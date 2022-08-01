News
Von Der Leyen Says EU Must Prepare For 'Worst' On Russian Gas Supplies
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned that Europe must prepare for the "worst situation" with regard to Russian gas supplies.
"Since Russia has already completely or partially cut off gas supplies to 12 [EU] member countries, we must all prepare for the worst situation," von der Leyen told El Mundo, a Spanish-language newspaper.
Russia has suspended gas deliveries to several EU countries for their refusal to pay for delivery in rubles, a demand that European countries have said is linked to Kremlin attempts to ease the impact of Western sanctions on Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has also lowered deliveries of gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline over a maintenance issue that Germany has said has been manufactured by Russia as retaliation for Western sanctions.
Mounting concerns about Russia’s reduction of gas deliveries drove the bloc last week to agree an emergency plan to curb gas consumption and meet winter supply needs.
Von der Leyen called this "a decisive and unprecedented step” taken in just one week to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to cut off gas supplies completely.
Spain initially opposed the emergency plan but approved it after securing concessions.
Von der Leyen, who answered El Mundo’s questions in an e-mail response, welcomed the Spanish government's decision, saying, "Once again, this is about European solidarity."
Based on reporting by dpa
Iranian Broadcast Of Woman's 'Confession' Sparks Outrage On Social Media
The broadcast of a woman's apparent forced confession on Iranian state TV has sparked a wave of anger from activists.
Sepideh Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and artist, was arrested on June 15 after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral.
The other woman threatened to send the video -- which showed Rashno riding the bus without the mandatory hijab -- to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) .
Weeks after widespread concern grew over Rashno's whereabouts, a Twitter storm started with the hashtag "Where is Sepideh?"
Iran's state television subsequently showed her in a video report on July 30.
During a one-sided narrative over the confrontation, a pale-faced Rashno was shown for a few seconds in what looked like a studio setting saying lines that appeared to have been written by authorities.
The broadcast of Rashno's words caused an immediate reaction on social media.
Atena Daemi, a human rights defender and former political prisoner, compared the video to the "forced confession" given by 25 Kurdish prisoners who were identified as "ISIS members."
"The creation of scenarios against Sepideh Rashno and the broadcast of her forced confession film, citing the literature of the reformists, reminded me of the execution of those dear ones," Daemi said in a tweet.
The confession aired amid recent reports that authorities in Iran are increasingly cracking down on women deemed to be in violation of wearing the hijab, which is mandatory in public in Iran.
Iran's notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
Mehdi Yerahi, a famous Iranian singer, wrote in a tweet that he was "extremely disgusted" with the broadcaster and said he would no longer allow this anti-human organization" to use and broadcast "any of my works under any circumstances."
A July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the hijab law has resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress.
Following the order, women judged not to be in compliance have been barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
In response, activists have launched a social-media campaign under the hashtag #no2hijab to urge people to boycott companies enforcing the tougher restrictions.
On July 12, women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils to coincide with the government’s National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Russian Lawmakers Outline Bill Banning Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of 'Unfriendly Countries'
A group of Russian lawmakers have introduced a bill that would ban the adoption of Russian children by citizens from so-called unfriendly countries.
The draft bill appeared on the website of the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, on August 1.
The document, which is attached to a bill on amendments to Russia's Family Code, says the "upbringing of [Russian] orphans in unfriendly countries is a blow to the nation's future."
"For many years 'the collective West' has disrupted the issues of good and evil, destroyed traditional family values," the document says, adding that as of January 2021, 17,498 Russian orphans were living abroad with adoptive families.
The move appears to expand legislation known as Dima Yakovlev's law, which was signed by President Vladimir Putin in December 2012 to bar U.S. citizens from adopting Russian children.
That law was adopted in retaliation to a U.S. law imposing asset freezes and visa bans on Russians accused by Washington of human rights abuses, including those believed involved in the death of a whistleblowing Russian lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, in a Moscow jail in 2009.
In March this year, just days after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that was condemned by the West and many other countries, Putin ordered the government to create a registry of "unfriendly nations."
The list includes the United States, Canada, Britain, Ukraine, Australia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, Micronesia, Montenegro, Albania, Switzerland, Andorra, South Korea, Lichtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, the Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Slovakia, and Slovenia.
Kosovo Begins Issuing Documents To Serbs As Barricades Come Down
PRISTINA -- Kosovar authorities have begun issuing documents to Serbs entering the country after agreeing to delay implementation of two regulations regarding vehicle license plates and travel papers for visitors from Serbia after consultations with U.S. and European Union representatives.
Barricades set up at border crossings by ethnic Serbs in Kosovo were being removed on August 1 as the first documents of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kosovo for entry and exit for citizens of Serbia were issued at one of four border crossings with Serbia that are open.
Under the agreement, reached in the early hours of August 1, there will be a delay of 30 days in the new regulations.
RFE/RL journalists confirmed that in Rudare, a town near the Jarinje border crossing, the removal of vehicles that had been placed as barricades on the roads in the north of Kosovo has begun.
