The Week's Best: 10 RFE/RL Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

In Living Color: Georgia Before The Soviets Arrived The people and spectacular cityscapes of tsarist Georgia captured in vivid color by a world famous photographer. By Amos Chapple

Pole Dancing And Fancy Toilet Brushes: Millions Watch Navalny Video On Alleged 'Putin Palace' A video alleging that a secret palace used by Russian President Vladimir Putin comes stuffed with over-the-top amenities like a strip club and an $800 toilet brush has gained tens of millions of views on YouTube. The video was made by opposition leader Aleksei Navalny and posted by his supporters after his detention. The Kremlin has dismissed the claims. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

Young Amputee Faces Struggle To Pay For Prosthetics After Nagorno-Karabakh War After losing both arms in the recent conflict with Azerbaijan over its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, 27-year-old Armenian veteran Varazdat Saneian had to ask his brother to slip an engagement ring on his fiancee's finger. Now, like many amputees, he faces a daunting struggle to raise the cash for artificial limbs. By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL's Armenian Service

We See You! How Russia Has Expanded Its Video-Surveillance System In 2020, Russia ranked third in the world in terms of the number of CCTV cameras on its territory. The country also invested millions of dollars in facial-recognition software and launched one of the world's most comprehensive surveillance systems in Moscow. While authorities say this will increase public safety and help fight the coronavirus pandemic, human rights activists have raised concerns about the lack of regulation and possible violations of data privacy. By Kristyna Foltynova

Outcry Over Power Outages, Smog Forces Iran To Act Against Bitcoin Miners​ Bitcoin mining has allowed Tehran to circumvent some U.S. sanctions. But the country is now being hit by regular power outages and smog linked to the energy-sucking cryptocurrency operations. By Ron Synovitz and Radio Farda

Migrants Bathe In Bosnian Thermal Spring To Escape Harsh Camp Conditions Dozens of international migrants in Bosnia-Herzegovina have taken to bathing in natural thermal spring waters to keep clean. They say the water at the spring in the town of Ilidza, near Sarajevo, is warmer than in the nearby Blazuj camp where they have been living. The temporary reception center is under Bosnian jurisdiction but managed by the International Organization for Migration. International human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have criticized the Bosnian authorities for providing inadequate shelter this winter for thousands of migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers. They are trying to reach nearby Croatia and the European Union. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service and Neil Bowder

Long Lost Love: Moldovan Villagers From Important Soviet Photo Discovery Found After the story of Moldova's 'Village Genius' photographer went viral, several people featured in the photos have been identified and we now know the stories behind some of the favorite portraits. By Amos Chapple

Back To The Beach In Bulgaria. Or Is It A Beach At All? A legal battle over whether a small strip of Black Sea shoreline is a beach or not reveals a struggle to impose the rule of law over one of Bulgaria's most influential politicians. By Boris Mitov

In Russia's Urals, Abandoned Industrial Towns Are Reclaimed By Forest In Russia's Urals region, towns that once churned out industrial chemicals and coal are now largely abandoned. Verkhnyaya Gubakha was once a thriving city of more than 30,000, but the population has dwindled, and the landscape is returning to forested taiga. By Harutyun Mansuryan and Current Time's Unknown Russia