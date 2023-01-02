News
After Call With Zelenskiy, Von Der Leyen Says EU Stands By Ukraine 'For As Long As It Takes'
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on January 2 reiterated the European Union's emphatic support for Ukrainians "for as long as it takes" to thwart Russia's 10-month-old invasion, noting that she'd had her first call of the new year with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"I conveyed my wholehearted support and best wishes for 2023 to the Ukrainian people," von der Leyen tweeted.
"The EU stands by you, for as long as it takes," she added.
Von der Leyen has made multiple visits to Kyiv since tens of thousands of Russian troops poured across the Ukrainian border from Russia and Belarus in late February 2022 in the largest foreign invasion in Europe since World War II.
The attack has met with staunch Ukrainian defense of its territory and unprecedented international sanctions on Moscow and Russians.
"We support your heroic struggle," von der Leyen wrote, describing it as a "fight for freedom and against brutal aggression."
She cited continued "strong financial assistance" to Ukraine and said distribution of an 18-billion-euro support package would start "soon."
She also said humanitarian efforts this winter would include "generators, light bulbs, shelters, [and] school buses."
Von der Leyen said she looked forward to meeting Zelenskiy again "in Ukraine soon."
Family Of Iranian Journalist Samimi Deny Reports Of His Release
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi reportedly remains in prison despite a weekend report in reformist media suggesting he had been released from Semnan Prison, where he has been serving a two-year sentence for his presence at a protest rally in 2019.
AFP quoted unnamed family on January 2 rejecting a report a day earlier in the Sharq daily saying the 73-year-old member of the Religious Nationalists Council had been freed.
Samimi was imprisoned at Tehran's Evin prison in 2021 to serve a two-year sentence after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" relating to his attendance of a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
He was temporarily released in February due to poor health but was sent to Semnan just three months later after he was handed new charges of harming national security.
In December, Samimi reportedly issued a message from prison supporting the ongoing nationwide protests that erupted following the September death in police custody of 22-year-old female student Mahsa Amini after she allegedly wore the mandated head scarf improperly.
Rights groups say the government's violent crackdown on the protests, which have included calls against Iran's clerical leadership, has resulted in nearly 500 deaths, including 62 minors.
Samimi is a former editor in chief of the Nameh and Iran Farda magazines and is thought to be the oldest journalist jailed in Iran.'
Following his rearrest in May, 200 civil and political activists signed a statement declaring that Iran's judicial, security, and political authorities would be responsible for "negligence and misfortune" that Samimi might encounter in prison.
With reporting by AFP
Russian Gas Exports Outside Ex-Soviet States Fell 46 Percent In 2022, Gazprom Figures Show
Russian gas exports to countries outside a group of former Soviet republics plunged 45.5 percent in 2022, figures from gas giant Gazprom showed on January 2. Gazprom said in a statement that exports outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) totaled 100.9 billion cubic meters compared to 185.1 billion in 2021. Europe was previously Gazprom's main export market but supplies have been drastically reduced because of sanctions following Russia's offensive in Ukraine in 2022.
Taliban's Afghan Defense Boss Calls Pakistani Accusation Provocative
The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has accused Islamabad of endangering bilateral relations after Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah suggested last week that Kabul isn't doing enough to counter the activities of the militant Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group.
The Taliban's Defense Ministry in Kabul issued a statement on January 1 saying the TTP's hideouts are inside Pakistan, not Afghanistan.
It said "such claims by Pakistani officials harm relations" and any issues can be "resolved through understanding."
The Taliban-led Afghan government that took over after the U.S.-led withdrawal of international troops and the UN-backed Afghan government's collapse in mid-2021 is not officially recognized by any country.
But it hosted the talks between Pakistani officials and TTP representatives that resulted in an abortive cease-fire last year.
Pakistan regards the TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, as a terrorist group.
Sanaullah suggested to local media that Islamabad could be forced to take unilateral action against the TTP inside Afghanistan.
The TTP walked away from a months-long truce with Islamabad in November, saying the Pakistani Army had failed to fulfill unspecified pledges.
Pakistan blames the TTP for at least 250 attacks that killed more than 400 people in Pakistan between August 2021 and August 2022.
