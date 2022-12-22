News
Biden Hits Russia's Vagner Group With Tough New Export Curbs
The Biden administration on December 21 unveiled new curbs on technology exports to Russia's Vagner military group, in a bid to further choke off supplies to the contractor over its role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Vagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region, will now be labeled a military end user and face tough new curbs on access to technology made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. Senate Confirms New Ambassador To Russia
The U.S. Senate has voted overwhelmingly to confirm Lynne M. Tracy as the new U.S. ambassador to Russia. The Senate on December 21 voted 93-2 to confirm the veteran diplomat. Some viewed her confirmation as a signal of U.S. commitment to Ukraine as it confronts the Russian invasion. Tracy, a career member of the Foreign Service who previously served as ambassador to Armenia, “will be tasked with standing up to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York). To read the original story from AP, click here.
Zelenskiy Tells Congress That Continued U.S. Support Is 'Crucial' To Ukraine's Victory
WASHINGTON -- In a wartime address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged lawmakers and all Americans to continue supporting his country with military and financial aid as it fights for its existence against a revanchist Russia, warning that anything short of victory would threaten the free world, including the United States.
During his 25-minute speech from the podium of the House of Representatives on December 21, Zelenskiy stressed that Ukraine can win the war against a better-armed Russian Army, but said U.S. military and financial aid was “crucial” to achieving final victory.
As he asked for more aid, Zelenskiy sought to hammer home to the American people that a war being fought thousands of miles away in towns they never heard of concerned them directly. He stressed that global freedom and democracy as well as American security were at stake in Ukraine and compared war with Russia to the U.S. War of Independence.
Ukraine’s defense “is not only for life, freedom, and the security of Ukrainians. It will define whether [there] will be democracy for Ukrainians and for Americans,” Zelenskiy, dressed in his signature, military-style olive-green sweater and trousers, said in English.
The war “cannot be frozen or postponed, it cannot be ignored, hoping that the ocean or something else will provide protection.”
Zelenskiy’s trip to the United States comes as Congress prepares to vote on a sweeping spending bill that includes a provision to allocate an estimated $45 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine.
While the bill is expected to pass, U.S. support for Ukraine has waned as the 10-month war drags on and as Americans feel the pinch from high inflation.
Many members of the Republican party, which will take control of the House in January, have criticized massive aid to Ukraine at a time when the U.S. economy is suffering and also questioned how the aid is being used. Meanwhile, some members of the Democratic party have expressed concern that growing military aid to Ukraine will provoke Russia.
Zelenskiy sought to address those concerns head on, saying U.S. aid was not “charity” but rather “an investment in global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”
Building on the notion of Ukraine as a U.S. ally in the fight for global democracy, he pointed out that Iran -- which the United States has labeled a terrorist state -- had essentially allied with Russia in its war against his country, selling hundreds of deadly kamikaze drones to Moscow.
“That is how one terrorist has found the other,” he said, a reference to Ukraine’s designation of Russia as a terrorist state as well.
“It is just a matter of time when they will strike against your other allies if we do not stop them now,” he said.
Zelenskiy’s visit to Washington came a day after his trip to Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine at the heart of the war.
Russia has been trying to capture Bakhmut for months, shelling the city nonstop and throwing wave after wave of soldiers into the fight.
The capture of Bakhmut would allow Russia to disrupt Ukraine's supply lines but also open the door for a future offensive on two bigger Ukrainian cities with more industry and rail access.
In his address, Zelenskiy compared the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers defending Bakhmut to that shown by U.S. troops fighting Hitler’s military in the Battle of the Bulge in 1944, also during the Christmas season.
“Bakhmut stands,” Zelenskiy said to cheers. “Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender.”
He also compared the fighting in Bakhmut to the Battle of Saratoga during the U.S. War of Independence. The Americans won that battle against the English, turning the tide of the war.
Zelenskiy said “more cannons and shells are needed” to drive the Russians from Bakhmut and open a path to Ukraine's final victory.
“Your support is crucial, not just to stand in such a fight, but to get to the turning point to win on the battlefield.
WATCH: Ukraine is preparing for the possibility of a new, large-scale offensive by Russian forces early in the new year. Russia continues to amass troops in neighboring Belarus, a country that Moscow has used as a launching ground to attack Ukraine.
