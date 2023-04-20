News
Lawyer Calls On Uzbek President To Stop 'Torturing Political Prisoner' Tajimuratov
Tashkent-based lawyer Sergei Mayorov has called on Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev and other officials "to stop torturing" lawyer and journalist Dauletmurat Tajimuratov, who was handed a 16-year prison sentence in late January over anti-government protests in the Karakalpakstan region last year.
In a video statement, Mayorov said he now represents Tajimuratov, whom he called "a political prisoner."
Mayorov said that his client's head was forcibly shaved on April 6 even though his sentence has yet to take force and he could still be released if his appeal against his sentence is accepted in court.
"It appears as though there is an order to create unbearable conditions for him," Mayorov stressed.
"They provided him with an old, torn mattress without padding inside, a terrible-smelling pillow, and horrible sheets. That was done to humiliate and offend him. He is ordered to clean his cell, which he does not refuse to do, but they do not provide him with a broom, a mop, or a bucket," Mayorov said, adding that specially instructed cellmates are putting Tajimuratov under physical and psychological pressure.
According to Mayorov, his client has been beaten in custody.
"Mr. President, give an order to stop torturing political prisoner Dauletmurat Tajimuratov at least until his sentence comes into force," Mayorov said in his video statement.
Tajimuratov, a lawyer for the El Khyzmetinde (At People's Service) newspaper, where he was previously the chief editor, was sentenced on January 31 by the Bukhara regional court along with 21 other defendants accused of undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the mass protests in Karakalpakstan's capital, Nukus, in early July 2022.
One of the activists, Polat Shamshetov, who was convicted along with Tajimuratov, died in custody days after he was sentenced to six years in prison.
Self-exiled Karakalpak activists have expressed suspicion that the 45-year-old Shamshetov might have been tortured to death in custody and demanded a thorough investigation of his death, while Uzbek authorities have said he died of "thromboembolism of the pulmonary artery and acute heart failure."
Last month, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in Nukus were convicted and 28 of them were sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years, while 11 defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
The violence forced President Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violence.
More News
EU Border Agency Begins Deployment In North Macedonia
The European Union's border-protection agency, Frontex, began its official deployment in North Macedonia on April 20, extending its operations outside the bloc to a fifth country. More than 100 border guards will assist national patrols along the country's southern border with Greece, where illegal smuggling activity has picked up after pandemic restrictions were eased last year. The agency already has operations in four other countries outside the EU, in Albania, Moldova, Montenegro, and Serbia, with some 300 officers already active in the Western Balkan region. To read the original article by AP, click here.
Iranian Female Activists Demand Release Of Iraee After 'Brutal' Process
A group of 20 prominent Iranian female civil and political activists have condemned the imprisonment of fellow activist Golrokh Ebrahimi Iraee, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for crimes "against the regime," and are demanding her immediate and unconditional release.
In a statement published on April 20, the group said that "after months of waiting in detention," Iraee was sentenced "in a brutal, unfair, and vindictive process."
"By announcing our firm support for Golrokh Iraee, we demand her immediate and unconditional release," the statement added.
The statement highlights the ongoing crackdown on civil and political activists following the nationwide protests triggered by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Despite a general amnesty announced in February by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, many activists remain behind bars after being handed harsh sentences for participating in rallies calling for more freedoms.
Iraee, who has been arrested multiple times in the past due to her activism and is currently being held in the women's ward of Tehran's notorious Evin prison, was convicted last week of "assembly and collusion against the regime," for which she received a six-year prison sentence, and "propaganda against the regime," for which she was sentenced to one year.
The Islamic republic's judiciary also banned Iraee from leaving the country, staying in Tehran, or join a party or group for two years and confiscated her mobile phone.
The government faces one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979 from the nationwide protests over Amini's death.
The protests have "brought a woman's cry for freedom to the streets of the country and a new wave of women's liberation from historical oppression has emerged," the activists' statement said, adding that this has brought "a new wave of arrests and imprisonment and heavy sentences for political and social activists."
Signatories of the statement include well-known female activists such as Anisha Asadollahi, Yasmin Aryani, Asal Mohammadi, Atena Daemi, Leila Hosseinzadeh, Parvin Mohammadi, Nazanin Zaghari, Zhila Makvandi, and Alieh Matlabzadeh.
