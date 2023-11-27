News
Pro-Palestinian Slogans Appear On Synagogue In Uzbekistan's Capital
Unidentified persons wrote pro-Palestinian slogans on the walls of a synagogue in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, the AZfront Telegram channel reported on November 27. The slogans appeared despite the authorities' claim that security has been stepped up around synagogues amid a warning by Israel about a possible increase in anti-Semitic incidents in Uzbekistan amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Late last month, two members of the international religious Jewish movement Chabad were attacked in Tashkent. The incident went unreported in Uzbekistan, a tightly controlled, mainly Muslim Central Asian country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Deputy Head Of Ukraine's Chess Federation Killed In The War
Artem Sachuk, a renowned chess player and vice president of Ukraine's Chess Federation, has been killed in action while defending his country against Russia's unprovoked invasion, the federation announced on November 26. "Ukrainian volunteer Artem Sachuk died in the war of liberation against the Russian occupiers," it said on its Facebook page, adding, "Eternal memory." No further details about Sachuk's death were immediately available. Last month, Ukrainian Youth and Sports Minister Vadym Hutzait said 361 Ukrainian athletes and coaches had died in the war so far. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Pakistani Military Says It Has Killed Eight Suspected Militants In South Waziristan
Pakistani troops have shot dead eight suspected Islamist militants during a firefight in the South Waziristan district of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, the military said in a press release on November 27. The statement did not say what group the alleged the militants had belonged to, but members of the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been active in the area. Islamabad has accused Afghanistan's Taliban rulers of allowing TTP militants to use Afghan territory to launch cross-border attacks. The Taliban has denied the accusation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Blizzards, Snowfall Wreak Havoc In Parts Of Romania, Moldova
Hundreds of cities and villages have been left without electricity and water in Romania and Moldova following heavy snowfall and blizzards, authorities in the two southeastern European countries said. Many roads have been closed and classes were suspended in several cities where authorities urged people to avoid venturing outside their homes. In Romania, 22 counties out of 41 and 170 villages and cities in the southeast, including Bucharest were affected. In Moldova, 123,000 people from almost 200 localities were left without electricity. Sixteen Moldovans were injured when the bus they were traveling on overturned during a blizzard on a highway in Romania. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Russian Shelling Of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson Regions Wounds One
Russia shelled civilian infrastructure and settlements in Ukraine's southern regions of Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk overnight, regional officials said on November 27.
Russian forces struck the city of Kherson 56 times over the past 24 hours, wounding one civilian, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.
In Dnipropetrovsk, Russian shelling was directed at Nikopol and its surroundings, regional governor Serhiy Lysak reported.
"Heavy artillery was directed at the city of Marhanets," Lysak said, adding that there were no immediate reports of victims or damage.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry says a Ukrainian drone was shot down overnight over the Smolensk region. The report did not mention damages or casualties. Smolensk houses a military aviation factory.
Ukraine has not commented on the report, which came after Russia said on November 26 that it had repelled an attack by 24 Ukrainian drones on the Tula, Kaluga, and Bryansk, and Moscow regions.
On November 25, Russia launched the biggest wave of drone attacks on Ukraine since the start full-scale invasion in February 2022.
One Killed, 21 Injured In Suicide Attack On Market In Pakistan
One person was killed and 21 others were injured, including Pakistani soldiers, in a suicide attack on November 26 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in northwestern Pakistan, authorities said.
The suicide bomber drove a car into security forces in a market in Bannu, two officials with the police and intelligence agencies told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
They said the dead person was a civilian and that 13 soldiers and other civilians were among the injured who were taken to the hospital. The officials did not provide any other information, and there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.
The security situation in the province has worsened in recent months despite promises by the government and security authorities. There were multiple deadly incidents last week, including the killing of a Forestry Department employee in North Waziristan on November 23.
One day earlier two soldiers were killed in a landmine explosion and a policeman was killed in an attack on a checkpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while in South Waziristan on November 22, three civilians, including a local leader, were killed and four were injured in a bomb blast in Azam Worsk. No one has claimed responsibility for those attacks.
The bombing in Azam Worsk occurred after two soldiers were killed in an armed attack on a post in Sar Rogha in South Waziristan. The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for that attack.
The Pakistani government and the country's army say that they have continued their operations against the militants.
The army said on November 21 that it had killed three suspected militants in an encounter in North Waziristan. The army added that one of its soldiers was also killed in the clash.
