouts among EU members.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made a three-day visit to Sofia last week to urge the country to provide military support.
The country is a big manufacturer of Soviet-era ammunition, anti-tank missiles, and light arms.
The coalition will debate the question again after the delegation's return from Kyiv, Balabanov said. The details are to be clarified before the proposal comes up in the National Assembly next week.
With reporting by AFP
Gazprom Informs Bulgaria, Poland Of Plans To Suspend Gas Deliveries
Poland and Bulgaria say Russian state energy giant Gazprom has informed them that it will halt the delivery of natural gas supplies beginning on April 27.
Poland's state-owned energy company PGNiG said in a statement that Gazprom informed Poland of its intention on April 26.
The Bulgarian Energy Ministry said that Bulgarian state-owned supplier Bulgargaz had received a similar notification. The ministry said for the time being there will be no restrictions on gas consumption in Bulgaria, which meets over 90 percent of its gas needs with Gazprom's imports.
The ministry said that along with state gas companies it has taken steps to find alternative arrangements for the supply of natural gas.
The suspensions are the first to be announced since Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that “unfriendly” foreign buyers would have to pay Gazprom in rubles instead of dollars and euros. Putin issued the threat after Western countries imposed sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Poland has refused to pay in rubles, agreeing with other EU countries that under the terms of the purchase agreement they can continue to pay in euros or dollars.
According to the Bulgarian Energy Ministry, Bulgaria has fulfilled its obligations and made all the payments required under its contract for delivery from Gazprom.
Gazprom said it had not suspended supplies to Poland but that Warsaw had to pay for gas in line with its new "order of payments," according to Reuters. It declined to comment regarding Bulgaria.
Andriy Yermak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, described the action as the beginning of a "gas blackmail of Europe." He said Russia is trying to shatter the unity of Ukraine's allies and using energy as a weapon.
"That is why the EU needs to be united and impose an embargo on energy resources, depriving the Russians of their energy weapons," Yermak said, according to Reuters.
Polish officials said the country is ready to face any interruption of gas supply through the Yamal pipeline.
Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Twitter that there would be no shortage of gas in Polish homes as a result of the Gazprom move.
"Since the first day of the war, we have declared that we are ready for full independence from Russian raw materials," she said.
"Poland has the necessary gas reserves and sources of supply to protect our security," she added.
Gas storage facilities are 76 percent full, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, adding that Poland is ready to obtain gas from other sources.
A senior executive at Gazprom was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that "Poland must pay for gas supplies according to the new payment procedure."
PGNiG said it would take steps to reinstate the flow of gas according to the Yamal pipeline contract and that any halt of supplies is a breach of that contract. It added it has the right to pursue damages over breach of contract.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Putin Defends Russian Figure Skater At Center Of Winter Olympic Doping Scandal
Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva, who was at the center of a doping scandal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
The Russian skater's performances could not have been achieved with the help of any banned substances, Putin claimed in comments on April 26.
Valieva failed a doping test at the Russian national championships in December but the result was only revealed on February 8, a day after she had helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win gold in the team event.
"The whole country, figure skating fans all over the world, were especially worried about Kamila," Putin said during a televised ceremony with Russian Olympic and Paralympic medalists at the Kremlin.
Valieva has "absorbed all the most complex elements of figure skating -- its flexibility, beauty, power, and tenderness...and with her work brought the sport to the height of real art," Putin said.
"Such perfection cannot be achieved dishonestly with the help of additional substances, manipulations,” he added.
Putin gave Valieva a state award and congratulated her on her 16th birthday, which was April 26.
During the Beijing Olympics, Valieva was cleared to compete in the women's single event by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but she finished in fourth place after falling several times in the individual free skate.
Russia competed at the Beijing Olympics as the ROC without its flag or anthem following years of doping sanctions and legal battles across numerous sports. Russia has denied any doping was state-sponsored.