Zelenskiy did not directly ask Congress during his address for Abrams tanks, F-16 fighter jets, or the long-range, guided missiles known as ATACMS. Ukraine’s military has been seeking those weapons for months but the Biden administration has refused as of yet to give the green light.
Zelenskiy though indirectly hinted at the desire for fighter jets during his address, saying Ukraine doesn’t need U.S. troops on the ground because his soldiers can “perfectly operate American tanks and planes themselves.”
Zelenskiy concluded his speech by thanking both parties of Congress and the American people for their support of Ukraine.
Elise Giuliano, a professor of political science at Columbia University’s Harriman Institute for Russian, Eurasian, and East European Studies, told RFE/RL that Zelenskiy was effective in communicating to Americans.
“He is appealing to our interest in protecting democracy but also in our own security,” she said. He is “also looking for those points of commonality” between the two countries.
Giuliano said that it was wise of Zelenskiy to highlight Iran’s support for Russia because many Americans readily identify Tehran as a “bad” and “aggressive” actor that the United States needs to “stand up to.” .
Zelenskiy had arrived in the U.S. capital earlier in the day on his first trip abroad since the start of Russia's invasion 10 months ago.
He held a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss aid and the course of the war before holding talks with Congressional leaders from both parties.
Biden announced a new $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes a Patriot air defense battery.
Ukrainian leaders have pleaded for the Patriots to be provided, and Zelenskiy said during a news conference with Biden that he would likely ask for more. Ukraine needs them to prevent the destruction of the country's civilian infrastructure, including loss of electricity and heat in the cold winter months
Vucic Says Kosovo Roadblocks Won't Be Removed Until Serbian Municipalities' Association Created
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says barricades set up by ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo will be removed when Kosovo forms an association of municipalities with majority Serb residents.
"First form the Association of Serbian Municipalities, then we will remove the barricades," Vucic told reporters in Azerbaijan, according to the Beta news agency.
The Association of Serbian Municipalities was agreed in the 2013 Brussels Agreement on normalizing relations but has never officially come into existence. U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar told RFE/RL last week in an interview that creating the association is a necessary step forward for the region.
Groups of Serbs erected the barricades on December 10, preventing traffic toward two border crossings with Serbia. The barricades were set up after Kosovo police arrested former Serbian policeman Dejan Pantic on suspicion of being involved in an attack on Central Election Commission officials on December 6.
Violence broke out when the barricades were first set up, but the situation has calmed since then.
Vucic said the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) has handled the situation “in a serious and responsible manner." Serbia last week asked KFOR to allow the return of police and military forces from Serbia to Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008. KFOR said it had received the request and was evaluating it.
WATCH: Dozens of extreme-right supporters rallied on the Serbian side of the Jarinje border gate with Kosovo on December 18.
KFOR previously announced that it has increased its presence at the Jarinje border crossing due to the possible presence of "organized criminal groups."
Vucic also requested an explanation from Kosovo regarding the arrest of Pantic, stating that Belgrade does not know the motivation behind his arrest.
The roadblocks have paralyzed traffic through two border crossings with Serbia, which does not recognize Kosovo as independent. After the barricades were erected police said they suffered three firearm attacks on one of the roads leading to the border.
European Union police deployed in the region as part of a mission called EULEX said they were targeted with a stun grenade, but no officers were injured.
Tensions mounted in Kosovo after the main Serb political party said it would boycott local elections scheduled for December 18 in Serb-majority municipalities. Shortly after the barricades went up, Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani announced the postponement of the elections until April.
Even before the barricades were erected Serbs in northern Kosovo showed their discontent when they collectively resigned from police, judiciary, and senior city posts last month in protest at Kosovo's decision to move forward with a plan to replace Belgrade-issued car license plates with ones from Pristina.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic warned on December 21 that the situation could escalate.
"We have to give our best, all of us together, to try to keep the peace,” Brnabic said during a meeting with Serbian NGOs. “We are really on the brink of armed conflicts, thanks to unilateral moves from Pristina."
