The Week's Best: Seven Great Stories From The Past Seven Days

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

For Georgian Woman, A Tattoo Is A Bold Statement Of Self-Acceptance Nano Mikautadze used to cover her head in public after an autoimmune disorder caused her hair to fall out. But in her 20s, she decided to stop wearing head scarves and decorated her scalp with a floral tattoo. By RFE/RL's Georgian Service

Meeting 'Mother Armenia,' The Woman Behind Yerevan's Iconic Statue The model for Yerevan's most famous statue recalls how a chance encounter changed the face of her city. By Amos Chapple

At 75, Bulgaria's 'Hornet' Newspaper Keeps Stinging Opponents With Satire Starshel, whose name means "The Hornet," is Bulgaria's oldest satirical publication. In its early days under communist rule, it poked fun at capitalism and American imperialism, but it also took on the country's own leadership. Now, the weekly has editorial independence and recognition as a national treasure. By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service and Margot Buff

Detained Russian Protester Uses Current Time Video To Win Legal Battle Vadim Zabolotskikh was one of thousands of Russians detained during recent demonstrations in support of jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny. But Zabolotskikh succeeded in having his case dropped when he used video of the protests to prove that his police record contained falsehoods. By Current Time

Stay Or Go? Norwegian Agro-Giant Faces Pressure To Leave Lukashenka's Belarus Tens of thousands of petitioners are calling on Norwegian agro-giant Yara to cut ties with state-run Belaruskali, arguing that its fertilizer sales fund Alyaksandr Lukashenka's authoritarian rule. Others are opposed, arguing that Yara's influence has led to vows by Belaruskali to reinstate striking workers. By Tony Wesolowsky

Sloppy Uzbek Video Tries To Discredit RFE/RL Investigation Into President's Secret Residence A day after RFE/RL revealed substantial evidence that Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has a secret, luxury residence, Uzbekistan Railways said the facility was actually just a recreational center for its staff and produced a video purporting to show satisfied vacationers there. But the video appears to be a rushed production filmed 1.5 kilometers away. By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL's Uzbek Service