Iraee's husband, political activist Arash Sadeghi, is also in prison.
He was sentenced in January to more than five years for his advocacy work during the ongoing protests sparked by Amini's death. He was handed the punishment while already in prison serving a 19-year sentence despite being diagnosed with cancer.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Claims Its Navy Forced U.S. Submarine To Surface As It Entered The Gulf
Iran's navy claims to have forced a U.S. submarine to surface as it entered the Persian Gulf in the latest report of an apparent confrontation between Iranian and U.S. forces in the Gulf. Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani told state television on April 20 that the U.S. vessel entered Iranian waters but "corrected its course after being warned." There was no immediate response from the U.S. military to Irani's remarks but the U.S. Navy said earlier this month that the Florida nuclear-powered, guided-missile submarine was operating in the Middle East. To read the original article by Reuters, click here.
Man From Russia's Kalmykia Deemed Asylum Seeker In Kazakhstan After Fleeing Army
A man from the Russian region of Kalmykia has been granted asylum-seeker status in Kazakhstan after he left a military unit to avoid taking part in the war in Ukraine.
Kazakhstan's Bureau for Human Rights wrote on Telegram on April 19 that Igor Sandzhiyev, from Kalmykia's capital, Elista, was given the status after the bureau became involved in his situation.
Sandzhiyev told the Mgorod.kz website that he is currently in Kazakhstan’s western city of Oral, where he received asylum-seeker status from the local department of labor and social security on April 13.
Sandzhiyev added that he is looking to obtain refugee status in Kazakhstan as his current status of asylum seeker is valid for three months only.
Officials at the department of labor and social security in Oral said a special commission will decide on Sandzhiyev's status within three months.
Sandzhiyev emphasized that he is against the war in Ukraine. According to him, a quarter of 200 mobilized men in the military unit where he was recruited for military training, fled due to disorder and heavy alcohol consumption in the unit.
He also said that the training was just marching and learning the Military Code by heart.
Sandzhiyev said he fled the unit in November and managed to go to Belarus first, but was arrested there and deported to Russia's Volgograd where he was placed under the supervision of the local military enlistment center. Despite the supervision, he managed to flee again.
In December, Kazakh authorities extradited an officer with Russia's Federal Security Service, Mikhail Zhilin, who fled to Kazakhstan, where he unsuccessfully tried to get political asylum to evade recruitment for the war in Ukraine.
Last month, a court in the Siberian city of Barnaul sentenced Zhilin to 6 1/2 years in prison after finding him guilty of desertion and illegally crossing the border.
After President Vladimir Putin announced a military mobilization in September to support Russia’s armed forces involved in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Russian citizens fled the country for Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Mongolia, and other nations bordering the Russian Federation.
Switzerland Adds Russia's Wagner, RIA News Agency To Sanctions List
Switzerland says it is adding the Russian private mercenary group Wagner and the RIA FAN news agency to its sanctions list. Wagner is being added for its "active involvement in Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, the Swiss Department of Economic Affairs, Education, and Research (EAER) said in a statement on April 20. RIA FAN is being added "for its dissemination of pro-government propaganda and disinformation."