Kazakhstan's Toqaev Cites 'Complicated' Year On Eve Of Unrest Anniversary
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev used a New Year's speech as the first anniversary approached of deadly unrest in Kazakhstan to claim credit for "saving the country" from "a great challenge" in its three decades of post-Soviet independence.
He said on January 1 that "thanks to the indomitable unity of our people, we turned back this threat."
He called 2022 "the beginning of large-scale changes and the start of a new era" in Central Asia's biggest and economically mightiest republic.
Rights groups and other critics have continued their calls for thorough and independent investigations into violence during the January 2022 unrest, which was initially sparked by rising fuel prices but morphed into anger over years of corruption and nepotism.
WATCH: The father of 4-year-old Aikorkem holds President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev responsible for his daughter's death -- and says he'll never stop demanding justice.
Officials have acknowledged 238 deaths in connection with the unrest, including 19 police officers and dozens of detainees who appeared to have been tortured in custody.
Toqaev declared a state of emergency after the unrest erupted on January 2, 2022, and eventually invited Russian and other CSTO troop support to put down the protests, heightening concerns of increased Moscow involvement and influence in Kazakhstan and the region.
In his speech on January 1, Toqaev claimed that "significant progress" was made in the defense of human rights in the country.
But Human Rights Watch (HRW) and other groups have said the investigations into the unrest were "one-sided" into abuses, and failed to hold police and other officials to account.
Toqaev has previously blamed "20,000 bandits" and other "extremists" trained abroad for attacking Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, without publicly producing any evidence.
Toqaev organized a referendum in June to extend presidential terms to seven years and an extraordinary election in November, leaving him in office until 2029.
"The presidential election was open and fair," he said of the vote, which the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said was lacking "real" competition.
"In a difficult geopolitical situation, we increased the international reputation of Kyrgyzstan [and] became a reliable partner of a number of giant countries," Toqaev said in his New Year's speech.
He said the government's "first task" is tackling inflation, increasing the real income of citizens, and kick-starting production."
After several tumultuous years, Kazakhstan has local and gubernatorial elections slated for 2023.
Toqaev said he was "confident that new democratic traditions will be formed and political culture will be raised in this country."
Russia Confirms Major Strike On Makeshift Donetsk Barracks, While Others Say Hundreds Killed In Attack
Russia has confirmed a large death toll among its soldiers in a Ukrainian missile attack on a makeshift barracks in a suburb of the occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, saying 63 were killed.
The Ukrainian Army and a growing number of posts on pro-Russian social media had suggested that hundreds of recently mobilized Russian troops died in the New Year's attack
If such a scale of casualties is confirmed, it could represent one of the deadliest single incidents for the Russian side since the all-out invasion began 10 months ago and another potential rallying point for Ukraine and its international supporters in the conflict.
RFE/RL is unable to corroborate battlefield accounts in areas of the heaviest fighting, and there was no confirmation from Russian officials of the alleged incident.
But expressions of shock and anger by Russians online about the incident and the apparent failure of the Russian military to guard an occupied vocational school where the purported recruits were gathered suggested that even normally pro-Kremlin Telegram groups were acknowledging a setback.
Some of the Russian groups suggested the shelling was the result of an attack by Ukraine with a high-precision HIMARS rocket.
The Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine's military said via Telegram on January 1 that an attack by "Santa" had resulted in "about 400 corpses" at an occupied vocational school called PTU-19 in the town of Makiyivka.
It said there were also 300 enemy troops wounded at Makiyivka.
It said the explosion was "a result of 'careless handling of heating devices,' neglecting security measures, and smoking in an unspecified place."
The Ukrainian side has routinely invoked such language after major events to suggest its defenders' responsibility without any outright claim.
The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the reports publicly.
The Russian Telegram channel Unofficial Beznosov 'Z' said the "strike was delivered at exactly 00:01 our time" on January 1 and expressed hope that Russian military commanders who decided to use the facility in question to gather troops "will be punished."
The Russian pro-military channel Tsargrad cited "hundreds" of dead, and the unofficial Operational Reports channel said 500 troops were dead. Others called the casualties suffered by the Russian side "substantial."
Eastern Kazakh Natural-Gas Supply To China Halted
Officials in an eastern Kazakh region say gas exports to China from the area's only natural-gas producing facility were halted on January 1 amid an expiring deal and local complaints that some villages were without gas while its fuel was being sent abroad to China.
A contract on the export of gas between the local Tarbagatai Oil company that operates the gas mine at Sarybulak and the Kazakh Energy Ministry reportedly expired on December 31 despite reports that it never fulfilled the 75 million-cubic-meter order.
A regional official had announced a suspension in July, citing the depletion of gas reserves in the Zaisan Basin.
But activists had complained recently that locals were undersupplied during the bitterly cold Central Asian winter.
A Tarbagatai representative said the company "cannot say for sure" whether the gas-export route from Sarybulak to China will be reopened.
Belarusian Sabalenka Says Wimbledon Ban On Players 'Changed Nothing'
Wimbledon's decision to ban Belarusian players from last year's tournament "changed nothing," world No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka said on January 1 as she hoped to return to the grass-court Grand Slam in 2023 having missed its fans and atmosphere. Wimbledon organizers banned tennis players from Russia and Belarus last year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Belarusian Sabalenka is in Australia for the season's first Grand Slam. To see the original Reuters story click here.
Russia Puts 'Escapees' From Vagner Mercenary Camp In Ukraine On Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry has put a "wanted" notice out on six purported members of the Vagner mercenary group who may have escaped from a training camp in an occupied region of Ukraine over a week ago.
The Donday Russian information site suggests the fugitives include three Uzbek nationals, a Kyrgyz national, a Belarusian, and one Russian national, although RFE/RL has not been able to corroborate that report.
Some reports say the men are armed.
The ministry declined to provide details on the six, who were said to have fled a Vagner training camp in the eastern Ukrainian Luhansk region where Russian forces and Russian-backed separatists hold a wide swath of territory.
The head of the Vagner group, Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, also declined to give more information other than to say that "a lot of scoundrels are being detained" in cities in the Ukrainian regions Russia claimed to have annexed in late September.
Vagner has reportedly provided thousands of paid soldiers to help Russian forces in the 10-month-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has estimated that up to 40,000 Russian prisoners who traded service for shortened imprisonment may be serving in Russia's mercenary forces fighting in Ukraine.
Kyiv Suffers Power Outages Despite Dozens Of Thwarted Russian Attacks
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on January 2 that a Russian attack on Ukraine's capital overnight involved dozens of exploding drones "headed for Kyiv" and damaged energy infrastructure causing "emergency power outages" and loss of heating in some areas.
The attacks are a continuation in a series of major Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure that ramped up on New Year's Eve and have caused dozens of casualties in the 10-month-old invasion.
Klitschko said a 19-year-old man was injured by a blast in the Desnyan district of the capital.
Ukraine's military said early on January 2 that Russian forces launched 44 drone attacks against Ukrainian targets but that all of them were successfully shot down.
The Kyiv City Military Administration had said at least 20 overnight missiles or drones were shot down.
Klitschko acknowledged later that "there are emergency power outages in the city" and resulting losses of power at heating-distribution facilities.
He said water services were not seriously affected.
Klitschko added that a 46-year-old man hospitalized after a January 31 attack had since died in hospital.
There were bombardments in other population centers overnight on January 1-2, including in the southeastern city of Kherson where Ukrainian officials claimed Russian forces had apparently targeted a children's hospital.
RFE/RL can't independently confirm battlefield claims.
The bombardment, reportedly with dozens of Iranian-made Shahed drones, followed a day of heavy missile and drone attacks on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
In a combative New Year's address, Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that the war, now in its 11th month, will continue, a speech that contrasted with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's messages of gratitude and unity.