With reporting by AFP and Beta
U.S. Slaps New Sanctions On Iranian Officials Over Protest Crackdown
The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general, key military and paramilitary officials, and a company that manufactures anti-riot equipment over a crackdown on anti-government protests. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on December 21 that it imposed sanctions on Prosecutor-General Mohammad Montazeri, accusing him of issuing a directive to courts to issue harsh sentences to many of the people arrested during protests. Also designated was Iranian company Imen Sanat Zaman Fara, which the Treasury Department said supplies equipment to Iranian law enforcement. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Well-Known Kazakh Activist Jailed On Charge Of 'Disobedience To Police'
Kazakh rights activist Sanavar Zakirova has been sentenced to 10 days in jail on a charge of "disobeying police." Zakirova was detained along with several other women on December 20 after they demonstrated in Astana demanding that President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev meet with them over social problems faced in the country. It is not known if the other detained women faced trials as well. Zakirova has been sentenced to several jail terms in recent years and has been prevented from registering her Nashe Pravo (Our Right) political party. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Imprisoned Navalny Says Vagner Group's Leader Recruited Dozens Of Fellow Inmates
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says the leader of the notorious Vagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, recruited dozens of inmates from the penal colony where Navalny is being held in the Vladimir region, 70 kilometers east of Moscow. Navalny, who is currently in solitary confinement, said on Twitter on December 21 that another inmate told him of Prigozhin’s two visits to the colony in recent days. Prigozhin has recruited thousands of prison inmates across Russia to fight in the Moscow-launched war in Ukraine. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Noted Crimean Activist Afanasyev Dies Fighting Russian Troops In Ukraine
Ukrainian rights activist and former political prisoner Hennadiy Afanasyev has died fighting Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. Afanasyev's wife, Lyudmyla Afanasyeva, told RFE/RL on December 21 that her husband was killed in combat in eastern Ukraine. Afanasyev enlisted in the Ukrainian Army soon after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February. He spent two years as a political prisoner after being arrested on terrorism charges shortly after Crimea was seized in 2014. He was released in a prisoner swap in 2016. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Under Fire For Backsliding On Democracy, Hungary's Orban Calls For Dissolution Of European Parliament
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose right-wing nationalist government has been targeted by corruption accusations and criticized for backsliding on the rule of law, on December 21 accused the European Union of "Hungarophobia" and pointed the finger at the scandal-ridden European Parliament, calling for its dissolution.
In his annual international news conference -- one of the rare occasions when he faces the foreign media -- Orban said the corruption scandal currently engulfing the bloc's legislature had cast doubts over its credibility, and he said he supports dissolving the body in its current form.
One of the European Parliament's vice presidents earlier this month was charged in connection with allegations of bribery by soccer World Cup host Qatar.
"The swamp should be drained," Orban said, using a phrase first coined by former U.S. President Donald Trump, a close Orban ally.
“The Hungarians would like for the European Parliament to be dissolved in its current form," Orban said.
Orban and his ruling Fidesz party reacted angrily in September after the European Parliament ruled that Hungary was no longer a "full democracy."
Speaking at the news conference, Orban reiterated his calls to curtail the European Parliament's power and have EU members' governments appoint lawmakers rather than allow their election by direct vote, as is the current procedure.
Under Orban, who has been in power continuously since 2010 after a first stint in 1998-2002, EU member Hungary has seen an accelerated slide toward authoritarianism and widespread corruption.
The European Commission, the 27-member bloc's executive body, has recommended freezing 13 billion euros ($13.8 billion) in funds earmarked for Hungary as it calls for anti-graft reforms, but it accepted a compromise this month, reducing the amount of blocked funding in exchange for Budapest dropping its objections on aid for Ukraine and a global minimum corporate tax.
"We were able to agree with the EU, which was an exceptional performance by us as we had to fight against Hungarophobia in a world dominated by liberalism," Orban said, taking aim at the bloc's rule-of-law process as "a serious nail in the EU's coffin."
"It should be pulled out. What the EU is doing today is a few rule-of-law people trying to impose their will on a few countries," Orban said.
Orban is widely considered Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest EU ally and has repeatedly claimed that sanctions prompted by Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have caused more damage to European economies than to Russia.
“If it were up to us, there would not be a sanctions policy,” Orban said.
