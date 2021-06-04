New Images Emerge Of Secret Uzbek Presidential Resort Revealed In RFE/RL Probe

Blogger Aleksei Garshin says he hiked across a mountainous region in Uzbekistan to shoot video of a secret presidential resort revealed in an RFE/RL investigation in February. Video he posted online provides a closer look at the luxury residence, complete with landscaped gardens and an artificial lake which, until now, has only been visible via satellite images. The RFE/RL probe included interviews with officials, construction workers, and local people, as well as documentary evidence, corroborating Garshin's research to suggest that hundreds of millions of dollars were spent on the project.