Earlier, the army had claimed the killing of 11 suspected militants in clashes during operations in Peshawar and Tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 16.
Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, said on November 20 that terrorist attacks inside his country have increased by 60 percent since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021. Some 2,300 people have been killed in these attacks.
Pope Francis Reflects On 'Tormented' Ukraine Marking Holodomor Remembrance Day
Pope Francis on November 26 called the Holodomor a “lacerating wound” that has been made even more painful for Ukraine by the ongoing war.
Speaking at the Vatican one day after Ukraine's Holodomor Remembrance Day, Francis noted that "tormented" Ukraine commemorated "the genocide perpetrated by the Soviet regime which, 90 years ago, caused millions of people to starve to death.”
Russia on November 25 launched the largest wave of drone attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war as Ukraine commemorated the 1932–33 famine in Soviet Ukraine under dictator Josef Stalin that killed millions.
Ukraine said its air defenses it shot down 74 out of a total of 75 drones launched by Russia, with Kyiv bearing the brunt of the attack.
Pope Francis, 86, made the televised remarks from a chapel in the Vatican after skipping his weekly Sunday appearance at a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square because of what he said was a lung inflammation.
The Vatican said on November 25 that Francis had to cancel all appointments due to a "mild flu."
Francis urged the faithful to continue to pray tirelessly for all peoples torn apart by conflicts, saying that “prayer is the force of peace that stops the spiral of hatred” and opens unexpected paths of reconciliation.
He also noted the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU.
“Let us thank God that there is finally a truce between Israel and Palestine, and some hostages have been freed. Let us pray that they will all be freed as soon as possible,” he said.
The pontiff also said he would go later this week to Dubai to address the COP28 climate change conference, saying that besides war climate change is “another great danger…which puts life on Earth, especially for the future generations, at risk.”
With reporting by AP
Three Hungarian Citizens, One Russian Among Hostages Released By Hamas
Three of the hostages released on November 26 by Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, are Hungarian citizens, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook.
“I can share good news with those who are worried about the Hungarian hostages: thanks to the mediation of the Qatar government, new hostages were released today from Hamas captivity, two of them children with Hungarian citizenship.”
Hungarian President Katalin Novak said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the other Hungarian released was a woman. She also thanked Qatar for its mediation efforts.
A hostage who holds Russian citizenship has also been released by Hamas. The extremist group announced the release of the hostage on November 26, adding that it had taken the action in appreciation of Moscow's position.
Israel and Hamas have agreed to swap 50 hostages held by Hamas for 150 prisoners in Israeli jails over a four-day truce period.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier on November 26 that there was "reason to believe" a U.S. hostage would also be among those released.
Report: Russia Orders Arrest Of Spokesman For Facebook Parent Company
Russia has reportedly ordered the arrest of the chief spokesman for Facebook parent company Meta, accusing him of promoting terrorism. The decision against Andy Stone was revealed on November 26 by Russian news site Mediazona, which said the Justice Ministry order was made in February 2023. Stone, who could not be reached for comment, was targeted due to a policy change he announced in March 2022, less than a month after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The policy shift by Meta allowed some calls for violence against Russian invaders, including President Vladimir Putin, to be made on Facebook or Instagram, which Meta also owns. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russia Says Ukraine Attacked Moscow, Other Cities With Fleet Of Drones; No Major Damage Reported
Russian officials said Ukraine targeted Moscow and other Russian cities with a fleet of at least 24 drones, claiming most were downed by antiaircraft systems.
Ukraine, meanwhile, reported being targeted by at least nine Russian drones overnight on November 26, one day after Russia launched a massive wave of drones against Kyiv and other sites. It was the biggest such attack since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported at least 24 Ukrainian drones that it claimed were downed over Tula, Kaluga, and Bryansk, as well as the Russian capital. No major damage was reported in any of the locations.
"A mass drone attack was attempted overnight," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a post to Telegram.
Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, wrote on Telegram that three unspecified buildings were damaged, but there were no injuries.
In Tula, south of Moscow, one person was wounded when an intercepted drone hit an apartment building, regional Governor Aleksei Dyumin said, also in a Telegram post.
As of the afternoon of November 26, Ukrainian officials had made no immediate comment on the reported attacks.
The Russian Army also said it had downed two Ukrainian missiles over the Azov Sea that it said were headed for Russia. Russia controls the Ukrainian Azov Sea coast, which fell to Moscow early in its offensive last year.