Pakistan, India Exchange Lists Of Nuclear Assets, Inmates
Pakistan and neighboring India exchanged lists of their nuclear facilities on January 1 as part of a 1988 pact that bars them from attacking each other's nuclear installations, according to official statements from both sides. Pakistan and India have had strained relations since gaining independence from colonial British rule in 1947. India and Pakistan also exchanged lists of prisoners in each other's custody as part of an agreement dating back to 2008. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Germany Takes Over Leadership Of NATO's 'Spearhead Force'
Germany has assumed leadership of NATO's Very-High-Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) at the start of the new year. Germany contributes 8,000 soldiers of the VJTF's total of 11,500. As the force with the highest readiness for short-term deployments, the VJTF must be prepared for deployment to any location within 48-72 hours. "While Russia's illegal war in Ukraine continues to threaten peace and security in Europe, there must be no doubt about NATO's determination to protect and defend every inch of the alliance's territory," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.
Kosovo Needs Stronger NATO Security Presence, Prime Minister Says
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has called for NATO to boost its peacekeeping force in Kosovo after ethnic tensions once again flared with Serbia. "A substantial increase in NATO soldiers and military equipment in our country would improve security and peace in Kosovo and in the entire Western Balkans region," Kurti told Germany's Die Welt newspaper in an article published on January 1. The NATO-led KFOR protection force has been tasked with guaranteeing security across Kosovo since 1999, following a war over the region that ended the same year. It comprises nearly 3,800 soldiers from more than two dozen countries.
German Intelligence Sees Growing Activity By Russian, Iranian Secret Services
The interest of Russian intelligence services in Germany continues to increase the longer the war in Ukraine lasts, according to Germany's domestic intelligence service. The head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, also counts China and Iran among the states whose intelligence services are active in Germany. "Russia's intelligence interest here in Germany is not only unbroken, but is also increasing as the effects of the war continue," Haldenwang told dpa. Since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine, many European states expelled Russian agents, with Germany expelling 40 members from Russia's Berlin embassy.
UN Official Meets Taliban Deputy PM Over Women NGO Ban
A senior UN official in Afghanistan met on January 1 with the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government to discuss a ban on women working for nongovernmental groups that Afghan authorities have announced in a series of measures rolling back women's rights. The decision by the Taliban government to bar women from NGO work has prompted major international aid agencies to suspend operations in the country. The deputy head of the UN Mission in Afghanistan, Potzel Markus, met Abdul Salam Hanafi to discuss the ban, as well as other measures including barring women from universities. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Journalist Samimi Released From Prison
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi has been released from prison after being jailed last year owing to his presence at a protest rally in May 2019, according to a reformist newspaper.
The Sharq daily on January 1 reported Samimi's release from Semnan prison, 200 kilometers east of Tehran. It did not say on what date the 73-year-old, who is a member of the Religious Nationalists Council, was released.
Samimi was imprisoned in Tehran's Evin prison last year to serve a two-year sentence after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" relating to his attendance of a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
He was temporarily released in February due to poor health, but was sent to Semnan just three months later after he was handed new charges of harming national security.
After being sent back to prison, new charges of conspiracy and collusion were filed against him in August. The developments came after he had earlier in the year called the death of imprisoned writer Baktash Abtin a "premeditated murder."
In December, he reportedly issued a message from prison supporting the ongoing nationwide protests that erupted following the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old's death came after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Rights groups say that the government's violent crackdown on the protests, which have included calls against Iran's clerical establishment, has resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 people, including 62 children.
Samimi was believed to be the oldest journalist to have been jailed in the Islamic republic. He has been editor-in-chief of Nameh magazine and an editor of Iran Farda magazine.
Following his rearrest in May, 200 civil and political activists signed a statement declaring that Iran's judicial, security, and political authorities would be responsible for any "negligence and misfortune" Samimi might encounter in prison.
Iranian Soccer Players Reportedly Arrested At Mixed-Gender Party
Iranian authorities have arrested soccer players who attended a mixed party east of Tehran, local media reported on January 1 without identifying them or giving their exact number. "Several current and former players of one of Tehran's prominent football clubs were arrested last night (December 31) at a mixed party in the city of Damavand," Tasnim news agency said. "Some of these players were in an abnormal state due to alcohol consumption," it added. Iranian law only permits non-Muslims to consume alcohol for religious purposes. Dancing with the opposite gender is forbidden.
