Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Sarejevo to donate 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of the two constituent entities that make up the state of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Vucic was welcomed at the Bosnian capital's airport on March 2 by members of the Bosnian presidency, Milorad Dodik and Sefik Dzaferovic.