The Week's Best: 10 RFE/RL Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Underpants, A Coma, A Call For McDonald's: In Momentous Hearing For Navalny, Moments Of Absurdity At a hearing that handed him a prison sentence in a new twist an old case that he contends is fabricated, Aleksei Navalny took aim at President Vladimir Putin and the justice system that has kept the opposition leader’s efforts to challenge the Kremlin off presidential ballots and on the streets. By Mike Eckel

Inside The 'Propaganda Kitchen' -- A Former Russian 'Troll Factory' Employee Speaks Out "At first, when I got there, I didn’t quite believe that it was real at all. I had a kind of culture shock. Orwell described how it works. I thought it was a dystopia, but in fact this is how it works," a former employee of the Russian “troll factory” told RFE/RL. By Dmitry Volchek

Armenia's Other Frontier: Plan To Revive Old Soviet Railway To Azerbaijan's Naxcivan Brings Potential, Concerns The Armenian town of Yeraskh -- on the border with Azerbaijan's Naxcivan Province -- is the center of the next stage of the aftermath of last year's war in Nagorno-Karabakh. It is here where an old Soviet rail line, abandoned for a generation, is set to run again. By Neil Hauer

Interview: De Waal Sees 'Tricky Game' To Stabilize Armenian-Azerbaijani Peace Caucasus expert Thomas de Waal says he think the Minsk Group will continue to exist despite France and the United States being kept out of the Russian-brokered agreement. But he emphasizes how vital it is restore economic relations "in a way that doesn’t just benefit Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Russia." By RFE/RL's Armenian Service

Abandoned Homes, Crumbling Infrastructure In A Dying Russian Town Syava was once a thriving town of 10,000 people some 730 kilometers east of Moscow. But it's dying. After the main factory went bankrupt, rail service stopped, the main hospital closed, and the streets are lined with abandoned houses. By Harutyun Mansuryan and Current Time's Unknown Russia

Hounded Beyond The Grave: Dead Iranian Dissidents Not Allowed To Rest In Peace The graves of people deemed enemies of Iran's Islamic Republic are routinely destroyed and desecrated as the government attempts to erase all memory of them. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda

The American Technology Behind The Navalny Video Of 'Putin's Palace' A look at the drone that penetrated Russia's "most secure" zone to reveal the scale of the controversial "Putin Palace" property. By Amos Chapple

'Excrement Everywhere': Chinese Miners In Serbia Protest Living, Working Conditions A protest by Chinese workers at Serbia's Cukaru Peki copper and gold mines has raised questions about the living and working conditions at the site. Three workers who asked for their identities to be protected corresponded with RFE/RL's Balkan Service about their life in eastern Serbia. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service and Neil Bowdler