Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Uzbekistan

Uzbek Referendum Poised To Extend Presidential Terms, Remove Death Penalty

Uzbek Referendum Poised To Extend Presidential Terms, Remove Death Penalty
Embed
Uzbek Referendum Poised To Extend Presidential Terms, Remove Death Penalty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:58 0:00

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has voted in a referendum on constitutional changes that could keep him in power until 2040. If the amendments are passed in the April 30 plebiscite -- which is likely given the country's noncompetitive political system, they will allow Mirziyoev to serve two more terms, extended from the current five to seven years. Voters can also approve judiciary reforms, including the abolition of capital punishment. Mirziyoev has undertaken some reforms to modernize the oppressive system of government inherited from his authoritarian predecessor, Islam Karimov, but the media and political life remain restricted.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG