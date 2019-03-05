Serbian President Hints At Possible Progress Toward Recognizing Kosovo

Serbia's leader suggested that Belgrade might be willing to recognize Kosovo as a sovereign state, but said that would require something in return as part of a larger deal.



Aleksandar Vucic made the comments in an interview published March 4 with the Italian news agency ANSA.



"We must first find the compromise, we cannot recognize Kosovo without getting anything on the other side," he was quoted as saying.



"I am sure that with the help of our European friends and with the support of Russia, America, China and other countries, we can reach a solution," he said.



Kosovo was a province of Serbia in 1999 when NATO launched air strikes to stop the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanians by Serbian forces during a two-year war.



To this date, landlocked Kosovo is still guarded by NATO troops.



Tensions remain high between the Balkan neighbors, two decades after their war ended. Western nations, including the United States, have urged the two sides to move to normalize relations.



Belgrade and Pristina have been under strong international pressure to reach a agreement if they want to progress on the path to European Union membership.



In recent months, Vucic and his Kosovar counterpart, Hashim Thaci, have appeared to inch closer to some agreement.



That effort stalled, however, in November when Pristina imposed a 100-percent tariff on Serbian goods in response to what it called Belgrade's attempts to undermine Kosovo's standing among some international organizations.



Last month, Thaci said in an interview that there was "good momentum" toward reaching a deal.



Based on reporting by AFP, ANSA