However, two border crossings in the north, Jarinje and Brnjak, remain closed for traffic because, according to Prime Minister Albin Kurti, "the roads leading there are still blocked." He added that there had been a total of nine barricades erected and clearing them will take time.
"We expect that during today they will all be removed," Kurti said.
Late on July 31, U.S. Ambassador to Pristina Jeffrey Hovenier had urged Kosovo to postpone implementation of the regulations for 30 days "because there seems to be disinformation and misunderstanding of these decisions."
The Kosovar government had said that starting on August 1 travelers arriving from Serbia would have their Serbia-issued documents exchanged for new entry-exit identification documents issued by Pristina, valid for three months.
The policy matches a long-standing practice in place by Belgrade for Kosovo citizens visiting Serbia.
The move triggered riots by minority Serbs who put up roadblocks, sounded air raid sirens and fired their guns into the air.
The Kosovo government had accused neighboring Serbia of instigating the riots in order to destabilize the country that declared independence in 2008 after a NATO intervention that stopped Serbia’s bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists in 1999.
"We hope that we will work with this government and colleagues from the European Union to ensure that these agreements are better understood and thus lower tensions," Hovenier added.
The NATO-led mission in Kosovo also said on July 31 that it was monitoring the "tense" situation in the northern municipalities and that it was "prepared to intervene if stability is jeopardized."
Ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo have been using car plates issued by Serbian institutions since the war in 1999 with acronyms of Kosovo cities, such as KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), PR (Pristina), or UR (Urosevac).
The government in Kosovo regards the plates as illegal but has tolerated them in four northern municipalities with Serb majorities.
Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence nor its right to impose rules and regulations such as registering cars and trucks. Most EU countries recognize Kosovo, though Russia and China, allies of Serbia, do not.
The EU has tried to broker a dialogue between the two Balkans neighbors for over a decade, but so far the efforts have failed to achieve a normalization of ties.
Kurti has said Kosovo will formally apply to become a member of the European Union by the end of 2022 despite concerns over tensions with Serbia, also an EU aspirant.
Iranian Security Agents Raid Baha'i Homes, Arrest Several Leaders
Iranian security agents have raided the homes of dozens of Baha'i citizens in different parts of the country, arresting several well-known community leaders.
Radio Farda correspondents have confirmed the arrest of Mahvash Sabet Shahriari and Fariba Kamalabadi in Tehran and Afif Naimi and Saman Astvar in Karaj during the July 31 raids.
Sohi Thabeti, a resident of Sari, and Behnam Mumtazi, a resident of Qazvin, are also among those arrested on July 31.
Arash Sadeghi, a civil activist and former political prisoner, confirmed on Twitter the names of 15 people arrested as part of the action.
Naimi, Sabet Shahriari, and Kamalabadi are well-known leaders of the Baha'i community. They were recently released from prison after serving 10 years on charges of acting against Iran's national security, collaboration with foreign countries, and "corruption on earth," among other things.
In an interview with Radio Farda, Simin Fahandej, the spokesman for the Worldwide Baha’i Community in Geneva, said the Iranian government is increasing pressure on Baha'is, including the issuance of stiff prison sentences against them as part of a "new wave of persecution" against them by the government.
Baha'is -- who number some 300,000 in Iran and have an estimated 5 million followers worldwide -- say they face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution.
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and in a religious fatwa issued in 2018 forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Bank Of Russia Expands Restrictions For Hard-Currency Withdrawals Until March 2023
MOSCOW -- The Bank of Russia has prolonged restrictions that limit hard-currency withdrawals from bank accounts until March next year amid the country's financial isolation from the West sparked by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The country's central bank said in a statement on August 1 that the restrictions introduced following unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia by the West in early March over its war in Ukraine, will remain in place until at least March 9, 2023.
Under the restrictions, clients of banks in Russia cannot withdraw more than $10,000, or the sum's equivalent in euros. Sums beyond that amount can be only withdrawn in rubles at a rate set out by the central bank.
Also, only money that was deposited to bank accounts before March 9, 2022, can be withdrawn.
Banks, meanwhile, can only sell dollars and euros that were obtained before March 9 this year.
Foreign companies and nonresidents of Russia are barred completely from withdrawing dollars and euros.
The measures were introduced to support the ruble in the face of the sanctions.
Last Chief Of Soviet KGB, Vadim Bakatin, Dies At 84
MOSCOW -- Vadim Bakatin, the last chief of the Soviet Union's Committee of State Security, widely known under its Russian acronym KGB, has died at the age of 84.
Russian state television reported Bakatin's death on August 1 but gave no details.
Bakatin was appointed to the post by the last president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, in August 1991 after a failed coup d'etat. He served at the post until the country’s dissolution in December that year.
Under his command, the KGB was reformed but not fully dissolved as many radical reformers demanded.
Bakatin served as the Soviet Union's interior minister from 1988 to 1990.
After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Bakatin worked at the Reforma foundation for economic and political reforms in Russia, and at the country's largest investment company, Baring Vostok.
Pope Francis To Visit Kazakhstan In September, Expected To Meet With Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill
Pope Francis will visit Kazakhstan in September to attend an event regularly organized by the Central Asian nation's authorities that will also be attended by the Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill.
