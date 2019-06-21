Uzbekistan's Senate Confirms First Chairwoman

TASHKENT -- For the first time in Uzbekistan's history, a woman has become the leader of the upper chamber of parliament -- the Senate.



On June 21, members of the Senate elected Tanzila Norboeva as the chamber's chairwoman.



Norboeva was a deputy prime minister and chairwoman of the government's Committee on Women before she was nominated on June 20 by President Shavkat Mirziyoev to be the Senate's chairwoman.



The Senate's previous chairman, Nigmatulla Yuldoshev, was moved to the post of prosecutor-general on June 20.



He replaced outgoing Prosecutor-General Otabek Murodov, who was sacked on June 20.



Mirziyoev told the Senate on June 21 that Murodov has been formally charged with bribe-taking.