Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has voted in a referendum on constitutional changes that could keep him in power until 2040. If the amendments are passed in the April 30 plebiscite -- which is likely given the country's noncompetitive political system, they will allow Mirziyoev to serve two more terms, extended from the current five to seven years. Voters can also approve judiciary reforms, including the abolition of capital punishment. Mirziyoev has undertaken some reforms to modernize the oppressive system of government inherited from his authoritarian predecessor, Islam Karimov, but the media and political life remain restricted.