Putin also claimed that the removal of Russian and Belarusian Paralympians from the Beijing Paralympic Games after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 was a case of discrimination based on nationality, and he criticized the International Swimming Federation (FINA) for handing Russian Olympic gold medalist Yevgeny Rylov a nine-month suspension for attending a rally backing Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.
Since Moscow invaded Ukraine, athletes and teams from Russia and its ally Belarus have been excluded from many international sports events, and Russia has been stripped of the rights to host various competitions. Putin said Russia should set up new events in their place.
“The canceled competitions need to be compensated with our own new formats. And we can get it done fast,” Putin said, adding that Russia should invite “international athletes, clubs, teams.”
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and dpa
Almaty Resident Who Fought Against Ukrainian Troops In Donbas Gets Life For Murdering Five People
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A resident of Kazakhstan's largest city, who fought alongside Russia-backed separatists against Ukrainian armed forces in Ukraine’s Donbas region, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering five people in September.
A court in Almaty sentenced Igor Duzhnov on April 26 after finding him guilty of illegally taking part in a military conflict abroad, assaulting law enforcement officers, and murdering five people in Almaty.
The 54-year-old Duzhnov shot to death two police officers, a bailiff, a new owner of his foreclosed property and his friend when they came to evict him on September 20.
Duzhnov pleaded not guilty to all charges. He said he had "to liquidate a group that illegally entered my private territory."
As for his joining Russia-backed separatists in Donbas for about one year in 2014-2015, he said he was there "to establish peace."
Duzhnov's trial started on March 18.
Vox Pop: Muscovites Offer Views On When Military Confrontation With Ukraine Will End
From "When Putin leaves" or "When Putin dies," to "We need to throw more powerful weapons in there," or "Ukraine should be completely wiped off the face of the Earth," RFE/RL asked Moscow residents when they think the military confrontation with Ukraine will end.
IIHF Takes 2023 Ice Hockey World Championships From Russia
The International Ice Hockey Federation says it has taken away Russia's rights to host the 2023 World Championships as the number of barred Russian sports teams and performers and canceled events rises in response to Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The federation said in a statement that the decision was taken at an IIHF Council meeting in Zurich on April 26.
"The decision to relocate the event was taken primarily out of concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans," the statement said.
"As was the case with Council’s earlier decision to withdraw the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship that was to be held in Omsk and Novosibirsk, Russia, the Council expressed significant concerns over the safe freedom of movement of players and officials to, from, and within Russia," it added.
Last month, the IIHF barred Russia and its close ally Belarus from the 2022 World Championships in response to the war in Ukraine.
The IIHF said on April 26 that a new venue for the 2023 tournament will be confirmed during this year's World Championships next month in Finland.
Kazakh Minister Sees No Problem With Russian Motorcycle Producer's Plan To Move Due To Sanctions
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's industry minister says he sees no obstacles for a popular Russian motorcycle producer's plans announced last week to move its business to Kazakhstan after international sanctions over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine hampered operations.
While many companies and their owners in Russia have been hit by sanctions over the war in Ukraine, Qaiyrbek Oskenbaev told reporters in Nur-Sultan on April 26 that the Ural Motorcycles company, currently based in the Russian city of Irbit, is free from any international measures and can move production to the Central Asian nation without any impediments.
"Any company that is free of any kind of restrictions is welcome in our country," Oskenbaev said.
Ural Motorcycles' CEO Ilya Khait said on April 18 that his company was setting up a new assembly line in Kazakhstan's northern city of Petropavl where the popular motorcycles, including three-wheelers with sidecars, will start being produced in the coming days.
Khait said a shortage of components that used to be imported to Russia before the sanctions, as well as a Western ban on importing Russian-made equipment, were behind the move.
Ural Motorcycles' products are popular across the former Soviet Union and elsewhere. The company sells its products in the United States as well.
Otembaev said Ural Motorcycles will use facilities at Kazakhstan’s Kaztekhmash machine-building company.
He added that several other companies in Russia have expressed an interest in moving their businesses to Kazakhstan.
