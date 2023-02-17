The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'He Enjoyed Seeing Detainees Cry': Female Iranian Protesters Recall Beatings, Abuse In Detention Several female protesters who were detained in Tehran during Iran’s crackdown on antiestablishment protests spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Farda. The women recall how they were beaten and threatened by members of the security forces during their detention. By Vahid Pourostad

Russian Flash Drive Identifies Key Figures In Occupation Of Ukraine A flash drive left behind by fleeing Russian forces in Ukraine contains hundreds of documents, including citations for medals, which identify key officials involved in handling civilians who allegedly hold anti-Russian views in occupied areas. Many of those civilians say they have been tortured. Schemes, the investigative news project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, obtained the flash drive and has exclusive details about the Russian officials involved. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Schemes (Skhemy), and Austin Malloy

Impoverished Afghans Turn To Booming Crystal-Meth Industry To Eke Out A Living A growing number of Afghans are turning to the booming crystal-meth industry to earn a living amid a major humanitarian and economic crisis that has pushed millions of people toward starvation. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Abubakar Siddique

'Hope Faded With Each Day': How Dozens Of Ukrainian Orphans Endured Months Of Russian Occupation The director of an orphanage in Ukraine's southern Kherson region tells RFE/RL how he kept the dozens of children in his care from being deported to Russia through nearly nine months of Russian occupation. By Yulia Shchetyna

In Conservative Georgia, A Trans Performer Turns Trauma Into Comedy A rare voice in a sea of conservatism, comedian Nata Talikishvili is becoming an emblem for how the stories of Georgia's trans community can be told in public and -- so far -- without backlash. By Nadia Beard

No Money, No Meat: A Kabul Butcher Feels Afghan Economic Collapse After 30 years in business, Gul Rahman says he may have to close his Kabul butcher's shop. The economic collapse since the Taliban regained control in Afghanistan has seen demand for meat collapse. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Will Tizard

How The War In Ukraine Is Prompting The Czechs To Rethink Ties With China Petr Kolar, foreign policy adviser to Czech President-elect Petr Pavel, says a phone call between Pavel and Taiwan's president is just the beginning of engagement with Taipei, as the Czech Republic aims to push allies across Europe to embrace the self-ruling island in the face of Chinese pressure. By Reid Standish

Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor Gold Mine And The Fall Of A 'Great Nomad' Tengiz Bolturuk took charge of Kyrgyzstan’s Kumtor Gold mine after authorities seized it from Canadian company Centerra Gold. Now he is fighting to stay out of jail following a fall from grace that has done little to boost confidence in national management of the country’s largest asset. By RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service and Chris Rickleton