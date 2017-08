Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev was recorded this week describing his personal hatred for the country's powerful public prosecutors, calling them "thieves" and "arrogant" during a meeting with local activists. Mirziyoev, who took office last December, has said he wants to wipe out corruption, but some critics say he is taking aim at prosecutors to strengthen his own position. (RFE/RL's Uzbek Service)