However, he again tried to play both sides, stating that he would not stand in the way of the bloc passing fresh punitive measures.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Iranian Actor Mohammadi Among Five Handed Death Sentences
Iranian actor Hossein Mohammadi is among five protesters to have been handed death sentences over the death of a Basij militia member during unrest triggered by the death in custody of a young woman over an alleged head scarf violation.
The cases were decided after just three court hearings spread over six days. Mohammadi's name was not among the defendants listed in the case at the beginning of the trial, but his friends told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on December 20 that the actor was brought to court during the final session where he was sentenced to death.
Mohammadi's friends and colleagues said he was arrested on November 5 at his home. That same night, he called his family and said that he would be released soon after "the misunderstanding is resolved." The family only found out later that he had been sentenced to death on December 8.
While others sentenced in the case were shown on video on November 8 making "confessions" to playing a role in the death of Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the Basij paramilitary force, Mohammadi was absent. Along with the five who received the death penalty, another 11 people, including three minors, have been given lengthy jail terms.
As news of Mohammadi's sentence spread, groups representing actors and directors in Iranian theaters called for a suspension of his sentence.
A number of well-known actors and directors are said to be seeking a meeting with some high-ranking judicial officials regarding the case.
Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), said the international community, including film industry members and institutions, should loudly condemn the Islamic republic’s use of death sentences and arbitrary imprisonment as tools of political repression.
Mohammadi is among at least 11 men who have been sentenced to death in Iran without due process, according to CHRI. Another 25 face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Two men, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, have already been executed in connection with the protests.
Since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's hijab law, more than 400 people have been killed in a subsequent police crackdown, according to rights groups.
Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Denies Report That Doctor's Death Sentence Was Revoked
Iran's judiciary has denied a report that a decision has been made to annul the death sentence of Iranian doctor Hamid Qarahasanlou, who was sentenced to death along with four other defendants for allegedly having a role in the murder of a security officer.
The Tehran-based Etemad Newspaper reported on December 21 that the death sentence was "canceled" after "a prominent political figure" requested the move from "high officials of the country." It did not name the political figure but said that, in a conversation with Etemad, he confirmed writing a letter making the request and receiving a positive response in the matter.
In political literature inside the Islamic republic, Ali Khamenei is indirectly mentioned as "high officials."
However, the press office of the Iranian judiciary later said such a letter is irrelevant to the proceedings and that the final verdict of the court "has not yet been issued."
It had been previously reported that Qarahasanlou's death sentence was officially handed to him in the hospital while he was undergoing surgery.
Authorities say 16 protesters, including Qarahasanlou, are responsible for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary unit during a demonstration amid nationwide unrest over the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September.
All deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for participating in the protests.
Four others are still at risk of execution in the case, while another 11 people, including three minors, have been given lengthy jail terms.
Doctors from all over the world have supported Qarahasanlou, who is a radiologist, saying he is a good and committed doctor and his death sentence should be annulled.
Qarahasanlu's brother said in an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda that officers had severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences for protesters in Iran after what they have termed hastily convened sham trials.
Since the death of Amini while she was being detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Last month, 227 lawmakers from the 290-seat parliament led by hard-liners urged the judiciary to approve death sentences for some protesters arrested amid the recent wave of demonstrations.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of December 13, at least 431 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 68 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Court Sentences Activist Shevchenko To Three Years In Prison
A court in Russia’s southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don has replaced a suspended sentence with a three-year prison term for the former coordinator of the now-defunct Open Russia group, Anastasia Shevchenko.
Shevchenko's lawyer, Sergei Kovalevich, told RFE/RL on December 21 that the Lenin district court's decision in absentia was made at the Federal Penitentiary Service's request. She was handed a four-year suspended sentence in February last year for having links with the opposition group Open Russia. The sentence was later cut by one year.
Shevchenko, who currently resides in Lithuania, told RFE/RL that she "hoped right to the end that the judge will make the right decision."
"I sincerely believe that I will be exonerated some day and be able to return to Russia," Shevchenko added.
Shevchenko was the first person in Russia charged with "repeatedly participating in the activities of an undesirable organization." Previously, violations of this law were punished as a noncriminal offense.