Former Russian Deputy Culture Minister Olga Yarilova Arrested For Alleged Fraud
A Moscow court on April 20 ordered the arrest of former Russian Deputy Culture Minister Olga Yarilova on suspicion of involvement in a fraud that led to the alleged embezzlement of 200 million rubles ($2.5 million). The case against Yarilova and three residents of the Moscow region was launched over the Culture Ministry's Pushkin Card project. The prepaid Pushkin Card introduced in September 2021 allows Russian youths to visit theaters, museums, exhibitions, and other cultural events. Yarilova who was appointed to the post in 2018, stepped down last year of her own accord. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Commander Of Russia's Pacific Fleet Resigns After Snap Inspection
The commander of Russia's Pacific Fleet, Admiral Sergei Avakyants, has resigned following a snap inspection of the military preparedness of the fleet's units, a presidential envoy in the Far East Federal District, Yury Trutnev, said on April 20. According to Trutnev, Avakyants will now lead a group supervising centers for "patriotic," military and sports training that will be created in Russia's 11 regions and Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Donetsk region. Trutnev's announcement came six days after Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu unexpectedly held Pacific Fleet exercises to check the alert readiness of its units. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
AP Image Of Mariupol Hospital Attack Wins World Press Photo Award
Associated Press photographer Evgeniy Maloletka has won the World Press Photo of the year for his harrowing image of emergency workers carrying a pregnant woman through the shattered grounds of a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol, in the chaotic aftermath of a Russian attack. The Ukrainian photographer’s image from March 9 of the fatally wounded woman, her left hand on her bloodied lower left abdomen, drove home the horror of Russia’s brutal onslaught in the eastern port city early in the war. The 32-year-old woman died of her injuries half an hour after giving birth to a lifeless baby. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Denmark, Netherlands To Donate 14 Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine
Denmark and the Netherlands will jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the two countries said on April 20. The Leopard 2A4 tanks, which will be bought from a third party and refurbished, are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, they said in a joint statement. "It is absolutely crucial for the hope of a peaceful and secure Europe that we do not let the Ukrainians fight the battle alone," Denmark's acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said. In February, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands also announced that they will pool resources to restore at least 100 old Leopard 1 tanks from industry stocks and supply them to Ukraine this year and next year. To read the original article by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan Places First Order For Discounted Russian Crude, Says Minister
Pakistan has placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow, the country's petroleum minister said, with one cargo to dock at Karachi port in May. The deal will see Pakistan buy crude oil only, not refined oil, and imports are expected to reach 100,000 barrels per day if the first transaction goes through smoothly, Minister Musadik Malik told Reuters on April 19. "Our orders are in, we have placed that already," he said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
During First Visit To Kyiv Since War Began, Stoltenberg Says Ukraine's 'Rightful Place' Is In NATO
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has visited Kyiv for the first time since Russia's invasion last year, telling Ukrainians their country's future belongs in the alliance as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proclaimed that "it is time" an invitation was extended to join the group.
Stoltenberg arrived in the Ukrainian capital early on April 20 on an unannounced visit as fighting raged in the east and Moscow continued to launch attacks with dozens of drones on civilian infrastructure in several regions.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Stoltenberg reaffirmed the alliance's position that Ukraine's future lies in NATO, but stopped short of offering a clear timeline while reiterating that the 31-member bloc will continue to offer support to Ukraine in its fight against the 14-month Russian aggression for as long as necessary.
"Let me be clear: Ukraine's rightful place is in the euro-Atlantic family. Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO. And over time, our support will help you to make this possible," Stoltenberg said.
"NATO stands with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes," Stoltenberg said, adding that the alliance had trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and given 65 billion euros ($71.31 billion) in military aid alone.
Moscow has given several reasons for launching what it calls a "special military operation" against Ukraine, including saying several times that it needed to prevent Ukraine's accession to NATO, which would pose an existential threat to Russia.
Stoltenberg also invited Zelenskiy to attend a NATO summit scheduled for July in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius.
"There isn't a single objective barrier to the political decision to invite Ukraine into the alliance," Zelenskiy told a news conference with Stoltenberg in Kyiv, adding, "it is the time for the corresponding decisions."
Speaking a day before a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Zelenskiy also appealed to the alliance chief to help overcome the hesitancy of some members to provide long-range weapons to Ukraine to help it repel Russian forces.
"I addressed the secretary-general with a request to help us overcome the reluctance of our partners regarding the delivery of certain weapons, namely long-range weapons, modern aviation, artillery, armored vehicles," Zelenskiy said.
Earlier during his visit, Stoltenberg paid his respects at a memorial for fallen soldiers in downtown Kyiv and talked to Ukrainian officials, images published by Ukrainian media outlets showed.
Stoltenberg's visit came hours after Russia used Iranian-made drones for a second day in a row to attack civilian and infrastructure targets, the Ukrainian military said on April 20.
The southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region was targeted by six drones, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the regional military administration, said on Telegram.
"This night, troops from the Eastern Air Command and antiaircraft defense forces downed six attack drones, most likely, [Iranian-made] Shaheds," Lysak wrote on Telegram.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Separately, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported that its air defenses had shot down about 10 Iranian-made Russian drones in southeastern Ukraine.
