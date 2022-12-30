Uzbekistan Suspends Sales By Indian Drug Company Linked To 19 Deaths

Uzbekistan has suspended the sale of all products by Indian pharmaceuticals company Marion Biotech, after a cold syrup made by the drugmaker was blamed for the deaths of at least 19 children in the Central Asian country.

Uzbekistan's Health Ministry said on December 30 the children died after consuming Marion Biotech's Doc-1 Max syrup, which according to the ministry contained the toxic substance ethylene glycol.

The ministry has ordered all pharmacies in the country to withdraw from their shelves Doc-1 Max and other medicines made by the Indian company.

Criminal probes over the affair have been launched both in Uzbekistan and India.

India's drug regulator suspended production of all medicines by Marion Biotech following an inspection of the company's facility in the northwestern city of Noida, authorities said.

"All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at Noida unit have been stopped [last] night, while further investigation is ongoing," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Twitter on December 30.

Reuters quoted Hasan Harris, Marion Biotech's legal head, as saying the company was awaiting findings from inspectors.

"We await the reports, the factory was inspected. We've halted production of all medicines," Harris said.

In October, cough and cold syrups made by Indian firm Maiden Pharmaceuticals were blamed for the deaths of nearly 70 children in the West African country of Gambia.

A laboratory analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that the syrups contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," chemicals often meant for industrial use.

But Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd denied any wrongdoing, and India’s drug regulator disputed the WHO’s findings.

Dubbed the "pharmacy of the world," India exports medicines to more than 200 countries. Its pharmaceutical industry is currently valued at $50 billion and is expected to reach $120 billion by 2030.

