Voters Outside Russia Line Up For 'Noon Against Putin' Protests

Russian voters living abroad formed long lines outside embassy polling stations on March 17 as part of a "Noon Against Putin" protest on the final day of voting in Russia's presidential election. Thousands gathered outside Russian embassies in Japan, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Georgia at midday after Russia's opposition called on people to go the polls at the same time. It was part of a protest against a presidential vote widely dismissed as a charade that Kremlin incumbent Vladimir Putin is expected to win.