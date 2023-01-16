Tashkent Mayor, Other Officials Fired By President Amid Cold Snap

Ukrainian forces repelled fresh Russian attacks in the east, the Ukrainian military said on January 16, as the United States announced the start of an expanded combat training program for Ukrainian forces in Germany.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 36, Ukraine police said, as the Kremlin denied that Russian forces were behind the strike.

The attack on Dnipro was part of a widespread wave of Russian missile strikes that included Ukraine's largest cities -- the capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv.

"As of 10:30 this morning, 36 people died, including 2 children, and 75 people were injured, including 15 children," police said on Telegram, adding that 39 people, including 6 children, were rescued.



The Kremlin on January 16 denied that Russian forces had struck the apartment complex in Dnipro.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a call, "The Russian Armed Forces do not strike residential buildings or social infrastructure facilities. Attacks are made on military targets, either obvious or disguised."

Russian forces targeted Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily report on January 16, as uncertainty continued over which side controls Soledar -- which has been shelled into mostly ruins by Russian forces.

The Russian military has said it is in control of Soledar, a claim denied by Kyiv, which said that heavy fighting is continuing in and around the strategic salt-mining town in Donetsk.

A Russian victory in Soledar would allow Moscow's forces to inch closer to the bigger city of Bakhmut to the south, where pitched battles have been raging for months.

The British Defense Ministry said that, as of January 15, Ukrainian forces "almost certainly maintained positions" in Soledar, where intense fighting continued over the weekend.

The Ukrainian military said that Russian forces also continued to target energy and civilian infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions.

U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said an expanded and more complex combat-training program of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on January 15.

Milley said the program, which is focused on large-scale combat, aims to get a battalion of about 500 Ukrainian troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five or six weeks.

Milley plans to visit the Grafenwoehr Training Area, where the program is under way, on January 16.

“This support is really important for Ukraine to be able to defend itself,” Milley told the Associated Press. “And we’re hoping to be able to pull this together here in short order.”

The United States has already trained more than 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain weapons systems, including howitzers, armored vehicles, and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Other Western allies are also conducting training on the weapons they provide.

WATCH: Firefighters continued to clear the rubble and extricate survivors in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on January 15, a day after a Russian missile strike hit a nine-story apartment building.

In a separate development, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on January 16 after coming under heavy criticism over Berlin's hesitant response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.



Lambrecht's departure came as Germany was once again under intense pressure to provide battle tanks to Kyiv after other Ukraine allies pledged such equipment.



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised last week to provide British Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine after France earlier this month also pledged to send tanks -- the French-build AMX-10 RC -- to Kyiv.



Peskov on January 16 denied that such deliveries would have an impact on the course of the conflict, saying that British tanks promised to Ukraine will "burn" on the battlefield.



"The special military operation will continue. These tanks are burning and will burn," Peskov said, using Moscow's term for the Ukraine offensive.



He added that such deliveries will "not change the situation on the ground. It will only prolong this story."



The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which coordinates arms supplies to Kyiv, is due to meet at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany over the next several days.

The chief of the UN’s nuclear watchdog on January 16 said the agency was boosting its presence in Ukraine to help avoid a nuclear accident after Russian strikes were also reported in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Currently, only the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya plant, which is near the front line, has a permanent IAEA presence of up to four experts.



"@IAEAorg is expanding its presence in #Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the ongoing conflict," Rafael Grossi said on Twitter.

"I’m proud to lead this mission to Ukraine, where we’re deploying in all of the country’s [nuclear power plants] to provide assistance in nuclear safety & security," he said.

Also on January 16, Belarus said Moscow and Minsk began joint air force drills. Belarus said the drills are defensive, but the announcement came as concerns are on the rise that Moscow is pushing Minsk to join the war in Ukraine.