The Vatican said on August 1 that the pontiff will be in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on September 13-15 to attend the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's office also announced the visit.
The Vatican statement did not mention Kirill but Francis has said several times that he hopes to meet with the Russian Patriarch at the event.
Since the beginning of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24, Kirill has made a number of statements in solidarity with the policy of the Russian authorities, prompting Pope Francis to warn the patriarch against becoming President Vladimir "Putin's altar boy."
More than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics called for a stop to war in an open letter on March 1. Kirill was not among those who signed it.
With reporting by Reuters
Bulgarian President Calls Snap Polls For October 2, Appoints Caretaker Cabinet
President Rumen Radev has announced October 2 as the date for Bulgaria's fourth parliamentary elections in less than two years following the collapse in June of reformist Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's coalition government.
Radev also appointed Galab Donev, a former labor minister, to lead a caretaker cabinet as the European Union's poorest member country faces surging inflation and uncertainty about its gas supplies.
The cabinet will serve from August 2 until a new government is formed after the October 2 elections.
The Socialist Party last month gave up plans to propose a new coalition government after failing for the third time in a row to form a majority in parliament following Petkov's resignation prompted by a no-confidence vote.
Donev's government is largely expected to take a softer line toward Moscow, which could include efforts to renew Russian gas imports. It may also try to mend ties with Moscow after Petkov's government expelled 70 Russian diplomatic staff over espionage concerns.
With reporting by Reuters
Post-Soviet Reformer Chubais Reportedly In Intensive Care With Rare Disorder
Well-known post-Soviet reformer Anatoly Chubais, who left Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, is reported to be in intensive care in a hospital in Europe with a rare immune disorder.
Details over Chubais's condition remained sparse on August 1, a day after Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak, a friend of Chubais, wrote on Telegram that she had spoken with Chubais’s wife, Avdotya Smirnova, who told her that her husband was suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome and is in intensive care in an unspecified European hospital.
Reuters quoted two other sources on August 1 as confirming Sobchak's report that Chubais, 67, believes he is suffering from Guillain–Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information about any requests from Chubais, who once served as former President Boris Yeltsin's chief of staff, or his representatives for help.
"Certainly, this is sad news and we wish him a quick recovery, but we have no details [of the situation]," Peskov said, adding that Russian officials are ready to provide "all Russian citizens with help."
Sobchak quoted Chubais as saying his condition was “moderate, stable.”
According to Italy's la Repubblica newspaper, Chubais fell ill while visiting a resort on the island of Sardinia.
The newspaper said local police are investigating the situation to check for any foul play, such as poisoning, though Reuters quoted one source as saying that, at this time, they didn't think poisoning was the cause.
Several opponents of Putin’s rule have suffered from poisoning attacks, often outside of Russia.
The Kremlin has denied trying to poison its foes despite strong evidence in many cases implicating Russian authorities.
Before leaving Russia in March, Chubais resigned his position as Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy for stable development.
He did not say why he was leaving either the post or the country, but many observers have speculated that it could signal the highest-profile protest inside the Kremlin against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Bloomberg reported that Chubais had expressed opposition to the invasion of Ukraine upon his departure.
Chubais is well-known in Russia, having held high-profile posts since the early 1990s, when he oversaw the efforts to sell off some of the country's biggest industrial assets during Yeltsin's time in office.
With reporting by la Repubblica, TASS, and Interfax
Probe Launched After Notorious Kyrgyz Kingpin Killed While In Custody
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities say they have launched a probe into the death while in custody of a notorious criminal boss who has been linked to another infamous kingpin for whom the United States has offered a $1 million reward.
A spokesman for the Prosecutor-General Office, Sirojiddin Kamolidinov, told RFE/RL on August 1 that Chyngyz Jumagulov -- known by his nickname of Giant Chyngyz -- was killed by a cellmate on July 30 in Detention Center No. 1 in Bishkek.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said earlier that Jumagulov was arrested on July 15.
The 41-year-old kingpin had a lengthy criminal record and had been linked to a larger criminal group led by notorious kingpin Kamchy Kolbaev, who also goes by the name Kolya Bishkeksky.
The 47-year-old Kolbaev was detained in October 2020 on suspicion of organizing a criminal group and participating in the activities of an organized criminal group, but was unexpectedly released in March 2021.
The U.S. Embassy in Bishkek expressed concerns over his release at the time and described Kolbaev as a “transnational organized crime boss” and a “convicted murderer whose criminal network engages in drug trafficking, human trafficking, arms trafficking, and other dangerous criminal activity.”
In 2014, the U.S. State Department offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Kolbaev's criminal network.
Siberian Court Prolongs Forced Psychiatric Treatment For Anti-Putin Shaman
USSURIISK, Russia -- A court in Siberia has prolonged the forced treatment in a psychiatric clinic for a Yakut shaman who became known across Russia for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive Russian President Vladimir Putin out of Kremlin.
Shaman Aleksandr Gabyshev's lawyer, Aleksei Pryanishnikov, told RFE/RL on August 1 that the court's decision came after a questionable health assessment.