Russian Strikes Kill At Least Three Civilians, While Ukraine Reports Gains Around Bakhmut
KYIV -- Russia has continued its rocket and drone onslaught against Ukraine, with New Year's Day blasts killing at least three civilians and wounding dozens of others, while Kyiv said its forces had inflicted "heavy" losses on Russian-backed separatist fighters around the strategic eastern city of Bakhmut.
Attacks late on December 31 and early on January 1 were reported in the capital, Kyiv, and other cities, including in the city of Khmelnytskiy, where officials said a 22-year-old woman died from injuries suffered in a Russian rocket attack the day before.
In his New Year's address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy maintained his defiant tone amid the relentless Russian attacks, telling the Ukrainian people that "I want to wish all of us one thing -- victory."
Ukraine's military early on January 1 said its defense forces had shot down at least 32 Iranian-made drones since midnight on top of the 13 others destroyed on the night of December 31.
Ukrainian presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said two civilians were killed in the capital as a result of Russian strikes on January 1 in addition to the woman in Khmelnytskiy.
On December 31, Ukraine reported that at least 43 missile and air strikes across the country had killed one person and wounded at least 50.
In the capital, Andriy Nebytov, head of the regional police, posted a photo on Facebook that he said showed wreckage of Iranian-made drone with the words "Happy New Year" in Russian written on it.
"Here it is -- part of the night's greetings from the 'brotherly people' on the New Year!" he said in the post. "Cheap and tasteless!"
Late on January 1, the Ukrainian military said it inflicted heavy losses on Russia's troops around Bakhmut, the site of intense fighting in recent months as Moscow attempts to take the town from Kyiv's forces.
Serhiy Cherevatiy, a Ukrainian military spokesman, told Ukrainian television that some 170 Russian soldiers were killed and 200 wounded in fighting for control of the town on December 31, labeling it a "conveyor belt of death" for Russia's troops.
Cherevatiy did not comment on Ukrainian casualties.
Strikes were also reported in the southern port city of Kherson, where officials said a children's hospital came under attack.
In a Facebook post, the Kherson regional administration said that "in the first minutes of the new year, Russia launched another terrorist strike -- the enemy fired about seven shells at the Kherson Regional Children's Clinical Hospital."
It added that there were no casualties but that 17 children, four parents, and 38 staff members were evacuated.
Russian forces retreated from Kherson in November after a powerful Ukrainian counteroffensive, but they continue to shell the city, forcing many of the residents who returned home to flee once again.
Moscow denies that it targets civilian sites in the war, despite evidence to the contrary.
Meanwhile, Russian occupation authorities in the Donetsk region said shelling by Kyiv's forces had killed a man and a woman in the town of Yasynuvata, Reuters reported.
Battlefield claims on either side cannot immediately be confirmed.
WATCH: Russian cruise missiles damaged residential buildings in Kyiv and several other cities on December 31.
In his midnight address, Russian Vladimir Putin said that "moral, historical rightness is on our side," even as international condemnation intensifies and amid unexpected battlefield setbacks.
Russian authorities claimed on January 1 that their forces had targeted "the facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine."
"The aim of the strike was achieved," a military statement said.
Ukrainian officials also said on January 1 that Russia had used missile carriers located in the Caspian Sea to launch rockets toward Ukraine.
Natalya Humenyuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of the defense forces in southern Ukraine, said that "this is probably because it has become more difficult for them to deliver their reserves to the Black Sea coast" due to Ukrainian efforts to keep Russian naval forces under pressure in the Black Sea.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Several Killed, Injured In Blast At Kabul's Military Airport
Afghanistan's Taliban authorities say that several people were killed or injured in an explosion on the morning of January 1 at a military airport adjacent to Kabul International Airport.
The spokesman for Kabul's security operations, Khalid Zadra, told RFE/RL that "a number of our compatriots were martyred or injured" in the suspected bomb blast and that an investigation into the incident had been launched. Zadra did not provide specific casualty figures.
Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor also said that several people had been killed or injured, without giving exact figures.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the country has been targeted by Islamic State-Khorasan, an offshoot of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.
On December 27, IS claimed responsibility for an attack in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan Province that killed a key Taliban security official.