The drone attack was the second in as many days, after swarms of Shaheds were reportedly shot down the previous day by the Ukrainian air defense above the southern port city of Odesa.
Russian surface-to-air missilesn hit civilian targets in Ochkiv, a small town in the southern Mykolayiv region, the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim, said on April 20, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties.
In Donetsk, one civilian was killed as a result of Russian shelling, the region's military governor, Pavlo Kyrilenko said on April 20.
In the east, Moscow's troops continued to press an offensive in Donetsk region with renewed momentum to try and break a monthslong stalemate in the battle for the city of Bakhmut.
Ukrainian defenders meanwhile repelled more than 55 Russian assaults in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka -- the theater of operations where the fiercest battles for the Donetsk region have been under way for months.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily update that Russian troops have been unsuccessfully trying to improve their tactical positions using a combination of shelling and air strikes.
The battlefield reports could not be independently verified.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukraine's Space Agency Says Flash Over Kyiv Was Not A Falling Satellite
Ukraine's space agency says a flash of light that appeared on April 19 over the capital was not due to a falling NASA satellite, as earlier reported by the military. The agency said instead that the event was "probably related to the entry of a cosmic body into the dense layers of the atmosphere." NASA has also rejected claims it was its satellite. The light triggered an air alert and prompted the military administration to post messages telling people that air defenses were ready and advising them to stay inside. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S. Announces $325 Million In Additional Military Aid For Ukraine
The United States is sending Ukraine about $325 million in additional military aid, including an enormous amount of artillery rounds and ammunition, the Pentagon said on April 19.
The aid resembles other recent weapons packages that sent Ukraine rockets for howitzers and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that the Pentagon says Ukraine has used effectively, as well as an array of other missiles and antitank ammunition.
"This security assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and artillery rounds, as well as anti-armor systems, small arms, logistics support vehicles, and maintenance support essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
The package also includes 9 million rounds of small-arms ammunition, a State Department spokesperson said, according to Reuters.
The package is the 36th drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine and brings total aid since Russia launched its invasion to more than $35.4 billion, according to the U.S. State Department.
"Russia could end its war today. Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Blinken added.
The HIMARS are truck-mounted systems that can fire guided missiles in quick succession. The missiles that the Pentagon is supplying for the systems have a range of up to 80 kilometers.
The supplies included in the package will all be pulled from Pentagon inventories, meaning they can go quickly to the front line as Ukraine prepares to launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces.
The United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in response to Russia’s "war of aggression," Blinken said. "This new security assistance will enable Ukraine to continue to bravely defend itself in the face of Russia’s brutal, unprovoked and unjustified war."
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Bolshoi Theater Drops Ballet About Life Of Nureyev From Repertoire Over 'Gay Propaganda' Law
The Bolshoi Theater in Moscow has dropped a ballet about Russian dance legend Rudolf Nureyev from its repertoire after a law on so-called "gay propaganda" was tightened.
Bolshoi director Vladimir Urin announced on April 19 that the ballet Nureyev would no longer be performed at the Bolshoi. He linked the decision to the toughening of the law, saying some scenes in the ballet could be regarded as LGBT propaganda.
Amendments to the 2013 "gay propaganda" law approved in December widened a ban on "the propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations." Russian authorities said the amendments were needed to help defend morality. Human rights groups and LGBT community advocates have widely criticized the law.
In comments carried by Russian news agencies, Urin said the Bolshoi removed Nureyev from its repertoire as soon as President Vladimir Putin signed the amendments into law on December 5. There was no explanation about why the move was only formally announced on April 19.
Nureyev, one of the first Soviet artists to defect to the West, died from an AIDS-related illness in 1993 at the age of 54. The dancer was a sensation in the Soviet Union at the time of his defection in 1961.
The ballet, based on his life, had a history of difficulties dating back to its premiere in 2017. Its use of nudity and profane language and its frank treatment of Nureyev's same-sex relationships outraged Russian conservatives.