Pryanishnikov said that in mid-July, a group of medical experts decided to transfer Gabyshev from a psychiatric clinic to a regular hospital, concluding that his "condition had improved."
However, last week, a new medical commission concluded that the shaman's psychiatric health condition "had worsened" and that he must be transferred back to a psychiatric clinic.
Pryaninshnikov accused officials of hastily gathering together the new commission to change the decision.
"It looks like the proper medical conclusion was made because of somebody's 'negligence,' and it was forced to be changed at the last moment. Aleksandr [Gabyshev] is now in a very stressed mood because of the latest decision. Plus, he is being treated by superpotent substances," Pryanishnikov said.
It was not immediately clear why a new commission had been put together.
Gabyshev had been stopped several times by the Russian authorities since 2019 when he tried to march from his native Siberian region of Yakutia to Moscow with the stated goal of driving Putin out of office.
He was sent to a psychiatric clinic against his will in July after a court found him "mentally unfit" during a hearing in which he had been accused of committing a "violent act against a police officer" when he was being forcibly removed from his home to be taken to a psychiatric clinic in late January.
The ruling was challenged by Gabyshev's lawyers and supporters, who say his detention is an attempt to silence dissent.
The Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center has recognized Gabyshev as a political prisoner. Amnesty International has launched a campaign calling for his release.
Iran Reiterates It Has Technical Means To Build Nuclear Bomb, But Has No Intention Of Doing So
The head of Iran's atomic energy organization, Mohammad Eslami, said on August 1 that the Islamic republic has the technical capability to produce a nuclear bomb but has no intention of doing so, according to the semiofficial Fars news agency.
Eslami reiterated comments made last month by Kamal Kharrazi, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran is already enriching uranium to up to 60 percent fissile purity, far above the limit of 3.67 percent set under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Uranium enriched to 90 percent is usable in the construction of a nuclear weapon.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, reimposing harsh sanctions on Iran.
Tehran to gradually broke from compliance with the accord. Talks to restore the deal have been stalled since April.
Based on reporting by Reuters and Fars
Ukraine Grain Ship On Way To Istanbul Hailed As 'Relief For World'
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain was on its way to Istanbul after it set off from the Black Sea port of Odesa on August 1 under a UN-brokered deal, raising moderate hope that a looming global food crisis could be averted.
Ukraine and Russia signed agreements with Turkey and the United Nations on July 22 in Istanbul to free up three of Ukraine's ports -- Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenniy -- which had been blockaded since Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Razoni cargo ship, flying the flag of Sierra Leone, left Odesa on the morning of August 1, and Turkey's Defense Ministry said in a statement that the vessel was expected in Istanbul on August 2.
"The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port. Thanks to the support of all our partner countries & @UN we were able to fully implement the agreement signed in Istanbul," Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hailed the departure of the first shipment of grain as a "relief for the world."
"The day of relief for the world, especially for our friends in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, as the first Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa after months of Russian blockade. Ukraine has always been a reliable partner and will remain one should Russia respect its part of the deal," Kuleba tweeted.
The Joint Coordination Center, the Istanbul-based organization overseeing the exports, said the Razoni is carrying "over 26,000 metric tons" of maize.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told state-owned Anadolu news agency on August 1 that the Razoni would anchor off the coast of Istanbul around noon GMT on August 2 for a joint inspection.
The news was hailed by the international community, with UN chief Antonio Guterres "warmly" welcoming the move.
"The Secretary-General hopes that this will be the first of many commercial ships moving in accordance with the initiative signed, and that this will bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security, especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts," the UN said in a statement.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg thanked alliance member Turkey for its "pivotal role."
"I welcome the first shipment of Ukrainian grain from Odesa under the UN-brokered deal. I thank our ally Turkey for its pivotal role," Stoltenberg tweeted.
"NATO allies strongly support the full implementation of the deal to ease the global food crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine," he added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hailed the news that the Razoni left Odesa as a "very positive" development and a "good opportunity to test the effectiveness of the mechanisms that were agreed during talks in Istanbul."
Russia had bombed Odesa a day after agreeing to the deal, raising questions about its commitment to the agreement.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business Associations (UCAB) said on August 1 that Ukraine exported 3 million tons of agricultural produce last month, bypassing its Russia-blocked seaports.
In a statement on Facebook, UCAB said agricultural exports last month grew 12 percent from June, while grain exports rose 21 percent to 1.7 million tons.
More than 20 million tons of grain from last year's harvest are still awaiting export, according data from Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week that Ukraine is ready to start shipping the millions of tons of grain sitting at its southern ports.
Ukraine and Russia are two of the world's largest grain exporters.
News of the expected resumption of grain shipments came as Russian missiles pounded the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolayiv on July 31, killing the owner of a major grain exporter, while a drone strike hit Russia's Black Sea naval base in Sevastopol.
Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, founder and owner of agriculture company Nibulon, and his wife were killed when a missile hit their home, Mykolayiv Governor Vitaliy Kim announced on Telegram.
