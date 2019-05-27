Voter Turnout Up In EU Vote But Can The Center Hold After Populist Surge?

BRUSSELS -- European Union democracy is alive and kicking.



That is the best takeaway from last night's results in the European Parliament elections as the fear of a populist wave seems to have prompted people to go and vote and make history by increasing overall voter turnout for the first time in European history.



But beyond that happy headline, Europeans elected a chamber that is more fragmented than ever where populists still made gains, as did pro-EU Greens and Liberals, at the expense of the two dominant forces for decades in EU politics – the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) and the center-left Socialists & Democrats (S&D).



But for now, officials in the European Parliament will focus on that number -- the estimated 50.5 percent of EU citizens who cast a vote over four days of European elections in the 28 member states.



I looked at the relieved faces of some of them on the afternoon of May 26 as numbers from country after country indicated that voter turnout was on the up.



For EU officials, this is the big thing.



People have always questioned the democratic legitimacy of the European Parliament but now they can hit back -- the trend has bucked, the U-turn made.



Ever since direct elections to the chamber started back in 1979, when 62 percent of the eligible population went to the ballots, the number has shrunk at every vote. In the last election in 2014, it hit a new low with 42.5 percent.



This year’s result is better than the previous four elections.



Scaremongering On Both Sides



The question is why did this happen?



The answer from voters is scaremongering on both sides.



In the pro-EU camp, the fear of a parliament full of Euroskeptics made people take notice and action.



And on the populists' side it was the fear of immigrant invasions and domination from Brussels that won the day.

As a result, populists finished on top in countries like France, Hungary, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom but they also did quite poorly in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Finland and the Netherlands.



They will now have well over 100 members in the 751-seat parliament but it appears that they will be divided into at least two political groups and some of them, like Hungary’s Fidesz, are still in the pro-EU EPP.