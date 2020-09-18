Vehicle Breaches U.S. Ambassador's Moscow Residence

A vehicle driven by a Russian national breached the perimeter of Spaso House, the U.S. Ambassador to Russia’s central Moscow residence, said the U.S. Embassy.

The Russian national was intercepted by embassy personnel and handed over to authorities, spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said on Twitter on September 18.

Ross added that there were no injuries and Ambassador John Sullivan was not in the building at the time.

The incident occurred at approximately 16:20 local time, Ross said.

The 112 Telegram channel reported, without citing sources, that the driver of the vehicle had been drunk.