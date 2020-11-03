Accessibility links

North Macedonia

Vienna Shooting Shocks Village In North Macedonia, Home Of Suspect's Family

Austrian authorities shot and killed a man suspected of carrying out a gun attack in Vienna on November 2 that left four people dead and 22 others wounded. The suspect was identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, a 20-year-old dual national of Austria and North Macedonia who had a previous terror conviction. In the village of Cellopek in North Macedonia, where Fejzulai's family comes from, RFE/RL's Balkan Service spoke to residents who were shaken by the news.