Headquartered in Mykolayiv, a strategically important city that borders the Russia-occupied Kherson region, Nibulon specializes in the production and export of wheat, barley, and corn. The company maintains its own fleet and shipyard.
Zelenskiy described the death of Vadaturskiy, who had received the Hero of Ukraine award, as a great loss.
The southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol also came under heavy attack, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on Telegram.
He said up to 50 Grad rockets had hit residential areas in Nikopol on July 31, wounding one man and damaging homes and gas and water pipes.
In eastern Ukraine, Russia continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis, northeast of Donetsk, Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on August 1, adding that the Russians only managed to make slow progress.
British intel suggested that Russia is probably adjusting its offensive in the Donbas after failing to make a decisive operational breakthrough under the plan it had been following since April.
Zelenskiy has called on the remaining residents of the Donetsk region to urgently evacuate in what he called a "government decision."
"Everything is being organized. Full support, full assistance -- both logistical and payments. We only need a decision from the people themselves, who have not yet made it for themselves," he said in his nightly address on July 31.
"The sooner it is done, the more people leave Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian Army will have time to kill," Zelenskiy said.
In Russia-occupied Sevastopol, five Russian Navy staff members were wounded by an explosion after a presumed drone flew into the courtyard of Russia's Black Sea fleet, the Crimean port city's Moscow-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, told Russian media.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and BBC
Spanish PM Voices Support For North Macedonia's EU Hopes During Regional Visit
SKOPJE -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered his support for North Macedonia in its bid to join the European Union, saying the Western Balkan nation has put its “European vision before any other interests.”
Sanchez’s comments on July 31 during a visit to Skopje came a day after he voiced similar backing for Bosnia-Herzegovina to become an EU candidate during a stop in Sarajevo.
Sanchez is also visiting Serbia, Montenegro, and Albania during his regional trip.
The Spanish prime minister said during a news conference with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski that North Macedonia is in Europe, both geographically and historically.
He said the country is now one step closer to the desired goal and that it can count on Spain's support for the next steps for EU membership.
Sanchez expressed "gratitude for your broadness and responsibility, for putting the future of the country and your European vision before any other interest. You made the right choice. You unblocked the path that would bring North Macedonia to where it should be."
On July 18, the bloc's 27 member states agreed to open accession talks with North Macedonia after Skopje resolved a long dispute with its EU neighbor Bulgaria.
Bulgaria had until recently blocked any progress for accession talks because of a dispute between the countries over a long list of linguistic and historical issues.
But on July 17, the two countries signed an agreement in Sofia a day after North Macedonia’s parliament approved a French-proposed compromise to lift Bulgaria’s veto of Skopje’s EU accession bid.
Bulgaria, which has been an EU member since 2007, had insisted that North Macedonia formally recognize that its language had Bulgarian roots, acknowledge in its constitution a Bulgarian minority, and renounce what it said was “hate speech” against Bulgaria.
The compromise envisages an effort to amend North Macedonia’s constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority but leaves other previous sticking points to be worked out between Skopje and Sofia. It reportedly leaves open Bulgarian recognition of the Macedonian language.
Nationalists in both countries had opposed the compromise, claiming that their government had conceded too much to the other side.
Kovachevski said Sanchez’s visit is a symbol of the nearly 30-year excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, expressing gratitude for Spain's strong support for North Macedonia's EU membership.
"We are ready for the EU and are moving forward with a firm step toward full membership of the union. It is a process from which we will not give up, because our place is in the EU. We have closed a chapter and are opening a new, European one, in which we will share a European future with our friends, such as Spain," Kovachevski said.
A day earlier, Sanchez said Spain supports Bosnia-Herzegovina’s “European perspective.”
He urged the country to continue to take necessary steps to become a membership candidate.
Spain will take over the EU's rotating presidency in the second half of 2023.
Sanchez said that he has told fellow heads of EU governments of “my full support in favor or Bosnia-Herzegovina being designated a candidate country.”
Post-Soviet Reformer Chubais Is Seriously Ill In A European Hospital, Says Friend
Well-known post-Soviet reformer Anatoly Chubais, who left Russia following the Kremlin invasion of Ukraine, is reported to be in intensive care in a European hospital.
Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak, a friend of Chubais, wrote on Telegram on July 31 that she had spoken with Chubais's wife, Avdotya, and that he was suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome. She did not say where he was being treated.
Guillain-Barre is a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.
Sobchak quoted Chubais as saying his condition was “moderate, stable.”
Chubais's state of health or whereabouts could not immediately be confirmed by news agencies.
Before leaving Russia in March, Chubais resigned his position as Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy for stable development, without giving a reason for doing so.
Many observers speculated that it could signal the highest-profile protest inside the Kremlin against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Bloomberg reported that Chubais had expressed opposition to the invasion of Ukraine upon his departure.
Chubais, 67, is well-known in Russia, having held high-profile posts since the early 1990s, when he oversaw privatization efforts under President Boris Yeltsin.
Kira Yarmysh, the press secretary of jailed anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny, wrote on Twitter that “This is the Kremlin's reputation: no one really doubts that Chubais was poisoned.”
Several opponents of Putin’s rule have suffered from poisoning attacks, often outside of Russia.
