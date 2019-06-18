Verdicts Expected In Extremism Case Against Five Crimean Tatars In Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- A court in Russia is expected to render verdicts and sentences on June 18 for five Crimean Tatars charged with being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group that is banned in Russia but legal in Ukraine.



Uzeiyr Abdullayev, Teymur Abdullayev, Ayder Saledinov, Rustem Ismaiylov, and Emil Dzhemadenov were arrested in October 2016 after Russia-controlled authorities in Ukraine's Crimea searched their homes.



Two months later, they were transferred to a detention center in the Russian city of Rostov-on Don.



One of their lawyers, Lilya Hemedzhi, told RFE/RL that the prosecutor at the trial on June 10 asked the North Caucasus Regional Military Court to find the defendants guilty and sentence them to prison terms of between 11 and 17 years.



Last week, eight other Crimean Tatars were arrested in Crimea and charged with belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir.



Since Russia seized the peninsula in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir.



Earlier, in March-April, Russia's Federal Security Service detained 24 Crimean Tatars, also on suspicion of being members of the group, following house-to-house searches in Crimea.



Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.



In its annual report on religious freedom worldwide, released on April 29, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said that "[in] Russian-occupied Crimea, the Russian authorities continued to kidnap, torture, and imprison Crimean Tatar Muslims at will."



Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries. Moscow also backs separatists in a war against government forces that has killed some 13,000 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.