The Bolshoi abruptly canceled its premiere in July 2017 after its director, Kirill Serebrennikov, was detained in a criminal inquiry involving arts funding.
Serebrennikov, one of Russia's most innovative and successful directors, was later found guilty of embezzling funds at Moscow's Gogol Center theater. His supporters said the conviction was revenge for his criticism of authoritarianism and homophobia under Putin.
Serebrennikov and his supporters also said the case against him was part of a politically motivated crackdown on Russia's arts community ahead of presidential elections the following year.
Serebrennikov left Russia last year within months of Russia’s launch of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. He said at the time that the theater had been informed that Nureyev would no longer be performed, but it remained in the repertoire.
Iranian Ministry Demands Removal Of Director, Actor From Movie Billboard Over Protest Support
Iran's Ministry of Guidance is demanding the removal of the names of the director and one of the lead actors from a promotional billboard for a movie amid their public support for ongoing nationwide protests over the government's treatment of women and the lack of freedoms and rights in the country.
Actor Mohsen Tanabandeh and film distributor Mohammad Shayesteh took to Instagram to criticize the ministry's pressure campaign to remove Tanabandeh's photo and the name of the film's director, Homan Seyyedi, from promotional billboards for the movie World War III.
Shayesteh expressed his frustration with the situation in an Instagram post on April 19 saying the ministry initially demanded the removal of Seyyedi's name in exchange for granting a billboard permit.
After complying with the request, the advertising company was then instructed to remove Tanabandeh's photo, leaving only an image of a house on the billboard. Shayesteh sarcastically remarked that it now appeared as if they were advertising real estate instead of a film.
The ministry has yet to comment publicly on the issue.
Tanabandeh, who has expressed support for protesters following the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September, reposted Shayesteh's post, criticizing the ministry's policies.
Tanabandeh had previously written in a post following the execution of Iranian protester Mohsen Shekari: "It's an honor to share your name, dear Mohsen."
Shekari was executed after an appeal against his death sentence on a charge of injuring a security officer was rejected by the Supreme Court. Human rights groups said Shekari's sentence was based on a coerced confession after a grossly unfair process and a "sham" trial.
Seyyedi, the director of World War III, has dedicated his Instagram profile picture to Kian Pirfalk, a 9-year-old child killed in recent protests in the city of Izeh.
Seyyedi had previously posted a picture of himself with former President Hassan Rohani with the caption: "This disgrace will never be cleansed from me. I am disgusted with myself for naively taking [what I thought was] a step toward a better tomorrow."
Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance has taken a hard-line stance against protesting artists, repeatedly threatening them with a work ban because of their support for the demonstrators rallying in support of human rights after the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was being detained for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law when she died.
The film World War III has been selected as Iran's submission for the 2023 Oscars, and screenings have already begun in Iranian cinemas.
The movie first premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September 2022, before the protests began. It won two awards in the Orizzonti section, including Best Film for Seyyedi and Best Actor for Tanabandeh.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Network Of Suppliers For Iran's Drone Program
The United States has imposed sanctions on a network of companies and suppliers -- mostly based in China -- that the Treasury Department says support Iranian drone manufacturing.
The fresh sanctions announced on April 19 are aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran to stop supplying drones to Russia, which has used them throughout its war in Ukraine, including for attacks on critical infrastructure supplying electricity and water to Ukrainian citizens.
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement that the additional sanctions target one individual -- Iranian national Mehdi Khoshghadam, who is managing director of Pardazan System Namad Arman (PASNA) -- and six entities. PASNA itself has already been designated for sanctions by the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
As the head of PASNA, Khoshghadam is “responsible for the company’s sanctions evasion efforts,” the Treasury said, adding that he has “sought a variety of electronic components from foreign suppliers primarily based in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).”
OFAC said it added to its list of designated entities four Chinese suppliers -- Jotrin Electronics, Arttronix International, Vohom Technology, and Yinke Electronics. The latter three are based in Hong Kong.
The front companies in Iran added to the sanctions list are named as Amv AJ Nilgoun Bushehr and PASNA International. OFAC said Khoshghadam has had dealings with all four Chinese suppliers and has used AMV AJ to procure electronic goods for PASNA, including electrical components and connectors, while PASNA International is a Malaysia-based front company that has procured encoder boards, copiers, transmitters, remote controls, optical components, and various crystals.