Local authorities in the affected regions did not report casualties.
Ukraine has upped attacks on Russia since launching its counteroffensive, aiming to hit regions close to fighting zones as well as further inland into Russia, including Moscow.
Flights were delayed or canceled at several of Moscow’s major airports due to the attack, the Kommersant newspaper reported.
Ukrainian officials made no comment on the reported attacks, which came one day after Russia launched its own major drone attack on the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainian officials said more than 70 were brought down or intercepted by air defenses.
Ukraine's military said on November 26 that it had shot down eight of nine Russian attack drones, which targeted various locations.
On the battlefield, fighting has focused around the industrial hub of Avdiyivka, which appears almost encircled by Russian forces. Its fall would be a significant loss for Kyiv.
Ukraine, meanwhile, reported Russian attacks in the south and east of the country, saying the situation remains difficult.
Roman Mrochko, head of the military administration in the southern city of Kherson, said two urban districts were shelled, while regional authorities said around a dozen villages were left without electricity due to bad weather and Russian attacks.
Ukraine has been bracing for an expected increase in Russian attacks targeting its energy infrastructure now that winter weather has set in. That would echo Moscow's campaign last winter that, at times, left millions of Ukrainians in cold and darkness and destroyed critical power facilities.
"Due to bad weather and Russian shelling, a number of settlements in our region were left without electricity," Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. "Power supply teams are already working to eliminate the malfunctions," he added.
Nearly 400 localities are without electricity in Ukraine due to "extremely difficult" weather conditions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
Oleksiy Kuleba, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, warned that the weather is worsening with heavy snowfalls expected in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia 'Lost' 76 Planes To Sanctions Related To Ukraine Invasion, Minister Says
Russia lost 76 passenger planes due to sanctions imposed after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on November 25, according to RBK. "We were unexpectedly caught off-guard by the decision to seize the planes," he said. "We lost 76 passenger ships that were at technical stops, were being serviced abroad, or were preparing to transit." He said there were now 1,167 passenger aircraft being operated by Russian airlines. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Skopje Says Blinken To Attend OSCE Summit That May Include Lavrov
SKOPJE -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to attend the OSCE ministerial summit in Skopje on November 30-December 1, North Macedonia’s foreign minister said, an event that could also include the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"Secretary of State Blinken has been confirmed for the informal dinner [on November 29]," Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani told reporters on November 25 in North Macedonia's capital.
"At the informal dinner, we expect the majority of ministers. This is where you talk openly, without writing speeches. We have set two issues for the informal dinner -- aggression in Ukraine and OSCE functionality," Osmani said.
Osmani's comments come a day after Skopje said it would temporarily lift a ban on Russian flights to the Western Balkan country to allow the Russian delegation to attend the summit, although overall sanctions will remain in place for other flights.
Days after Moscow launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022, Brussels closed EU airspace to Russian flights. North Macedonia aspires to join the bloc.
"The decision on EU sanctions does not relate to multilateral events such as the OSCE, hence the government’s decision," Osmani said.
Lavrov has not confirmed his intentions to travel to Skopje, but he has indicated he would like to attend with a delegation of some 80 people. Skopje has invited the Russian diplomat to participate.
Washington has not confirmed Blinken's attendance at the Skopje summit, but the State Department on November 25 said the secretary would travel to Brussels for the NATO foreign ministers meeting, which will include discussions on Ukraine and "emphasize our support for democracy and regional stability in the Western Balkans."
U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said in Skopje on November 14 that "what Russia did to Ukraine is absolutely terrible."
"The War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity Commission is troubled by Mr. Lavrov's participation.... But at the end of the day, the [OSCE] is inclusive and has 57 member states," Carpenter said.
- By dpa
EU Commission Pledges 50 Million Euros To Repair Ukrainian Port Facilities
The European Commission on November 25 said it will provide 50 million euros ($54 million) to Kyiv to repair and upgrade infrastructure in Ukrainian ports in an attempt to increase food exports. "Improved port capacities will speed up exports of food and other goods which Ukraine supplies to global markets," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. "Over time, our investment should allow Ukraine's ports to return to export quantities that were in place before the war," she added.
