Drone Footage Appears To Show Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian POWs As Human Shields

Zaporizhzhya's regional prosecutor's office says it will investigate a video that allegedly shows advancing Russian soldiers using Ukrainian prisoners of war as human shields. The video, recorded by a Ukrainian military drone, was obtained by RFE/RL, which has verified the location of the footage. Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, says that, if it's confirmed POWs were being forced onto the battlefield by Russia, it would constitute a "direct violation of the Geneva Conventions."