Wagner Mercenary Chief Prigozhin Says Ukraine's Counteroffensive Is Under Way
Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin says Ukraine's highly anticipated counteroffensive against Russian invasion is under way, claiming that Ukrainian armed forces plan to move further to the north and south if they take control of Bakhmut, the city in the eastern Donetsck region that has been an epicenter of heavy fighting for months.
Prigozhin issued his audio statement on May 11 on Telegram shortly after the BBC published an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he said his armed forces need more time to get ready for the counteroffensive.
Prigozhin accused Zelenskiy of "double-crossing" and said the counteroffensive is in "full swing." In the area of Bakhmut, he said Ukrainian armed forces "are hitting our flanks and, unfortunately, in some places they are being successful."
He said that if Ukrainian units take Bakhmut, they will move further to attack Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region and Russia's Bryansk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine.
"Therefore, Ukraine's offensive has begun. All [Ukrainian units] that have gone through trainings and received all necessary weapons, equipment, the tanks, and all the rest have been fully involved in the military actions," Prigozhin said. He again lambasted the Russian Defense Ministry for what he called a reluctance to provide Wagner troops with necessary ammunition.
"Wagner continues to carry out military missions in a horrible deficiency of shells, ammunition hunger, because all promises by the Defense Ministry have not been met," Prigozhin emphasized, adding that he would at a later point elaborate on how his troops manage to fight without ammunition.
Both Ukraine and Russia's Defense Ministry have yet to confirm or deny Prigozhin's comments.
Russia has suffered about 200,000 casualties during the 14-month war, according to Western estimates, and continues to lose dozens a day in Bakhmut, which Russian forces have been trying to take since last summer.
Iranian Supreme Court Upholds Deaths Sentences Of Three Protesters
Iran's Supreme Court has upheld the death sentences of Majid Kazemi, Saeed Yaqoubi, and Saleh Mirhashemi, all three of whom were arrested during the recent nationwide protests and charged with "waging war against God," a crime often applied to political dissidents.
The trio were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. The clash occurred at the height of widespread protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September while she was in police custody for allegedly breaking Islamic hijab rules.
Amir Kazemi, Majid Kazemi's cousin, informed RFE/RL’s Radio Farda of the court decision and said the only evidence presented were the defendants' self-incriminating confessions, which were obtained under duress.
He added that the legal representatives assigned to the case were consistently denied access to their clients by the court. Meanwhile, the lawyers themselves have received numerous anonymous death threats for defending the three.
Kazemi said that in its decision, the court noted that if the victims' families were to give their consent, leniency may be applied. However, he also pointed out the specific charge that led to the death sentences “is waging war against God, and not on the charge of murder,” suggesting a change in the sentence is unlikely.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that are often rushed through the courts.
Authorities have warned for months after unrest broke out following Amini's death that they will react harshly to any dissent. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing at least four protesters.
Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- after being convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Reflecting on the execution of Majidreza Rahnavard, Kazemi expressed his family's growing apprehension over the situation. They fear that after Majid Kazemi's quick trial authorities may also hold a rushed execution without the opportunity for a proper appeal or retrial.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.
The High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Rights Group Alleges Kurdish Prisoner Beaten, Tortured To Death In Tehran Prison
Human rights watchdog Hengaw says Saman Darvishi, a Kurdish prisoner held at Iran’s Evin prison, has died with the cause of death attributed to assault and torture by Iranian security forces.
Darvishi's death, which Hengaw said occurred on May 9, follows a year of reports that he suffered severe beatings and torture while incarcerated for theft and allegedly injuring a police officer during his arrest. The group also noted that Darvishi had previously fallen into a coma after being beaten by guards.
Hengaw did not reveal the source of the report it received on Darvishi's death.
Darvishi was arrested on theft charges last year and was serving time at Fashafuyeh prison. He also served a three-year stint at the Central Karaj prison on similar charges.
Hengaw's report highlights widespread concerns over the treatment of prisoners in Iranian prisons. Deaths allegedly resulting from beatings and torture are not uncommon, but official authorities often dismiss the accounts and attribute the deaths to other causes.
International human rights organization Amnesty International has consistently spotlighted the issue of prisoner deaths in Iran, often pointing to the lack of government accountability and oversight.
