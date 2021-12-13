EU To Sanction Russian Mercenary Group Vagner

The EU is expected to sanction the Russian private military contractor Vagner Group for committing human rights abuses in conflicts around the globe.



EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on December 13 will greenlight sanctions on eight individuals, the Vagner Group, and three other linked entities, EU officials said.



The measures include a travel ban, a freeze on any assets held in the bloc, and banning EU entities and individuals from doing business with the sanctioned group.



Western governments have accused Moscow of using the Vagner Group as a paramilitary force in conflicts in Ukraine, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Mozambique, and the Central African Republic.



Russia denies a link between the government and the mercenaries, often describing the paramilitary force as trainers or advisers, despite evidence they have been engaged in combat operations.



France pushed for the sanctions due to concerns about the group’s activities in Africa, particularly in the former colonies of Mali and the Central African Republic.



The EU is concerned about reports Mali’s military junta has reached a deal for the Vagner Group to deploy to the West African country in order to delay presidential and legislative elections next year.



France has led counterterrorism operations against Islamists in the Sahel region and the EU has a military training mission in Mali.



UN experts and Western capitals have also accused the Vagner Group of carrying out rights abuses alongside government forces fighting rebels in the Central African Republic.



The Vagner Group is believed to be run by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin is already under U.S. and EU sanctions.