Shevchenko's supporters have said the case was a politically motivated attempt to stop her activism and punish her for showing dissent publicly.
The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in May 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources.
The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office declared Open Russia "undesirable" in 2017.
During her pretrial house arrest in January 2019, Shevchenko was granted a furlough at the last minute to see her eldest daughter in hospital shortly before she died of an unspecified illness.
Belarusian Political Prisoner Handed Two-Year Prison Term In Minsk
A Belarusian court on December 21 sentenced activist Artsyom Zabelyankou, recognized by rights watchdogs as a political prisoner, to two years in prison amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent. A court in Minsk found Zabelyankou guilty of taking part in activities that disrupt social order and the obstruction of the work of state media outlets at mass protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that handed a sixth term to the country's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Opposition groups say the vote was rigged. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Tehran Guilty Of Brutal Repression In Kurdistan Province, HRW Says
Iranian security forces used excessive and unlawful lethal force against protesters in the western city of Sanandaj, the capital of Iran's Kurdistan Province, in October and November, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on December 21, urging the United Nations to investigate such abuses. “The Iranian authorities have unleashed alarming violence against protesters in Sanandaj since September,” said HRW's Tara Sepehri Far. The protests were triggered by the September death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.
UN Mission Urges Taliban To Reverse Move To Ban Women From Universities
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has urged the country's de facto Taliban rulers to immediately revoke a decision to ban female students from universities as guards stopped women from entering campuses and medical students in the eastern part of the country protested against the measure.
The Taliban announced its decision to forbid women from universities late on December 20 in a letter from the Education Ministry to higher education institutions, drawing immediate condemnation from the international community.
"The UN family and the entire humanitarian community in Afghanistan share the outrage of millions of Afghans and the international community over the decision by the Taliban de facto authorities to close universities to female students across the country until further notice and calls on the de facto authorities to immediately revoke the decision," UNAMA said in a statement on December 22.
As women were being turned back by armed security guards at universities in the capital, Kabul, and other Afghan cities, several hundred medical students, both male and female, protested against the measure at Nangarhar University's medical school in eastern Afghanistan.
Some of the female students, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals by the Talban, told Radio Azadi that their end-of-semester exams were supposed to start December 22, but that, following the announcement, they were barred from taking the exams.
In a rare display of solidarity, some male students joined the protest and refused to take part in the exams as well.
But in Kandahar, the base of the radical Taliban movement, male students sat for exams in classrooms while female colleagues were banned from campuses.
Since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021 amid the hasty withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the war-wracked country, the Taliban has banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade, restricted women from holding most jobs, and ordered them to cover head-to-toe when in public. Women are also banned from entering parks and gyms.
In its statement, UNAMA warned that preventing women from "contributing meaningfully to society and the economy will have a devastating impact on the whole country" and bring more international isolation and economic hardship to a country already on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.
The UNAMA statement came a day after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the decision, calling it another “broken promise” from the Taliban -- which said when it took power that it would respect human rights -- and a “very troubling” move.
"It’s difficult to imagine how a country can develop, can deal with all of the challenges that it has, without the active participation of women and the education,” Guterres said.
On December 22, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the Taliban had "decided to destroy" Afghanistan's future by banning women from higher education and said she would put the issue on the agenda of the G7 club of advanced economies, of which Germany currently holds the presidency.
"By destroying the future of girls and women in Afghanistan, the Taliban decided to destroy their own country's future," she tweeted. "The Taliban may try to make women invisible, but won't succeed -- the world is watching."
The U.S. State Department also condemned the move and said there would be significant consequences.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kazakhstan To Start Transporting Oil To Germany Via Russian Pipeline In January
Kazakhstan plans to launch a pilot project next month that would transport oil to Germany via Russia's major Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline amid a ban by EU countries on the vast majority of imports of Russian oil over Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Kazakhstan's QazMunaiGaz energy giant said on December 21 that the pilot project had been agreed with German officials and a test in transporting Kazakh oil to a refinery in Germany's northeastern city of Schwedt will start in January. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill Allowing Life Sentence For Assisting Saboteurs
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, on December 21 approved the final reading of a bill that would allow life sentences for those convicted of assisting "saboteurs." The bill was pushed through as several explosions and fires hit Russian military bases, energy facilities, and infrastructure since Moscow started its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February. A day earlier, President Vladimir Putin called on security forces “to strictly clamp down on foreign intelligence activities, and discover traitors spies, and saboteurs quickly.” To read the original story from RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here. See also: In Photos: Outbreak Of Mystery Fires Hits Russia.