Recent data from Hengaw shows that at least 16 prisoners, including 11 Kurdish inmates, have died over the past five months from suspected beatings and torture.
Hana, another human rights organization, reported the May 10 arrest of Fatemeh Moqaddami. the mother of Adris Faqihi, a member of the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK).
She was detained while staging a protest against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence agency in Urmia over her son, who reportedly vanished following a clash between the PJAK and the IRGC in Bukan in July 2022. His arrest by government forces was confirmed several months later.
The PJAK, an outlawed group seeking self-governance for Iran's Kurds and with known links to Turkey's militant Kurdistan Workers Party, operates in the northern Iraqi border area alongside other armed Kurdish groups.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Lifting Of Visas, Flight Ban Highlight Georgia's Precarious Relations With Moscow
Reactions in Georgia have been mixed after Russia announced it was abolishing visas for Georgian nationals and lifting a ban on direct flights to the South Caucasus nation, with members of the government welcoming the announcement while the president and others denounced it, highlighting the complicated, and often rocky, relations between Moscow and Tbilisi.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 10 signed two decrees, one allowing Georgian nationals to enter Russia without visas starting from May 15, unless they are coming to work in Russia for more than 90 days. The second decree lifted a ban on direct flights by Russian airlines to Georgia that Moscow unilaterally imposed in 2019 after a wave of anti-Kremlin protests in Georgia.
Hours after that announcement, Russia's Transport Ministry said Russian airlines would operate seven flights weekly between Moscow and Tbilisi. It said Russia wanted "to facilitate the conditions for communication and contacts."
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other states have banned Russian airlines from entering their airspace since Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Relations between Russia and Georgia have been on edge for years.
The two countries fought a brief war in 2008 over South Ossetia, a Russian-backed breakaway region of Georgia. The two countries have had no formal diplomatic ties since that war, which ended with Georgia not only losing control of South Ossetia but Abkhazia, as well. Russia has troops stationed in both regions.
Georgia voted in favor of all international resolutions condemning Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. It has also provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid and taken in thousands of war refugees. At the same time, the Black Sea country of 3.7 million has been a top destination for Russians fleeing the partial mobilization that Putin announced in September 2022 and the worsening general crackdown in Russia.
In June 2022, the European Commission declined granting Georgia EU candidate status, instead urging it to carry out a series of reforms. In March, amid large street protests, Georgia's government abandoned efforts to pass a draft law regulating so-called foreign agents. Critics said the bill was like a Russian law used to undermine civil society there, and that it was symbolic of an authoritarian shift in Georgia.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said in a post on Twitter on May 10 that Putin’s dual decrees were “another provocation.”
"Resuming direct flights and lifting visa ban with Georgia is unacceptable as long as Russia continues its aggression on Ukraine and occupies our territory," she wrote.
Zurabishvili, whose post is largely ceremonial, has often accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of having ties to Moscow since being elected with its backing in 2018.
Echoing those concerns, Teona Akubardia, deputy chairwoman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security, told RFE/RL's Georgian Service that the Kremlin action "increases the dangers" for Georgia.
"This is another test for the citizens of Georgia, how they will respond to this hostile move by Russia and how Russia will achieve its goal -- to use additional levers of influence against Georgia," she added.
Dozens of Georgians later on May 10 protested outside the Georgian Foreign Ministry building in Tbilisi hours after Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili welcomed Russia's decision, saying it "will simplify the daily living conditions of our citizens, and it will give them the chance to communicate and travel freely and easily."
Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili told reporters the announcement would significantly improve travel options for the million Georgians living in Russia.
The Kremlin announcement is a "very clear sign that Georgia is moving closer to Russia and distancing itself from the West," offered Gigi Gigiadze, a former Georgian deputy foreign minister and former ambassador to Denmark, in comments to RFE/RL's Georgian Service. "This is very bad for Georgia," Gigiadze added.
It also smacks of desperation in Moscow as it searches to find allies amid growing international isolation for its ongoing attack on Ukraine, according to Georgian political analyst Gela Vasadze.
"It is clear that the situation after February 2022 has changed dramatically. Russia has become a pariah for most economically developed countries," Vasadze told Current Time, the Russian-language network led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
"For 22 years, Georgia has learned to live well without Russia. Georgia is absolutely economically independent from Russia. We have been receiving gas from Azerbaijan since 2007, and most of our trade is with the European Union. As for trade with Russia, this is trade exclusively with companies that are affiliated with the ruling authorities," Vasadze explained.
