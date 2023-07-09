Accessibility links

Uzbeks Vote In No-Surprise Presidential Election

Uzbeks Vote In No-Surprise Presidential Election

Polls have closed in the July 9 presidential election in Uzbekistan. Despite partial reforms, political competition and access to information remain restricted in the Central Asian country. AFP filmed in the capital, Tashkent, at polling stations and with a mobile team taking a ballot box to elderly people voting from home. A referendum in April extended presidential terms from five to seven years and incumbent Shavkat Mirziyoev is expected to win against three token opponents.