"The network sanctioned today has procured goods and technology for the Iranian government and its defense industry and [drone] program," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
"Treasury will continue to enforce its sanctions against Iran’s military procurement efforts that contribute to regional insecurity and global instability," Nelson said in the statement.
The sanctions freeze any assets that Khoshghadam and the entities hold in U.S. jurisdictions and bar U.S. companies and individuals from any dealings with them.
With reporting by Reuters
Azerbaijan Says It Has Detained 20 People For Allegedly Promoting Iranian 'Propaganda'
Azerbaijani media say 20 people allegedly affiliated with Iran's Intelligence Ministry were arrested on April 19 as relations between the two countries fray.
According to the official APA news agency, the individuals detained were involved in promoting “the Islamic Republic's propaganda, spreading religious superstitions, attempting to overthrow the secular government of Baku, and engaging in drug trafficking,” all under the guise of religious activities.
The news agency published photographs of the arrested individuals, some of whom were clerics who had studied at the Qom Seminary in Iran, alongside the Islamic republic's religious propaganda flags.
The arrests are the latest in a series of detentions of people who the Azerbaijani government says are working for Iran.
Relations between Tehran and Baku has become increasingly strained in recent months, particularly after an armed attack on Baku's embassy in Tehran.
Baku ordered the evacuation of staff and family members from its embassy in Iran on January 29, two days after a gunman shot dead a security guard and wounded two other people at the facility in an attack Baku said was an "act of terrorism."
Tensions were further heightened following a failed assassination attempt in Baku on an Azerbaijani parliamentarian who has been critical of Iran.
In response to the assassination attempt on Fazil Mustafa, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament, authorities arrested four individuals on charges related to the armed attack and accused the Islamic republic of orchestrating the assassination plot.
Azerbaijan has also accused Iran of backing Armenia in a long-standing conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Iran has long accused Azerbaijan of fueling separatist sentiments among its sizeable ethnic Azeri minority.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Activist Who Gave Interview To Jailed U.S. Reporter Gershkovich Sent To Pretrial Detention
A court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg has ordered two months of detention for a local activist who was interviewed by Evan Gershkovich and helped the jailed Wall Street Journal reporter before the American journalist was arrested on espionage charges.
The Verkh-Isetsy district court ruled at a closed-door session on April 19 that Yaroslav Shirshikov must stay in pretrial detention until at least June 17 as the case is investigated.
Shirshikov was detained and charged with "justification of terrorism" after police searched his home on April 18.
The charge against the activist stems from his recent post on Telegram in which he called Vladlen Tatarsky, the pen name of prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Maksim Fomin who was killed in an apparent assassination in St. Petersburg in early April, "a thug."
Tatarsky was known for his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support for Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Shirshikov wrote on his post that he did not feel sorry about his death.
In his recent interview with Gershkovich, Shirshikov talked about the attitude in Russian society toward the notorious Wagner mercenary group, a private company that has been at the forefront of fighting in Ukraine.
Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest. He is a fluent Russian-speaker, the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
Shirshikov broke the news about Gershkovich's detention in Yekaterinburg in late March.
Hours before Shirshikov was detained on April 18, the Moscow District Court rejected Gershkovich's appeal to be released from pretrial detention.
The 31-year-old American, The Wall Street Journal, and the United States government have all denied that the fully-accredited journalist was involved in espionage.
If convicted, Shirshikov, a professional public relations expert, may face up to seven years in prison.
In July last year, Shirshikov was fined for openly criticizing the war in Ukraine
With reporting by Mediazona and SOTA
Russian Lawyer Who Defended Noted Opposition Figures Flees Country
Russian lawyer Vadim Prokhorov, who has defended noted opposition figures such as jailed politicians Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin, as well as the late Boris Nemtsov, has fled Russia fearing for his safety. Prokhorov told Voice of America in Washington, D.C. in an interview on April 18 that he left Russia days before a court in Moscow sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison. Prokhorov added that a Russian politician had tipped him off about a probe against him on unspecified charges planned by prosecutors. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
European Commission Proposes Support for Farmers Affected By Ukrainian Grain Transports
The European Commission has proposed measures for wheat, maize, sunflower seed, and rape seed from Ukraine after a joint complaint from five EU countries -- Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia -- over a drop in prices on local markets because of the influx from Ukraine.