Reports earlier this year that the Georgian government was mulling whether to restart direct flights with Russia triggered concerns at the time in both Brussels and Washington.
"Many Western countries, including the United States, prohibit Russian aircraft from entering their airspace. We would be concerned about the resumption of flights between Russia and Georgia, given that companies at Georgian airports could be subject to sanctions if they serve aircraft subject to additional import and export controls," the U.S. State Department told the Georgian Service of Voice of America on February 2.
"The entire Western community has distanced itself from this brutal regime, and now is not the time to expand engagement with Russia."
"We are aware of the recent discussions on the possible restoration of direct flights between Russia and Georgia," Peter Stano, an EU spokesman, told the Georgian newspaper Netgazeti on February 4.
"The European Union calls on Georgia to join the sanctions imposed by the European Union and other countries against Russia in the aviation sector and to remain vigilant against any possible attempts to circumvent the sanctions."
Ukraine Presses For Extension Of Black Sea Grain Deal Amid Russian Threats To Withdraw
Representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations held talks in Istanbul on May 11 on UN proposals to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal allowing the safe export of Ukraine grain that Moscow has threatened to quit unless its demands are met.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said after the talks that the deal should be extended for a longer period and expanded.
"The UN and Turkey, as signatories of the initiative, understand that the grain initiative is critically important for global food security and must function stably. Therefore, according to their proposal, further consultations on unblocking the initiative will be continued in an online format," he said.
The UN and Turkey brokered the agreement in July 2022 to ease a global food crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The deal has helped ensure that food reaches people in poorer countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. It has been extended until May 18, but Russia has said for weeks that it will quit the pact unless its demands are met.
The UN said the meeting on May 11 discussed recent UN proposals, including the resumption of an ammonia pipeline that delivers Russian ammonia to a Ukrainian Black Sea port, a longer extension of the deal, and improvements at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) set up in Istanbul to monitor operations and exports.
Turkey's Defense Ministry said progress was made in the talks and the parties agreed to continue four-way technical meetings on the deal.
Russia has issued a list of demands regarding its own agricultural exports that it wants met before it agrees to an extension of the deal. While those Russian exports are not subject to Western sanctions imposed following the February 2022 large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance are a barrier to shipments.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, speaking to Russian media in Istanbul, said that if Russia's demands remained unresolved then the Black Sea deal would "cease its existence" on May 18.
He added there had been no progress on the issue of reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the SWIFT payment system. The bank is one of many disconnected from the system more than a year ago as a sanction imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine, and Russia has made a reversal of the sanction a condition of it agreeing to extend the grain deal.
With reporting by Reuters
Founder Of Belarusian Symbols Shop Gets 13 Years In Prison On High Treason Charges
A court in Minsk has sentenced a noted art manager and founder of a popular shop selling Belarusian national symbols to 13 years in prison on high treason and other charges.
Judge Zhanna Brysina of the Minsk City Court sentenced Paval Belavus on March 11 after finding him guilty of treason, leading an extremist group, calling for actions against national security, and participating in actions that blatantly disrupt social order.
Belavus, who went on trial in February, was arrested in mid-November 2021 amid a crackdown on mass anti-government protests against the official result of an August 2020 presidential election that announced the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, as the winner.
The trial was held behind closed doors.
The Investigative Committee of Belarus has said that Belavus "used thoughts of cultural and historic development in openly available social networks and websites to distribute ideas of Belarusian nationalism with a goal to change the state government of Belarus."
The charge of leading an extremist group stemmed from Belavus being the head of an organization called the Belarusian Culture Council. Belarusian authorities recognized the group as extremist while Belavus was in pretrial detention for seven months.
Belavus is a well-known art manager in Belarus. In 2011, he and his colleagues established an educational platform called Art Syadziba (Art Homestead) that organized concerts, entertainment events, and lectures promoting Belarusian language and culture.
The 35-year-old Belavus is also known for his shop called Symbal.by that sells items with Belarusian national symbols. During the COVID pandemic in 2020, the shop produced and distributed medical masks among citizens and medical personnel.
In 2020, Belavus established another group called Hodna (Worthy) to promote Belarusian traditions, culture, and language among youth.