The Kremlin has denied involvement despite strong evidence in many cases implicating Russian authorities.
With reporting by AP
Daily New Coronavirus Cases In Russia Reported Above 12,000 For First Time Since April
Russia has reported that new coronavirus cases in the country surpassed 12,000 a day for the first time since April 10, with St. Petersburg rising above 1,500 for the first time since March 17.
Russia’s anti-coronavirus task force said on July 31 that the number of confirmed cases throughout the country had risen by 12,248 over the previous day, up from 11,422 new cases the day before.
St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, reported that new coronavirus infections rose by 1,596 over the past 24 hours, up from 1,457 and 1,272 the previous two days.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1,553,762 cases have been registered in St. Petersburg, while 34,334 deaths have been recorded.
The number of new confirmed cases in Moscow rose by 3,888 over the past 24 hours from 3,682 the day before. The capital has recorded 2,815,256 confirmed cases since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.
Since the start of the pandemic, 18,589,221 cases have been detected in Russia, while the number of deaths was listed at 382,395.
According to official Russian statistics, 89.1 million people have been fully vaccinated in Russia.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Poland Reports 5.15 Million Crossing From Ukraine Since Start Of War, 3.25 Million Return
Polish border authorities have said that 5.15 million people have fled war-ravaged Ukraine to Poland since Russia's invasion began on February 24.
During the same period, 3.25 million Ukrainians have returned to their home country, officials said on July 31.
On July 30, the number crossing the border into Poland was 25,400, while 29,900 made the trip from Poland back to Ukraine, officials added.
In Warsaw on July 30, British musician Sting interrupted a concert to warn the audience that democracy was under attack worldwide and to denounce the war in Ukraine as “an absurdity based upon a lie.”
“The alternative to democracy is a prison, a prison of the mind. The alternative to democracy is violence, oppression, imprisonment, and silence,” Sting said.
Poland has taken the bulk of refugees fleeing Ukraine, but other nearby countries have also accepted large numbers of the people displaced by Moscow's war.
According to the UN refugee agency, more than 6 million people have been recorded as refugees across Europe since the start of the war.
Poland currently hosts more than 1.2 million. Germany has taken in 670,000, while the Czech Republic is sheltering more than 400,000, according to the latest UN data.
Based on reporting by dpa and AP
At Least One Person Killed As Taliban, Iranian Border Forces Exchange Fire
Taliban and Iranian border guards have been engaged in gun battles along the Iran-Afghan frontier, leaving at least one person dead on the Afghan side, police officials said.
"We have one killed and one wounded; the cause of the clash is not clear yet," Bahram Haqmal, the police spokesman for the southern Afghan province of Nimroze, told Reuters on July 31.
Maysam Barazandeh, the governor of the Iranian border area of Hirmand, told the semiofficial Fars news agency that the fighting had ceased and that there were no casualties on the Iranian side.
Both sides accused the other of opening fire first.
According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the clashes broke out after Taliban forces tried to raise their flag "in an area that is not Afghan territory."
Taliban fighters have frequently clashed with Iranian security forces since the Islamist group took control of Afghanistan last August.
Iran has struggled to cope with an influx of some 5 million Afghans who have fled since the Taliban seized power.
The two countries share a 900-kilometer border. Tehran has not recognized the Taliban’s claim to be Afghanistan’s ruling government.
The rest of the international community has also refused to recognize the Taliban's rule, demanding that it respect human rights and show tolerance for other groups.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Russia Adopts Updated Maritime Doctrine; Lists U.S., NATO As Primary Threats
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree approving an updated maritime doctrine that outlines the country's coastal borders and lists NATO and the United States as Russia's main threats.
The decree, signed during Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg on July 31, goes into effect immediately.
The doctrine cited the activities and potential growth of the Western NATO military alliance, the United States' alleged desire to dominate the seas, and alleged claims on Russia's territory by a number of foreign states as the primary threats to the country's security.
It also said that Moscow aims to boost its exploration and mineral exploitation of the Arctic, and to increase the potential of Russia's northern and Pacific fleets. It singled out the strategic importance of Russia's recent efforts to develop its 5,600-kilometer Northern Sea Route -- which allows container ships and other large vessels to travel along Russia's Arctic coast from Novaya Zemlya to the Bering Strait -- safe and competitive and free of ice year-round.
Addressing a large naval parade on the Neva River, Putin said that the doctrine now identifies the Arctic, Black, Okhotsk, and Bering seas, as well as the Baltic and Kuril straits, as areas of national interest.
"We will firmly provide for their protection by all means," Putin said of those bodies of water, some of whose maritime borders are disputed by Russia.
Putin stressed that the navy's ability to respond to threats with "lightning speed" was key to protecting Russia's sovereignty and freedom. The navy's coastal, surface, air, and submarine forces are at high readiness, he added, and are "constantly being improved."
Putin pledged to continue the "large-scale construction of ships and vessels, and marine scientific research programs."
He also said that the Russian Navy would receive Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles within the next few months.
Putin said that the Admiral Gorshkov frigate would be the first to be fitted with the newly introduced weapon, for which he claimed "no obstacles exist."