The five countries became transit routes for Ukrainian grains that could not be exported by sea because of Russia's invasion, but delays in moving the grains have caused a glut of cheap imports, prompting complaints from farmers and bans on the grains by some countries.
The situation forced the European Union to seek a solution, and on April 19 European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis discussed the measures with ministers from the five countries as well as with their Ukrainian counterpart, the European Commission said in a news release.
An EU official quoted by Reuters said the proposal would only allow the grains to enter the five countries from Ukraine if they were to be exported to other EU members or to the rest of the world. The measure would last only until the end of June.
Romanian Agriculture Minister Petre Daea told Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskiy that Romania will implement additional security measures for goods transiting Romania's territory to third countries.
The European Commission has proposed that the commodities be either sealed or monitored by the Global Positioning System (GPS) to ensure that they are not opened during transit and therefore should not affect the markets in the states they pass through.
The commission's proposal, which also includes a second tranche of agricultural financial support, is subject to the countries lifting unilateral measures, the commission said.
Separately, the European Commission plans an investigation into whether measures are required for other sensitive agricultural products.
Bulgaria announced earlier on April 19 that it will temporarily ban the import of grain, milk, meat, and other food products from Ukraine, following steps taken by Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia.
The ban, announced by Agriculture Minister Yavor Gechev and Economy Minister Nikola Stoyanov at a news conference in Sofia, will come into effect on April 24 and will last until June 30.
The ban will affect nearly 20 types of Ukrainian produce, including wheat, wheat flour, sunflower seeds, honey, raw and dry milk, eggs, poultry, pork, mutton, lamb and goat meat, wine, and ethylic alcohol among others.
The transit of goods from Ukraine intended for third countries through the territory of Bulgaria is still permitted, the two ministers announced.
Hungary also made an announcement on April 19 on Ukrainian agricultural products, saying it is widening its ban to include honey, wine, bread, sugar, and a range of meat and vegetable products.
The list of items to be banned was announced in a government decree after Budapest previously announced a ban on imports of grain, oilseeds, and several other products in step with Poland and Slovakia.
With reporting by Reuters and digi24.ro
IIB Says It's Leaving Budapest After U.S. Sanctions Hit Hungarian Officials At Bank
The International Investment Bank (IIB) says it will leave its headquarters in Budapest and return to Russia after the Hungarian government withdrew its representatives from the Moscow-led institution after the United States imposed sanctions on three IIB officials.
"Due to the de-facto termination of Hungary's membership in International Investment Bank, IIB has exhausted basis for further operations from its headquarters in Budapest and in the European Union," the IIB said in a statement on its website on April 19.
"The Bank has commenced a relocation of its operations and functions of its headquarters from Hungary to Russia," it added.
On April 12, the United States imposed sanctions on more than 100 people and entities in a move aimed at further curbing Russia’s access to the international financial system through facilitators and their businesses.
The sanctions, announced by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), were aimed at taking "action against Russia and those supporting its war in Ukraine," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
OFAC said the sanctions included on Russian financial facilitators and sanctions evaders in Turkey, Hungary, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, and China.
The Hungarian individuals designated by the United States are three executives of the IIB: its president, Nyikolay Koszov; IIB Vice-President Imre Laszlóczki; and Georgij Potapov, the deputy chairman of the board of governors of the institution.
Prior to the sanctions, Washington had been critical of Budapest for not banning Russian diplomats, who were said to move around in Hungary in large numbers, partly thanks to the presence of the IIB.
Kazakh Official Warns Of Gas Price Hikes In Attempt To Ward Off Surprise, Unrest
ASTANA -- Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satqaliev has warned citizens of the oil-rich country of an expected increase of liquefied gas prices in the coming months as the government looks to avoid a repeat of deadly mass protests that took place in January 2022 after an energy price hike.
Satqaliev told journalists after a government meeting on April 19 that the increase is part of a policy to allow liquified gas prices to gradually "reach their market price."