German-Iranian Charged With Tehran-Guided Arson Attempt On Synagogue
German prosecutors on May 11 charged a German-Iranian dual national for an attempted arson attack near a synagogue on the orders of the government in Tehran. Babak J. was instructed by an intermediary "acting on behalf of unknown Iranian state agencies" in November 2022 to carry out an arson attack on a synagogue in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement. Subsequently, the accused is said to have sought to convince an acquaintance to set fire to a synagogue in Dortmund using a Molotov cocktail but was refused.
Teacher In Russia Handed Prison Term For Online Criticism Of War In Ukraine
A 29-year-old history teacher in Russia's Komi Republic in the Urals has been sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for his online posts supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion. The Second Western Military District Court sentenced Nikita Tushkanov on May 11 after finding him guilty of "the repetitive discrediting of Russia's armed forces and the justification of terrorism." Tushkanov pleaded not guilty, adding, "I will not change my position on the developments in Ukraine." He added that he considers Russia's actions in Ukraine "criminal." To read the original story by RFE/RL's North Realities, click here.
Kazakh Activist Starts Hunger Strike To Protest Jailing
Activist Vlada Yermolcheva of the rights group Oyan, Qazaqstan (Wake Up, Kazakhstan) launched a hunger strike on May 11 after a court in Almaty rejected her appeal against a 15-day jail term she was handed over the weekend, Yermolcheva's lawyer Talghat Miermanov told RFE/RL. Yermolcheva and her colleague Darkhan Sharipov were sentenced to 15 days in jail each on a charge of violating regulations for holding public events. The charge stemmed from the activists' public protests against early presidential and parliamentary elections held in November 2022 and March this year respectively. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russia's Navalny Put In Punitive Solitary Confinement For 15th Time Since August
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has been placed in a punitive solitary confinement cell for the 15th time since August last year, his Telegram channel said on May 11. Navalny was sent to solitary confinement "as a person who is not capable of following correctional guidance," one day after he finished his previous stint in punitive confinement. Navalny's Telegram channel said after serving his new solitary confinement punishment, the Kremlin critic, who has called all of his placements in punitive confinement "politically motivated," will have served 165 days in isolation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Britain Reportedly Supplies Ukraine With Long-Range Cruise Missiles
Britain has supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, a Western official said, which would allow its forces to hit Russian troops and logistics hubs deep behind the front line. CNN first reported the decision, citing multiple senior Western officials. It said Britain had received assurances from Kyiv that these missiles would be used only within Ukrainian territory and not inside Russia. Ukraine has been asking for months for long-range missiles, but support provided by Britain and other allies has previously been limited to shorter-range weapons. The Kremlin said the reports would require "an adequate response from our military." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Belarusian Lawyer Who Consulted With Imprisoned Activists Gets Six Years In Prison
MINSK -- Belarusian lawyer Anastasia Lazarenka, who consulted with activists jailed for taking part in mass protests challenging the official results of an August 2020 presidential election, has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Judge Svyatlana Charapanava of the Minsk City Court sentenced Lazarenka on May 11 after finding her guilty of organizing an unsanctioned mass gathering, organizing and preparing actions that "blatantly" aimed to disrupt social order, and misusing the personal data of Belarusian police officers and judges.
The first two charges stemmed from Lazarenka's free legal consultations to jailed activists outside the Minsk Akrestsina detention center in 2020. The third charge alleged Lazarenka published information on police officers on the social media platform Telegram.
It is not clear how Lazarenka pleaded.
Separately on May 11, a court in the southeastern city of Homel started the trial of journalist Yauhen Merkis over his coverage of the same mass anti-government protests following the August 2020 presidential poll.
Merkis was arrested in September last year after police searched his home. He was charged with the creation of an extremist group and participating in extremist activities.
Hundreds of people have been handed prison terms in the unrest sparked by the election, in which the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, claimed victory while rights activists and opposition politicians said the poll was rigged.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented protests over the election results that lasted several months.
Thousands were detained, and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
Pakistan Supreme Court Deems Ex-PM Khan's Arrest Illegal, Orders His Immediate Release
Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the immediate release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan after ruling as illegal his arrest that has sparked deadly protests across the country and has prompted the government to deploy the military to restore order.