Putin added that the area of operations for the Admiral Gorshkov would be determined based on what he called Russian security interests.
The maritime doctrine was first adopted in 2001. The document was last updated in the summer of 2015 following Russia's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and amid NATO expansion efforts.
With reporting by AFP
Turkey Says First Grain Exports Could Be Shipped From Ukraine On August 1
A spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that there is a high chance that the first grain-exporting ship will leave Ukraine on August 1.
"If all (details) are completed by tomorrow, it seems like there is a high possibility that the first ship will leave port tomorrow," spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Turkey's Kanal 7 television on July 31. "We will see ships leaving ports the next day at the latest."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier this week that Ukraine was ready to start shipping millions of tons of grain sitting at its southern ports and is waiting for Turkey and the United Nations, which have agreed to oversee the shipments, to start the operation.
Kyiv and Moscow signed agreements with Turkey and the UN on July 22 to free up three of Ukraine's ports -- Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne -- which had been blockaded since Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine in late February.
The deal cleared the way for millions of tons of grain and fertilizers to be shipped as much of the world teeters on the brink of a major food crisis.
Ukraine and Russia are two of the world's largest grain exporters.
Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter on July 31 that Ukraine's grain harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the ongoing war with Russia.
"Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less," Zelenskiy wrote in English.
"Our main goal -- to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion. Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively," he added.
In the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolayiv, the owner of one of Ukraine's top grain-producing and exporting companies was killed in shelling that took place from July 30 to 31.
The shelling killed Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of the agricultural company Nibulon, and his wife at their home, Mykolayiv Governor Vitaliy Kim announced on Telegram.
Headquartered in Mykolayiv, a strategically important city that borders the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Nibulon, specializes in the production and export of wheat, barley. and corn, The company maintains its own fleet and shipyard.
President Zelenskiy described Vadatursky's death as "a great loss for all of Ukraine."
With reporting by Reuters
Red Cross Condemns Attack That Killed Ukrainian POWs, Says No Access Yet Granted
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has condemned an attack on a prison site where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed this week in territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
In a statement issued on July 31, the Red Cross said it had not yet received permission to visit the site of the July 29 attack on the Olenivka prison facility.
While demanding that an impartial probe be conducted into the attack, it added that it was not the organization that is mandated to carry out such an investigation.
"Families must receive urgent news of and answers on what happened to their loved ones,” the ICRC said.
“The parties must do everything in their power, including through impartial investigations, to help determine the facts behind the attack and bring clarity to this issue.
“However, it is not the role or mandate of the ICRC to carry out public investigations into alleged war crimes," it added.
Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations over who is to blame for the missile strike or blast that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners in the town of Olenivka on the front lines of the conflict.
Russia's Defense Ministry invited the United Nations and the ICRC to conduct an investigation at the prison in separatist-controlled territory.
"Russia has officially invited UN and International Committee of the Red Cross experts to engage in an impartial investigation into an attack on a pre-trial detention center in Olenivka, which killed a large number of Ukrainian prisoners of war," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a July 31 statement.
Prior to the Russian Defense Ministry's statement, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said it would send investigators to the prison if both Russia and Ukraine agreed.
Russian authorities and Russia-backed separatists in the eastern Donetsk region said the attack killed 53 Ukrainian POWs and wounded 75. The Russian Defense Ministry on July 30 published a list naming 48 Ukrainian fighters aged 20 to 62 who were killed in the attack.
Russia has claimed that the POWs were killed by a Ukrainian strike using U.S.-supplied precision rockets.
The Ukrainian military has denied the allegation and accused the Russians, aided by pro-Russia separatist forces in the Donetsk region, of shelling the prison holding Ukrainian POWs to cover up the alleged torture and execution of Ukrainians there.
Satellite photos taken before and after the attack show that a small building in the middle of the Olenivka prison complex was damaged, its roof in splinters. The ICRC has sought access to the site and offered to help evacuate the wounded.
“Our priority right now is making sure that the wounded receive lifesaving treatment and that the bodies of those who lost their lives are dealt with in a dignified manner,” the Red Cross said earlier.
After reporting difficulties gaining an invitation to visit the site in Russia-controlled territory, the ICRC said in a July 30 tweet that "granting ICRC access to POWs is an obligation of parties to conflict under the Geneva Convention."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that the UN and ICRC have a duty to react to the attack.
“It was a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war,” Zelenskiy said in a video address late on July 30. “There should be a clear legal recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.”
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his condolences over the deaths in a phone call on July 29 with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to a State Department statement on July 30.
The United States is committed to "hold Russia accountable for atrocities committed by its forces against the people of Ukraine," Blinken told Kuleba.
Following the attack, the European Union on July 29 expressed shock at the attack on the site, which it said held Ukrainian POWs including surrendered defenders of Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant who were "in Russia’s legal protection under international humanitarian law."
EU high representative Josep Borrell condemned in "the strongest terms the atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces and their proxies."
Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians since its invasion began on February 24 and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians and has denied allegations of war crimes.
