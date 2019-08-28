Wall Collapses In Siberia During Reconstruction, Killing At Least Three

NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia -- A large wall in an old building under repair collapsed on August 28 in the Russian city of Novosibirsk, killing at least three people.



The Investigative Committee in the Novosibirsk region said rescue workers are trying to locate several people who remain under the debris.

The committee also said it has opened an investigation into the incident.



The regional Emergency Ministry told RFE/RL that one person was rescued.



Yelena Vakhrusheva, an employee at a kindergarten located 150 meters from the collapsed building, told RFE/RL that the collapse was massive and sent tremors that reminded her of an earthquake.