An armed anti-Taliban resistance movement known as the National Resistance Front has been active in the country's north.
The military airport struck on January 1 lies about 200 meters from Kabul International Airport and is also close to the Interior Ministry compound. The Interior Ministry building was targeted in a suicide bombing in October in which at least four people were killed.
Other high-security government ministries, as well as foreign embassies and the presidential palace, are located along Airport Road, as is the military airport.
Reports indicated that the military airport was damaged but intact, and that Taliban security forces had cordoned off the area and were preventing photos or video from being taken of the site.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Iran Tests New Military Drones In War Games Near Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s military tested new attack drones in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz on December 31 as part of annual drills, state TV reported. State TV said the Ababil-5 attack drone was used during war games for the first time and successfully hit its target with a bomb after traveling 400 kilometers. The military drones have been a point of contention between Iran and the United States and its allies, which claim Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones utilized in Ukraine. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Russia, Turkey Discuss Holding Fresh Syria Meeting
Foreign ministers from Russia and Turkey discussed holding another three-way Turkey-Syria-Russia ministers' meeting in a phone call on December 31, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber said, adding that the meeting could take place in the second half of January. In a sign of normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus, Turkey's defense minister and intelligence chief met with his Syrian counterparts in Moscow in a meeting also attended by Russian officials on December 28, marking a first in the decade-long Syrian war. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Ukrainians Ring In New Year After Day Of Russian Missile Attacks, Air-Raid Alerts
KYIV -- Ukrainians welcomed in 2023 on January 1 following a day of intensified Russian missile attacks on civilian targets as the presidents of both countries issued New Year’s addresses aimed at boosting spirits of their troops and fellow citizens.
Multiple explosions rang out in Kyiv late on December 31 after a reported Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital and amid further Russian attacks elsewhere in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on social media that Ukraine will never forgive Moscow after the latest rocket and drone attacks. He took direct aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin as the cause of the conflict.
"There were several waves of missile attacks on New Year's Eve. Missiles targeting people.... No one in the world will forgive you for this. Ukraine will not forgive," he said.
“All this war that you are waging -- you, Russia. It is not the war with NATO, as your propagandists lie. It is not for something historical. It’s for one person to remain in power until the end of his life.
“And what will be with all of you, citizens of Russia, does not concern him,” he added. “He hides behind you and burns your country and your future.”
For the New Year, he said in a video address to fellow Ukrainians, "I want to wish all of us one thing -- victory."
Meanwhile, Putin -- in his New Year’s address on December 31 -- claimed that "moral, historical rightness" is on Russia's side, even amid growing international condemnation for his country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In a post on Telegram, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person had been killed and 22 wounded, including a Japanese journalist, in the latest missile and drone attack on the capital.
He added that 30 percent of Kyiv residents were without electricity.
The Ukrainian military said its defense forces had shot down many of missiles fired on December 31 ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, but it added that some got through, hitting civilian infrastructure. At least six missiles were targeted toward the capital.
Russian forces fired "more than 20 cruise missiles,” the commander in chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, said. “Our air defense destroyed 12 [of them]."
Oleksandr Pavlyuk, deputy commander of Ukrainian land forces, wrote on Telegram that civilian sites in three districts of Kyiv were damaged, including a private home and a hotel.
"For the occupiers, there are no laws and customs of warfare,” he wrote. “They think they will defeat us: If not on the battlefield, then by destroying our cities.
“But…they are doomed to failure,” he added. “Because we will not stop fighting until we regain every inch of our land."
The fresh attacks come just two days after Russia launched what has been described as one of its largest air assaults on Ukraine since the start of the war.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Moscow has denied that it has targeted civilians, despite ever-mounting evidence it has done so. The UN confirmed the deaths of at least 6,884 civilians and the injuries of 10,947 more as of December 26.
Following the injury to the Japanese journalist, Tokyo’s embassy in Kyiv said it was “deeply outraged by the repeated massive attack on civilians and civilian objects in Ukraine on New Year's Eve, which led to the death and injury of civilians, including a Japanese journalist."
Pictures and video posted to Twitter showed the facade of Kyiv’s Alfavito Hotel charred and destroyed.