A sharp, unannounced increase of liquified gas prices in December 2021 led to unprecedented anti-government protests a month later that turned into mass unrest, leaving at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
"Liquefied gas is being sold in our country for 50 tenges ($0.11) per liter while its market price should be 70 tenges per liter. Involved companies are losing money. To compare, in Russia the price is twice as much as in Kazakhstan.... That's because prices there have been regulated by the market," Satqaliev said.
Shortly before Satqaliev's statement, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev justified a recent increase of gasoline and diesel fuel prices in the country by citing a general increase in global market prices.
In recent weeks, several protests against the fuel price hikes took place across some regions in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Almaty-based political analyst Dosym Satpaev told RFE/RL that the situation with the increase of fuel prices may turn into a bigger social problem in the country as it coincides with a new wave of protests by oil workers in the restive southwestern town of Zhanaozen.
It was protests in Zhanaozen in December 2021 that turned into nationwide anti-government protests.
Satpaev emphasized that since obtaining independence in 1991, Kazakh authorities had fully liquidated independent unions who could play a mediating role between workers and employers or officials, which led to the situation where workers have no other choice than demonstrating.
Russia's Promsvyazbank Opens More Branches In Occupied Ukraine
Russia's state-owned Promsvyazbank on April 19 said it was opening more branches in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow claimed to have annexed last year, as Russia aims to provide civilians and soldiers with cheap credit and banking services. Promsvyazbank offers a range of services but has focused on state employees and the defense sector since it was bailed out by the central bank in 2017. The bank has already bought credit institutions in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Yashin's Appeal Denied
The Moscow City Court has rejected an appeal filed by lawyers for jailed opposition politician Ilya Yashin against an 8 1/2-year prison sentence handed to him in December on a charge of spreading false information about the Russian military amid the invasion of Ukraine.
Yashin took part in the April 19 hearing by video link from a detention center in Moscow after the court rejected his request to be physically present for the session.
"I fully understand that the only way for me to get my sentence mitigated is to repent, beg for mercy, call black as white, and also to testify against one of my friends. That will never happen," a defiant Yashin said in a statement to the court, adding that his conscience was "clean," and that he calmly accepted his fate.
Yashin, 39, is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians who stayed in Russia after a wave of repression against supporters of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and those who have spoken against Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since it was launched in February 2022.
The sentence was the harshest handed down in cases of those charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces since a new law was introduced days after the invasion commenced.
The criminal case against Yashin was launched in July. The charge against him stems from his YouTube posts about alleged war crimes committed by the Russian military in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.
The outspoken Kremlin opponent has been arrested many times in the past for his protest activities.
Yashin said earlier that the authorities were trying to force him to leave Russia, which he refused to do.
As the Russian military was forced to hastily leave Bucha and Irpin, another town on the outskirts of Kyiv, after a failed attempt to capture the Ukrainian capital in March 2022, images of the dead bodies scattered around the streets of Bucha circulated around the world, sparking a wave of shock and condemnation.
Russia has denied committing the massacres, and claimed that the deaths were "staged" by Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials estimate that about 400 bodies of civilians were found in Bucha and a total of more than 1,000 throughout the region around Kyiv.
With reporting by Mediazona
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Leave As Soon As Possible': New Conscription Law Raises Fresh Fears Of Mobilization At Home And Abroad2
Amid Threats From Russia, Finland Breaks Ground On $400 Million Border Fence3
As Russia Increases Shelling and Air Strikes On Bakhmut, Ukraine Retaliates With Its Own4
Ukraine War A Clear-Cut Case Of 'Right Versus Wrong,' Says Petraeus5
Iran Sentences 10 Military Members To Prison In 2020 Downing Of Ukrainian Airliner That Killed 1766
The View From Finland: With Or Without NATO, You Need To Be Able To Defend Your Own Country7
Ukraine Says It Is Finding More Chinese Components In Russian Weapons8
'The State Will Eat You': Russia Enters The Era Of The Treason Verdict9
Wagner Group Head Urges Moscow To Wind Down War In Ukraine10
Ukraine Receives Patriot Air-Defense Systems As Pentagon Announces More Military Aid
Subscribe