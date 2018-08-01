Accessibility links

Tajikistan

Video Shows Foreign Cyclists In Tajikistan Before Deadly Attack

A video provided to RFE/RL shows part of a group of foreign cyclists a day before they were targeted in a deadly attack on a highway in southern Tajikistan. Four died and three were injured when they were run down by a car and stabbed while riding through the Pamir Mountains on July 29. The Islamic State (IS) extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack that killed two Americans, a Swiss man, and a Dutch citizen. The first cyclist in the video shot in the city of Kulob on July 28 appears to be 56-year-old Rene Wokke from the Netherlands.