Khan was arrested after being dragged out of a court in Islamabad on May 9 by anticorruption agents and was subsequently placed in custody for eight days by a judge in an alleged graft case that he says is politically motivated.
On May 11, a three-judge bench at the Supreme Court heard Khan's petition to be freed and ruled that his arrest had been illegal, ordering his immediate release, but advised the former prime minister to cooperate with the anticorruption agency investigating charges against him.
The court told Khan to condemn the violence triggered by his arrest. Khan told judges he knew nothing about the protests while he was arrested.
Khan's apprehension sparked deadly protests in several regions of Pakistan, leading to the deaths of at least seven people.
The government began rounding up leaders of Khan's party on May 11, arresting hundreds of its supporters, and deployed troops in regions where deadly protests ensued as he was ordered to be placed in custody.
Khan has been at odds with Pakistan's powerful military establishment ever since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year. He has rejected the multiple corruption cases opened against him as politically motivated.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said in a televised speech on May 10 that he was forced to deploy the army in Islamabad, in Khan's home region of Punjab, and in the northwest after Khan's supporters “damaged sensitive public and private property."
Sharif said "such scenes" had never taken place in Pakistan before, calling the violence "unforgivable" and warning that perpetrators will be given exemplary punishment.
WATCH: Khan's arrest sparked protests across the country with several people killed. Khan, who leads the opposition party, Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf, survived an assassination attempt in November 2022.
A special court in Pakistan on May 10 remanded former Prime Minister Imran Khan in custody for eight days after he was indicted in a graft case following his arrest by Pakistan's anti-corruption agency the previous day.
The move sparked deadly protests in several regions of Pakistan, leading to the deaths of at least seven people.
Protesters burned the building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar, in the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in the northwest, ransacked the offices of the Electoral Commission of Pakistan, and burned down the residence of a top general in Lahore.
Crowds also attacked army offices in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, close to Islamabad.
The army issued a statement saying it had shown restraint thus far, but that any further assaults on the military or law enforcement agencies, state installations, and properties "will be met with severe retaliation."
The military said it held Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party responsible for the turmoil. Several senior PTI leaders were arrested, including Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar.
Chaudhry, Khan's closest adviser, was detained outside the Supreme Court shortly after he challenged Khan's arrest at the top court.
More than 1,300 protesters were arrested in Punjab alone after they went on a rampage.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants all parties to refrain from violence and stresses the need to respect the right to peaceful assembly, deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in New York.
Guterres also urged Pakistani authorities to "respect due process and the rule of law in proceedings" against Khan.
Khan on May 10 was indicted by a court on charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts while he was prime minister between 2018-22 in a case known as Tosha Khana.
The elections commission in October disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years after a court established his guilt in the Tosha Khana case. He rejected the charges.
Khan appeared on May 9 in a separate corruption case and was arrested in the Islamabad High Court building by agents from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in what his party said was a "kidnapping."
Sharif said on May 9 that Khan was arrested for his implication in a corruption scandal known as the Al-Qadir Trust Case, which centers on the granting of land through the trust owned by Khan and his wife.
His arrest came a day after Khan accused a senior army general of being involved in an attempt on his life last year.
Mobile broadband has been suspended across Pakistan following the protests.
Khan, who still enjoys huge popularity as the main opposition leader, was wounded in a gun attack in November while leading a political march toward Islamabad. One of Khan’s supporters was killed and several others were wounded in that shooting.
A former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Khan, 70, has been leading the opposition since his ouster, which he claimed was part of a plot by Sharif and the United States. Both deny involvement.
