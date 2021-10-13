Violence In Northern Kosovo As Protestors Clash With Police During Anti-Smuggling Operation

In northern Kosovo, six police officers and nearly a dozen others were injured when ethnic Serb crowds tried to stop Kosovar authorities from carrying out an anti-smuggling operation. Police said that they responded with tear gas when they were attacked with hand grenades and stun grenades in North Mitrovica. The town has a mostly ethnic Serb population who do not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia. At least eight people were arrested as a result of the clashes and protests on October 13.