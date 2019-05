Polling stations are open for a snap mayoral election in the predominantly ethnic Serb northern part of Kosovo's town of Mitrovica on May 19. Residents of other Serb municipalities in Kosovo -- Zvecan, Leposavic, and Zubin Potok -- are also electing new mayors. The early election was forced by the mayors' resignations in November, just days after the Kosovar government imposed a 100 percent tax on imports from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.