Villages Evacuated After Munitions Depot Explodes In Western Russia

Russia has evacuated more than 1,600 people from villages near a munitions depot that exploded in the western Ryazan region.
The Ministry of Defense said on October 7 that the explosion was sparked by a grass wildfire.
No casualties have been reported.
According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, helicopters and special fire crews have been deployed to battle the fire.
Social-media users posted videos of black smoke rising from the fire and continuous explosions.
Villages within a 5-kilometer radius were evacuated and traffic on the R-22 highway was blocked.
“The walls are trembling even in neighboring villages,” an eyewitness told RZN.info.