Iran Hangs Teenage Boy Convicted Of Murder, Rights Groups Say
Iran has executed a 17-year-old boy who had been tried and convicted of murder, the Norway-based Hengaw and Iran Human Rights (IHR) groups said. IHR said the execution of Hamidreza Azari took place on November 24. "It is important to note that in his previously aired forced confession and state media report, his age was given as 18," the IHR said. It quoted the Tasnim news agency as saying the youth was convicted in an alleged "honor" killing. Iran has seen a surge in executions this year, drawing widespread condemnation, with critics saying many judgments are rushed through the judiciary while "sham" trials and forced confessions are routine.
Hundreds Protest Plans For Waste-Recycling Plant In Russia's Altai Region
About 1,000 residents of the village of Pavlovsk, in Russia's Altai region in southern Siberia, have staged an unsanctioned protest against the planned construction of a waste-recycling plant in their village. Participants voiced fear that the recycling plant will cause damage to the region's forests and rivers. Participants were holding banners reading "No to the monster plant in Pavlovsk," "Stop the garbage chaos," and "We demand a public environmental assessment." Altai regional authorities have been looking for a replacement of the solid landfill in the city of Barnaul, which was built back in 1974. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Five Dead, Four Injured In Avalanche In Western Iran
Five people were killed and four injured in an avalanche on western Iran's Oshtrankuh Mountain, state media reported. The bodies of five climbers were found by rescuers near the 4,150-meter San Boran peak, located some 300 kilometers southwest of Tehran. Four other climbers were rescued and taken to hospital. The nine-member team consisted of two climbers from Melair, a city in Hamadan Province, and seven from the cities of Borujerd and Durood in Lorestan Province. The group began their expedition on November 23 despite warnings by local authorities about a possible avalanche risk. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Moscow Vows To Respond As Moldova Joins EU Sanctions Against Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow "will not leave unanswered" Chisinau's decision to align with a package of European Union sanctions against Russia. Moldovan authorities in recent days joined the largest package of European sanctions against Russia in the face of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, targeting hundreds of people, including those from Moldova or who have worked in the Kremlin-backed breakaway region of Transdniester on its eastern border. Russia keeps more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Shopping Mall Fire Kills 11 In Pakistan
Eleven people were killed and 10 injured in a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, on November 25, officials said. Afsar Ali, an official at the Karachi Fire Department, told RFE/RL that more than 50 stores were burnt down in the fire at RJ Mall on Rashid Minhas Road. "The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the commercial center and later spread to the fourth floor," Ali said. At least 42 people were rescued and the injured were taken to the hospital, officials said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
On Holodomor Remembrance Day, Russia Unleashes Largest Drone Attack On Ukraine
Russia on November 25 unleashed the largest wave of drone attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, wounding several people and causing damage, with Kyiv bearing the brunt of the attack, in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "an act of willful terror."
The attack occurred as Ukraine marked Holodomor Remembrance Day, which commemorates the 1932–33 man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine under dictator Josef Stalin that killed millions.
"Russia launched around 70 Shahed drones at Ukraine precisely on the eve of the Holodomor genocide commemoration day," Zelenskiy wrote on X.
Ukraine's air defense said in a statement that it had shot down 74 out of a total of 75 drones launched by Russia, with more than 60 drones being downed over Kyiv.
"Our warriors shot down the majority of the drones, but not all of them," Zelenskiy wrote. "We keep working to strengthen our air defense and unite the world in the fight against Russian terror. The terrorist state must be defeated and held accountable for its actions."
"Russian barbarians staged the most massive drone attack on Kyiv and the air alert lasted six hours," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram, adding that at least five people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured by debris from the drones shot down by air defense. All of them received medical treatment, he said.
He said several districts of the capital were hit, with the most affected being the Solomyanskiy district, where a fire started by falling debris damaged a kindergarten.
"This drone strike was the largest since the full-scale invasion began," the head of the Kyiv city military administration, Mykhaylo Shamanov, told Ukrainian television.
The attack damaged a power line in the capital, leaving 120 institutions and 77 residential buildings in the center of the capital without electricity, Kyiv's military administration said.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said in its November 25 evening report that Russia had launched 99 air strikes during the day and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 38 times with multiple-launch rocket systems.
It also said there were 42 combat clashes and that the operation situation in the east and south "remains difficult."
The General Staff added that Ukrainian forces had hit 11 sites of concentrations of Russian troops during the day.
Ukraine has been bracing for an expected increase in Russian attacks targeting its energy infrastructure during the cold season in a repeat of Moscow's air campaign last winter that left millions of Ukrainians in cold and darkness and destroyed critical power facilities.