Investigation Shows Russia, Belarus Selling Timber To EU As Kazakh, Kyrgyz
Despite Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus continue to ship timber to the EU by labeling the products as coming from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, a report by the Belarusian Investigative Center, Lithuanian Siena group, and the OCCRP says. None of the Central Asian nations are leading timber producers, while documents say their timber imports to the EU increased 66.6 times in recent months. The report says the timber marked as Kazakh or Kyrgyz is, in fact, from Russia and Belarus. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Siberia Realities, click here.
Two Americans Of Belarusian Origin Convicted In U.S. On Immigration Fraud Charges
A court in New York has convicted Uladzimir Danskoi, the head of the Russian America immigration company, and immigration lawyer Julia Greenberg, both originally from Belarus, of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to commit immigration fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said on December 20 that the two were found guilty a day earlier of preparing fraudulent asylum affidavits and coaching clients to lie under oath during immigration proceedings. Danskoi, 55, and Greenberg, 42, may face up to five years in prison.
IAEA's Grossi To Visit Russia For Talks On Zaporizhzhya Safety Zone
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Russia on December 22 for discussions on the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Russia's envoy to the international institutions in Vienna. The plant, in Russian-occupied territory, has come under repeated shelling attacks that each side has blamed on the other, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Five More Jehovah's Witnesses Handed Prison Terms In Russia's Far East
A court in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk sentenced five Jehovah's Witnesses to prison terms of between six years and three months and 6 1/2 years on extremism charges, a local court said on December 21. Two days earlier, a court in another Far Eastern city, Birobidzhan, sent four other Jehovah’s Witnesses to prison for terms of 3 1/2 and seven years for Bible studies. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religion an extremist organization. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistani Army Says 25 Militants Killed In Raid To Retake Compound
Pakistani Army officials say 25 Islamist militants and three security officers were killed when special forces raided a counterterrorism police center in the northwestern city of Bannu on December 20 in an operation to retake the compound. Army spokesman Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhary said in an interview with Pakistan's Urdu-language private television Geo News that seven militants surrendered in the battle. Bannu is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the restive northwestern Pakistani province that shares a border with Afghanistan. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Mashaal Radio, click here.
Russia's Medvedev Meets China's Xi In Beijing To Discuss Strategic Partnership, Ukraine War
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on December 21 posted a video on social media of him meeting China's President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said he and Xi discussed Russia and China's "strategic partnership," cooperation between the two countries, and the conflict in Ukraine. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Forces Under Relentless Pressure As Fighting Rages In East
Heavy fighting continued unabated in the east as Ukrainian forces repelled dozens of Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on December 21, as a regional official said one person was killed by shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson in the south.
The General Staff said Russian forces continued their bombardment of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where the fiercest battles have been fought for the past months, while also attacking Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements in Luhansk and Kharkiv regions.
The Ukrainian military responded with strikes on the Russian positions that included aviation and artillery, the General staff said.
"Units of missile troops and artillery of the defense forces of Ukraine hit an ammunition warehouse, three control points, and 10 areas of concentration of the occupiers' manpower," it said.
The claims could not be independently verified.
Russian troops shelled the region and city of Kherson dozens of times in the past day, killing one person and wounding six, regional Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on December 21 on Telegram.
"Russian occupiers shelled the territory of Kherson 71 times. They fired from artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks," Yanushevych said, adding that the Russian Army targeted the river port and residential buildings.
A day earlier, Russian shelling killed two people and wounded three others.
Kherson came back under Ukrainian control on November 11, but Russian forces that had fled the city have kept pounding it from across the Dnieper River.
Almost 10 months into the war, Russia’s invasion has been bogged down, with troops having been forced to make three major retreats.
Russia has been targeting power infrastructure and other civilian objectives in Kyiv and other parts of the country with swarms of kamikaze drones as part of an apparent strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians and demoralize the population.
