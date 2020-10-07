Accessibility links

Russia

Villages Evacuated After Munitions Depot Explodes In Western Russia

Smoke and fire are seen at the stricken ammunition depot in Russia's western Ryazan region.

Russia has evacuated more than 1,600 people from villages near a munitions depot that exploded in the western Ryazan region.

The Ministry of Defense said on October 7 that the explosion was sparked by a grass wildfire.

No casualties have been reported.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, helicopters and special fire crews have been deployed to battle the fire.

Social-media users posted videos of black smoke rising from the fire and continuous explosions.

Villages within a 5-kilometer radius were evacuated and traffic on the R-22 highway was blocked.

“The walls are trembling even in neighboring villages,” an eyewitness told RZN.info.