Speaking at the Grain from Ukraine summit in Kyiv, Zelenskiy on November 25 said Ukraine needs more air defenses to protect its grain export routes.
"There's a deficit of air defense. That is no secret," he told the international gathering attended by senior officials from several European states.
In a separate address on the occasion of the Holodomor Remembrance Day, Zelenskiy called on the world to "unite and condemn the crimes of the past," and at the same time "unite and stop today's crimes."
"Ninety years ago, the world could not fully see what was really happening [in Soviet Ukraine]. Now, there are only those who choose not to notice what is happening [in Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine]. They are not many, and they will be fewer and fewer. The truth is making its way," Zelenskiy said.
The Holodomor, during which up to 4 million Ukrainians perished, has been recognized as genocide by almost 30 countries.
The U.S. State Department marked the day as well, saying that "during Josef Stalin's regime, harsh and repressive policies were imposed upon Ukraine, including a deliberate famine that killed millions of innocent Ukrainian women, men, and children."
"Since July, Russia has destroyed hundreds of thousands of tons of Ukrainian grain, along with grain infrastructure. As we remember the victims of the Holodomor, and we reaffirm our enduring commitment to Ukraine’s people, their freedom, and their democracy."
Ex-PM Kasyanov Added To Russia's 'Foreign Agent' List
The Russian Justice Ministry on November 24 added opposition politician and former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov -- who has reportedly left the country -- to the list of so-called "foreign agents." Kasyanov, 65, who served as President Vladimir Putin's first prime minister in 2000-04, has become a vocal critic of Putin and the current government. Ilya Venyavkin, a historian of the Stalin era who has fled Russia, was also among those added to the list, as was journalist Idris Yusupov. Russian authorities have used the controversial law on "foreign agents" to stifle dissent. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
UN Worried For Fate Of Afghans Driven From Pakistan
Many of the Afghan families being driven out of Pakistan have no homes to return to and will struggle to feed themselves through the harsh winter, the UN warned on November 24. UN refugee agency UNHCR says more than 370,000 people have returned to Afghanistan since October 3, when Pakistan issued an ultimatum to the 1.7 million Afghans it says are living illegally in the country. "There are no open arms for these families," said Hsiao-Wei Lee, Afghanistan country director for the UN's World Food Program, who recently traveled to a border crossing to observe the distribution of food aid.
North Macedonia Will Allow Lavrov Flight But Russia Sanctions To Remain
The government of North Macedonia on November 24 said it will allow the plane carrying Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to land in Skopje for the OSCE ministerial summit on November 30 and December 1, but sanctions will remain in place against Russia for all other flights. There has been no confirmation that Lavrov will attend the summit, although he has indicated his desire to travel to Skopje for the event with a delegation of about 80 people. Days after Moscow launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022, Brussels closed EU airspace to Russian flights. North Macedonia aspires to join the bloc. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
German Aid Agency Says Local Staff Detained In Afghanistan
Germany on November 24 said four local employees of its government-linked operator GIZ had been detained by Taliban authorities in Afghanistan. "I can confirm that the local employees of GIZ are in custody, although we have not received any official information on why they are detained," a spokeswoman for Germany's Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development said. "We are taking this situation very seriously and are working through all channels available to us to ensure that our colleagues are released," she added. Germany closed its embassy in Afghanistan after the group swept back to power in 2021.
Russia, China Discuss Construction Of Underwater Tunnel From Crimea
Business executives from China and Russia with close links to the governments of the two countries have discussed plans to build an underwater tunnel to connect the Russian mainland to Crimea, which was illegally seized and annexed by Russia in 2014, The Washington Post reported on November 24. The newspaper cited materials received from the Ukrainian intelligence services. The report said the secret talks indicated Moscow's fears over the safety of the 18-kilometer Kerch Strait bridge, which has been hit and damaged multiple times by Ukrainian missile and drone strikes.
- By Reuters
Dutch Defense Minister Says She Hopes Aid To Ukraine Will Continue Despite Election Outcome
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren on November 24 said she hoped the country's military support to Ukraine would continue even under a new government led by anti-EU populist Geert Wilders, who has said the Dutch should stop providing Kyiv with arms. Wilders, whose far-right Freedom Party (PVV) was the clear winner of national elections this week, has called for the withdrawal of support, saying the Netherlands needs the weapons it gives to Ukraine to be able to defend itself. "In the Netherlands, there is broad support for our help to Ukraine," Ollongren told reporters.
