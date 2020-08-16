Videos Of Belarus Protester's Death Appear To Contradict Official Version Of Events

According to the official version of events, Belarusian protester Alyaksandr Taraykouski was killed on August 10 when an explosive device blew up in his hands as he was trying to throw it at police. In videos published by The Associated Press and Telegram channel Euroradio on August 15 showing his death, nothing like that can be seen. Taraykouski's death has become a rallying cry for the protest movement against President Alyaksandr Lukashenka in the wake of a disputed election and harsh crackdown. (Warning: Disturbing images)