WATCH: Despite constant shelling by Russian forces, a festive New Year's tree was put up in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a hotly contested area in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Most of Bakhmut's prewar popular of 70,000 have fled. Volunteers hope the New Year's tree will be a sign of hope for those who remain in the embattled city.
Russian missile strikes were reported elsewhere, including in the Mykolayiv region and the Khmelnytskiy region in the west.
In Mykolayiv, regional military administration chief Vitaliy Kim said in a social media post that Russian missile launches had been reported.
"The occupiers have decided to try to spoil the day for us," he said.
In Kherson, Yaroslav Yanushevich, head of Ukraine’s regional military administration, said Russian shelling in a nearby village had "severely" injured a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, a brother and sister.
Reports from the field from either side could not immediately be independently verified.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on December 30 that Russia hasn’t abandoned plans to capture all of Donetsk, aiming to accomplish the goal by New Year's Day. Zelenskiy also warned Ukrainians there could be another widespread air assault.
Separately, the sides announced a new prisoner swap on December 31.
Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner, said that "140 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity will celebrate the New Year and Christmas holidays at home," listing the soldiers as 132 men and eight women.
Among those released, he said, were "defenders of Mariupol and Snake Island" and others captured near Bakhmut, the site of intense fighting over recent weeks.
Russia's Defense Ministry said 82 of its soldiers had been handed over by Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Iran's Top Court Accepts Protester's Appeal Against Death Sentence
Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted a protester’s appeal against his death sentence for allegedly damaging public property and sent his case back for review, the judiciary said on December 31, as a rights group said more clashes broke out in the west. Noor Mohammadzadeh, 25, was arrested on October 4 and sentenced to death two months later on a charge of “waging war against God” for allegedly trying to break a highway guardrail in Tehran and setting fire to a trash can during anti-government demonstrations. He rejected the accusations, saying he was forced to confess to his guilt, and went on a hunger strike two weeks ago. To read the original report from Reuters, click here.
Afghan Educator Who Tore Up His Degrees Vows To Fight Taliban Ban On Women
An Afghan academic who caused a storm by quitting and tearing up his degree certificates on live television to protest the ban on women in universities has vowed to fight the order "even if it costs my life." Ismail Mashal, a lecturer in journalism for more than a decade at three universities in Kabul, shred his qualifications and resigned from the institutions after the ban was issued this month. "I'm raising my voice. I'm standing with my sisters.... My protest will continue even if it costs my life," Mashal, 35, told AFP at his office in the Afghan capital.
Putin Changes Gas Payment Decree To Allow 'Unfriendly' Countries To Pay Debt In Foreign Currency
Russia will allow “unfriendly” countries to pay debt settlements for natural-gas supplies in a foreign currency, according to changes made by President Vladimir Putin to an earlier decree.
The document, published on December 30 on the Russian government’s website of legal information, says Russian natural-gas suppliers can make settlements with buyers from “unfriendly” countries in the foreign currency specified in the contract.
The debt for gas supply will be considered repaid after the funds of the foreign buyer have been credited to an authorized bank where a special account has been opened for the purpose of receiving the payments.
Putin signed the decree on payments for Russian natural gas in March, forcing "unfriendly" European customers to open ruble bank accounts with Gazprombank and pay in rubles if they wanted to continue receiving Russian gas. That decree only concerned deliveries from Gazprom.
Supplies were subsequently cut off to some companies and countries, such as Poland and Finland, that refused the terms of the decree, which was seen as a means to spur demand for rubles after the United States and the European Union implemented stiff economic sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Putin's decree meant that buyers of Russian gas in Europe -- all EU countries were included in the "unfriendly" category -- had to buy rubles on the Russian market to pay for supplies.
The president defended the policy by saying that Western countries had “canceled the confidence in its currencies" by imposing sanctions on Russia for the war against Ukraine.
The change announced on December 30 to allow debt settlement does not automatically mean the resumption of gas supplies, according to the information published.
Putin previously ordered the central bank and the government to develop "the order of transactions for the purchase of rubles on the domestic market of the Russian Federation by gas buyers."
With reporting by Reuters
