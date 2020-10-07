Villages Evacuated After Munitions Depot Explodes In Western Russia

Russia has evacuated more than 1,600 people from villages near a munitions depot that exploded in the western Ryazan region.

The Ministry of Defense said on October 7 that the explosion was sparked by a grass wildfire.

No casualties have been reported.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, helicopters and special fire crews have been deployed to battle the fire.

Social-media users posted videos of black smoke rising from the fire and continuous explosions.

Villages within a 5-kilometer radius were evacuated and traffic on the R-22 highway was blocked.

“The walls are trembling even in neighboring villages,” an eyewitness told RZN.info.