Oleskiy Kuleba, the governor of the wider Kyiv region surrounding the capital, said on December 20 that 80 percent of the region remains without electricity.
In Washington, a U.S. government funding bill includes $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies. The money is to be used for military training, equipment, logistics, and intelligence support, as well as for replenishing U.S. equipment sent to Ukraine. Lawmakers are racing to pass the measure before midnight on December 23.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress in person in Washington on December 21. A senior U.S. administration official said in a call with reporters on December 20 that, during Zelenskiy’s visit, the Biden administration will announce $1.8 billion in already approved military aid to Ukraine that will, for the first time, include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets.
In addition, the World Bank said on December 20 it had approved a financing package totaling $610 million to address urgent relief and recovery needs in Ukraine.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AP
Zelenskiy, Biden Emphasize Unity As U.S. Announces Patriot Missiles For Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden delivered a unified message on the status of the war in Ukraine on December 21 as Zelenskiy met with Biden at the White House and received more assurances that the United States will continue to stand by Ukraine.
Biden announced a new $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes a Patriot air-defense battery and said during a joint news conference after a two-hour meeting with Zelenskiy in the Oval Office that the United States shares his vision of a "free, independent, prosperous and secure Ukraine."
Biden promised Zelenskiy that he "will never stand alone" and said that Washington wants to ensure that when Zelenskiy is ready to negotiate a settlement with Moscow, he will "be able to succeed as well because he would have won on the battlefield."
Zelenskiy thanked the American people for their support but expressed little hope for the prospects for peace in the new year, saying the war will only end with Ukraine's sovereignty restored and "payback" from Russia.
"For me as a president, 'just peace' is no compromises as to the sovereignty, freedom, and territorial integrity of my country [and] the payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression," Zelenskiy said.
Biden stressed that the Patriot system that is part of the new security assistance package is "a defensive system" and "not escalatory." He added: "We'd love not to have them used -- just stop the attacks."
Zelenskiy said the Patriots were the strongest part of the new package. It means he will have "good news" when he returns to Kyiv and said it is "a very important step" for the protection of Ukraine's airspace.
Ukrainian leaders have pleaded for the Patriots to be provided, and Zelenskiy said during the news conference he would likely ask for more. Ukraine needs them to prevent the destruction of the country's civilian infrastructure, including loss of electricity and heat in the cold winter months.
The Patriot systems, however, will not be deployed immediately because U.S. troops will first have to train Ukrainian forces on how to use and maintain the system.
The Patriot is considered one of the most advanced U.S. air-defense systems and offers protection against aircraft, cruise, and ballistic missiles. The surface-to-air guided missile system typically includes launchers along with radar and other support vehicles.
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers defending the key eastern city of Bakhmut say the battles are constant and "cruel," describing ineffective Russian tactics that are endlessly repeated. They say Russian soldiers advance, Ukrainian artillery destroys them, then more come the next day. Captured Russians say their comrades face execution on desertion charges if they don't keep moving.
The State Department said in a statement that the missile systems are "capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air-defense systems."
Biden welcomed Zelenskiy to the White House earlier on December, telling the Ukrainian president it was an "honor to be by your side in the united defense against what is a brutal, brutal war."
Zelenskiy, dressed in a military-style olive green sweater and trousers, presented Biden with a medal as he expressed gratitude for the U.S. president's role in helping Ukraine and rallying the support of other allies.
Zelenksiy was scheduled to go from the White House to the U.S. Capitol to meet with congressional leaders and speak to a joint session of Congress later in the evening.
The visit -- Zelenskiy's first trip abroad since the start of Russia's invasion -- comes as Congress prepares to vote on a sweeping spending bill that includes a provision to allocate an estimated $45 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine.
The Kremlin on December 21 warned that increasing the supply of U.S. arms to Ukraine would aggravate the war. Speaking during a meeting with military leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin also said Moscow would develop its armed forces and strengthen the capability of its troops.
Special emphasis will be placed on developing nuclear forces, which he described as “the main guarantee of Russia’s sovereignty.” Putin also said the Russian military's new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, which will form the core of Russia’s nuclear forces, will enter service shortly.
