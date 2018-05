On May 4, a mob of Ukrainian nationalists seized a Brazilian man who fought for Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and had been living secretly at a Kyiv monastery since being abruptly released from prison in December. The group frog-marched 33-year-old Rafael Lusvarghi to the doors of the Ukrainian Security Service, apparently set on returning him to custody despite a court decision. (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, natural sound, no subtitles)