Following Khan's arrest, the rupee on May 10 dropped 1.3 percent to a fresh record low of 288.5 against the U.S. dollar
Pakistan has been in the grip of a spiraling economic crisis that has sent citizens' purchasing power into free fall.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
EU Goods Worth $1 Billion In Transit Through Russia Fail To Reach Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan
Goods worth at least $1 billion bought by companies in Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan from their partners in the European Union have disappeared while crossing Russia in what Western officials are calling "ghost trade" aimed at assisting Moscow’s wartime economy, the Financial Times reported on May 10. The newspaper said that half of $2 billion worth of "sensitive" goods in transit bound for the countries, which are active Russian trading partners as members of the Eurasian Economic Union, went missing. The EU and the United States have sanctioned thousands of entities and individuals in Russia since Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, forcing Russia to find new trading opportunities. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kazakh Activist Gets 10 Days In Jail For Placing Toilet In Front Of Soviet Military Monument
Zhannat Akhmediyarov, an activist in Kazakhstan’s western city of Oral, was sentenced to 10 days in jail on May 10 for placing a toilet in front of the monument of Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov while wearing a hat emblazoned with Ukraine’s trident symbol as Russia marked Victory Day on May 9. Akhmediyarov pleaded not guilty to the charge of "minor hooliganism." He told RFE/RL that his action was a response to Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev’s decision to attend the Victory Day military parade in Moscow amid Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Anti-War Activist From Russia's Tatarstan Flees Country, Fearing For His Safety
An anti-war activist from Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Mark Serov, says he has fled the country, fearing for his safety after serving eight days in jail for publicly commemorating victims of the Russian shelling of Ukraine's city of Dnipro. Serov told RFE/RL on May 10 that he is currently in Georgia and does not plan to return to Russia for at least six months. Serov, a member of the opposition Civic Initiative movement, is one of dozens of anti-war activists who have fled Russia in recent months amid an ongoing crackdown on individuals challenging Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Fresh Clashes Reported At Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Ahead Of Talks
Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 11 reported fresh exchanges of gunfire along their common border ahead of EU-mediated talks between their leaders scheduled for the weekend.
Both sides blamed each other for the fresh outburst of violence in which Azerbaijan said one of its soldiers was killed.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani forces began firing on its positions near the border village of Sotk, some 180 kilometers east of the capital, Yerevan, at 6 a.m. local time and that three Armenian soldiers were wounded as a result.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on May 11 that one of its servicemen was killed after Armenian forces "fired intensively at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army from various types of firearms from their positions in the Vardenis border region."
The ministry said that the Azerbaijani Army had taken "necessary retaliatory measures."
The latest outburst of violence came after the European Council said on May 10 that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had agreed to meet in Brussels on May 14.
The two leaders are expected to hold more talks to work out a peace agreement amid renewed tensions over a road checkpoint installed by Baku at the start of the Lachin Corridor, the only route linking Armenia to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
WATCH: Security personnel restricted access to the Armenian village of Sotk after reports of fresh gunfire exchanges along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on May 11.
The talks, which will include European Council President Charles Michel, come after four days of discussions between the leaders in Washington earlier this month.
Tensions along the restive Armenian-Azerbaijani border and around Nagorno-Karabakh leading to sporadic fighting and loss of life have persisted despite the cease-fire and the presence of Russian troops.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the predominantly Armenian-populated region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Decades of internationally mediated talks failed to result in a diplomatic solution and the simmering conflict led to another war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides.
The six-week war -- in which Azerbaijan regained all the Armenian-controlled areas outside of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as chunks of territory inside the Soviet-era autonomous region -- ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Britain Confirms Supplying Ukraine With Long-Range Missiles As Moscow Fumes
Britain says it is supplying long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, giving Kyiv the capability to hit Russian troops well behind front lines as it prepares for a long-expected counteroffensive.
"I can confirm that the U.K. is donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine," Defense Minister Ben Wallace told British lawmakers without specifying how many such weapons are being delivered.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The use of Storm Shadow will allow Ukraine to push back Russian forces based within Ukrainian sovereign territory," he added.
Storm Shadow missiles have a range of more than 250 kilometers, compared with the HIMARS missiles supplied by the United States that have a range of some 80 kilometers.
"We will simply not stand by as Russia kills civilians. Russia must recognize that its actions alone have led to such systems being provided to Ukraine."
British media reports said Kyiv had promised not to use the missiles to strike inside Russia's territory.
However, the Storm Shadows give Ukraine the capacity to strike well behind Russian front lines and as far as Moscow-occupied Crimea.
The Kremlin threatened "an appropriate response" in reaction to the news, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters on May 11 that Russia regarded the announcement "quite negatively."
"It will demand an appropriate response from our military that will definitely make the decisions required in military terms," Peskov said.
The news came as Ukraine claimed a small but significant battlefield victory outside the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, reportedly inflicting major losses on a Russian brigade.
Hints of a major clash emerged earlier this week, when Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private Russian mercenary group Wagner, published a video suggesting that a Russian unit called the 72nd Brigade had either deserted or been wiped out as they fought alongside his troops.