With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, and TASS
Russian Navy Day Celebrations Canceled In Crimea's Sevastopol After Reported Drone Attack
Russia's Navy Day celebrations in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol have been canceled following a drone attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, Sevastopol's Kremlin-installed governor, said on July 31 that six of the headquarters' employees had been injured in the incident, and wrote on Telegram that festivities scheduled for the Russian holiday had been "canceled for security reasons." No fatalities were reported.
RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, citing Crimean and Russian media, reported that roads leading up to the headquarters building had been blocked and the center of Sevastopol closed off.
The Russian Federal Security Service has reportedly launched an investigation. Razvozhayev wrote in his Telegram post that he suspected the drone was launched by Ukraine, and the Black Sea Fleet reported that the attack was carried out by a makeshift drone fitted with a low-powered explosive device.
Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for Ukraine's Odesa military region, denied that Kyiv was behind the incident, dismissing the suggestion as "sheer provocation."
"Our liberation of Crimea from the occupiers will be carried out in another way and much more effectively," he wrote on Telegram on July 31.
Russia’s RIA-Novosti news agency later quoted Olga Kovitidi, a Russian lawmaker from Crimea, as saying the drone was launched from Sevastopol itself and that the incident was being treated as a “terrorist act.”
Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city, is a major port in the peninsula's southwest that is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Along with the rest of the peninsula, which was forcibly annexed by Russia in 2014, Sevastopol is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.
In Russia, the country's Navy Day was celebrated with a large naval parade on St. Petersburg's Neva River.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attended the event, used the opportunity to announce that Moscow had approved a new Maritime Doctrine that designates Russia's coastal boundaries and areas of Russian national interest, including in the Arctic, Black, and Bering seas, and the Baltic and Kuril straits.
"We will firmly provide for their protection by all means," Putin said.
He also said that the Russian Navy would receive Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles within the next few months.
The frigate Admiral Gorshkov, Putin said, would be the first to be fitted with the newly introduced weapon, for which he claimed "no obstacles exist."
Putin added that the area of operations for the Admiral Gorshkov would be determined based on what he called Russian security interests.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP, and TASS
UN Says It's Ready To Send Investigators To Site Where Ukrainian POWs Were Killed
The United Nations says it is ready to investigate the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in an attack in territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said, if both parties agreed, the UN was ready to send experts to the frontline town of Olenivka where the incident occurred on July 29.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on July 29 that it was seeking access to the site and had offered to help evacuate the wounded.
Dozens of Ukrainian POWs were apparently killed in the incident at a prison complex in Olenivka.
Russia claimed Ukraine’s military used U.S.-supplied precision rocket launchers to target the prison in Olenivka.
The Ukrainian military, however, denied making any rocket or artillery strikes in Olenivka. It accused the Russians of shelling the prison to cover up the alleged torture and execution of Ukrainians there.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the United Nations and the ICRC had a duty to respond after the attack in Olenivka.
“It was a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war,” Zelenskiy said in a video address late on July 30. “There should be a clear legal recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.”
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his condolences over the deaths in a phone call on July 29 with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to a State Department statement on July 30.
The United States is committed to "hold Russia accountable for atrocities committed by its forces against the people of Ukraine," Blinken told Kuleba.
The Russian Defense Ministry on July 30 published a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war -- including 48 names -- who it said were killed and wounded in what it said was a missile strike by the Ukrainian military.
A charity linked to Ukraine's Azov Regiment said on Telegram that it was not immediately able to confirm or deny the authenticity of the Russian list of people killed and wounded.
Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians since its invasion began on February 24 and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians and has denied allegations of war crimes.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Spanish PM Voices Support For Bosnian EU Candidacy
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has voiced support for Bosnia-Herzegovina to become a candidate for European Union membership during a visit to the Balkan country's capital, Sarajevo.
“During my meetings today I wanted to highlight the opportunity that would be for Bosnia and Herzegovina if the European Union would take its enlargement with a new sense of urgency," Sanchez said at a press conference on July 30.
Sanchez said Spain supports Bosnia's “European perspective.” He expressed hope that the country would take necessary steps to become a membership candidate by the time Spain takes over the EU's rotating presidency in the second half of 2023.
"During the last European Council (meeting), I told my fellow heads of governments (of) my full support in favor or Bosnia and Herzegovina being designated a candidate country.” said Sanchez.
Sanchez traveled to Sarajevo from Serbia, where he kicked off his tour of the Balkan region on July 29. Sanchez will also travel to Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Albania.
Yet Bosnia, still dominated by nationalist politicians long after the end of the 1992-95 war, has been locked in political and ethnic disputes that have stalled the country's EU membership bid.
Bosnia's Serbs, backed by Russia, have sought to win more independence for their Serb-run half of the country, while disagreements between the Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslim, and Croats have blocked the normal functioning of their joint entity.
The political stalemate has sparked concerns that Bosnia could face further ethnic divisions if left behind in the EU process. Some regional leaders have called for Bosnia-Herzegovina to be granted EU candidate status along with Ukraine and Moldova in June to show the European Union's commitment to the volatile region.
Based on reporting by AP