Prigozhin on May 9 said several kilometers of frontline territory had been lost, and he suggested his forces could have suffered up to 500 killed. He also repeated his claims that his forces were being deprived of ammunition and he lashed into Russian commanders, accusing them of incompetence.
"Our army is fleeing. The 72nd Brigade [pissed away] 3-square kilometers this morning, where I had lost around 500 men," Prigozhin said in the video.
Prigozhin on May 11 said that the situation on the flanks near Bakhmut was unfolding in line with the "worst of all expected scenarios."
In an audio message, Prigozhin complained that territory captured over the course of many months was being "thrown away" by those who should be guarding the flanks. In his view this responsibility belongs to regular Russian troops.
WATCH: Ukrainian troops say they continue to face intense artillery strikes from Russian forces who fire up to 500 shells a day. Current Time's Andriy Kuzakov reported from near Bakhmut on the fighting and efforts to treat the wounded.
The Ukrainian ground commander overseeing the 10-month battle for Bakhmut claimed that Russian forces had been forced to retreat.
“We are effectively counterattacking,” Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy said in a post on Telegram. “On some sections of the front, the enemy could not withstand pressure from Ukrainian defenders and had to retreat up to 2 kilometers.”
Neither the Russian Defense Ministry nor the Kremlin has made a public statement on the battlefield claims near Bakhmut. The subject of what happened around Bakhmut sparked heated discussion among Russian military bloggers on Telegram.
But Peskov said in an interview with a Bosnian Serb television station that he was confident Bakhmut "will be captured and will be kept under control."
Bakhmut has been the focus of intense fighting for months, with Wagner group forces playing a key role in a brutal, grinding effort to push Ukrainian forces out of the city. Russian troops are believed to control as much as 75 percent of the city.
The 10-month Russian push for Bakhmut has perplexed some military observers, while Ukraine’s stubborn defense of the city has also come under question.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the Bakhmut battle was a concentrated push as part of a counteroffensive that Ukraine has been signaling for months.
Where Ukraine intends to push is a closely held secret, through Russian forces have spent months digging major defenses, including trenches and minefields, across parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.
In recent weeks, there has been a noticeable uptick in reports of drone attacks hitting sites in Russian border regions. Ukraine is believed to be behind the attacks.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told European broadcasters in an interview on May 11 that more time is needed to prepare for such a move.
"With (what we have) we can go forward and be successful. But we'd lose a lot of people. I think that's unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time," he said.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, AFP, BBC, and dpa
U.S. Attorney General OKs Transfer Of Russian Oligarch's Funds For Use In Ukraine
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has authorized the first transfer of forfeited Russian assets for use in Ukraine's fight against Russia's full-scale invasion. Garland said on May 10 that while it would be the United States’ first transfer of forfeited Russian funds, “it will not be the last.” The Justice Department last year charged Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev with violating sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Garland at the time said the seizure was millions of dollars in a U.S. financial institution that was “traceable to Malofeyev’s sanctions violations." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pop Duo Tvorchi To Show Ukraine's 'Heart Of Steel' At Eurovision
Tvorchi, Ukraine's electro pop-duo entry in Eurovision 2023, say they hope to shine a spotlight on their country's fight for freedom when they perform in the final on May 13. Ukrainian producer Andriy Hutsuliak and Nigerian-born singer Jeffery Kenny wrote their song, Heart of Steel, last spring when Ukrainian soldiers were defending Mariupol. Tvorchi will "show the world our message," Hutsuliak told Reuters. Ukraine won the contest last year but was unable to host the event because of Russia's invasion. Liverpool, England, stepped in as the substitute.
Ukraine War Will Increasingly Pit Quantity Against Quality, Top NATO Official Predicts
The war in Ukraine will increasingly pit large numbers of poorly trained Russian troops with outdated equipment against a smaller Ukrainian force with better Western weapons and training, NATO's top military official said on May 10. Admiral Rob Bauer said the Russians will have larger numbers of “conscripts, and mobilize people -- not well-trained -- older materiel,” while the Ukrainians will have “quality” Western weapon systems and Western training. “That's the big difference in the coming months, I would say," Bauer told reporters after a meeting of NATO military chiefs in Brussels. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Judo Spectators Ejected For Wearing Russian Military Emblem
The International Judo Federation (IJF) said on May 10 that it had ejected a group of spectators from the World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar, for refusing to remove a Russian military symbol from their clothing. Three spectators were seen wearing the Ribbon of St. George, which many Ukrainians consider a symbol of Russian aggression and which has been banned in several European countries. The IJF told AFP that the spectators refused to remove the emblem and were thrown out. The IJF has allowed Russian and Belarusian judokas to take part in the championships as neutral competitors.
UN Expert Calls For Urgent Medical Care For Russia's Imprisoned Navalny
The UN's special rapporteur on torture has called on Russia to provide jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny with "urgent and comprehensive" medical care following reports that his health is deteriorating.
"I am distressed by the deteriorating state of Mr. Navalny’s health and the apparent lack of satisfactory diagnosis and medical treatment,” Alice Edwards said in a statement on May 10.
Edwards said the alleged placement of Navalny in solitary confinement 11 times over a seven-month period “appears disproportionate and if confirmed” and would amount to a form of torture.
Navalny's supporters last month said he was suffering from significant stomach pain, which they said could be a sign of a slow-acting poison.
Edwards said Navalny’s ill health includes “chronic spinal disease and problems related to neurological damage.” She demanded he be provided with adequate care, including comprehensive medical checkups, treatment, and monitoring of his health situation in a civilian hospital.
Russia's penitentiary service has previously denied allegations that its employees have mistreated Navalny and has said he has always been granted medical treatment when needed.
Navalny returned to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent in 2020.
The special rapporteur also raised the cases of three political supporters of Navalny who are also in Russian detention -- Liliya Chanysheva, Vadim Ostanin, and Daniel Kholodny.
Edwards said the cases against these individuals should be “promptly, thoroughly, and impartially investigated” and if the findings indicate they have been arbitrarily locked up, they should be released immediately.
Russian Poet Gets Four Years In Prison For Reciting Verses Against Ukraine War
A Moscow court has sentenced a poet to four years in prison for publicly reciting verses condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Tver district court sentenced Nikolai Daineko on May 10 after finding him guilty of "inciting hatred and calling for anti-state activities." Daineko, who agreed to cooperate with investigators, was arrested along with two other poets, Artyom Kamardin and Yegor Shtovba, in September after they presented their anti-war verses in public. Kamardin’s girlfriend has accused police of subjecting the poet to sexual violence during his apprehension. Kamardin and Shtovba will be tried separately. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Tehran Prosecutor Summons Newspaper Editor Over Reports Of Increased Sales Of Body Parts
Tehran's prosecutor has filed charges against the Jahan Sanat newspaper after it published a report on the increasing trade of body parts in Iran due to the deteriorating economic conditions hitting households across the country.
The Judiciary Media Center on May 9 cited the reason for the charges as the newspaper's failure to provide evidence and documentation regarding the "fabricated news" of increased body part sales.
The managing editor of Jahan Sanat said he was summoned on May 7 to provide the necessary documentation for the reporting and to explain the claims published in the report to judicial authorities. The Islamic republic's judicial system announced afterward that the case against the newspaper is currently under review.
The Jahan Sanat report, published on May 5, detailed a sharp increase in the buying and selling of body parts in Iran, attributing it to citizens falling into the abyss of poverty. RFE/RL has not independently verified the report in the newspaper.
It mentioned a street near Valiasr Square in Tehran, which runs opposite the Justice Palace, that it said has become a "human kidney market" in recent years as people wishing to buy or sell kidneys consult ads posted on the street's walls.
According to the Health Ministry's statistics, there were 420 cases of kidney transplants from living donors in Iran in 2020.
The growing poverty and an economic crisis in Iran have forced low-income groups to seek unconventional ways to make money. There have been numerous reports in Iranian media about the sale of kidneys, blood plasma, and body parts. Recently, reports emerged about young girls and women selling their hair to beauty salons for extra income.
Iranian domestic media have published reports about the deepening economic crisis in recent months. However, the Islamic republic has consistently tried to prevent domestic Iranian media from publishing such stories.
Iran's ranking in terms of freedom of expression remains low, with Reporters Without Borders placing the country 177th out of 180 countries in its latest annual report on press freedom around the world.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
