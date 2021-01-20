Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Bosnia-Herzegovina

Migrants Bathe In Bosnian Thermal Spring To Escape Harsh Camp Conditions

Migrants Bathe In Bosnian Thermal Spring To Escape Harsh Camp Conditions
Embed
Migrants Bathe In Bosnian Thermal Spring To Escape Harsh Camp Conditions

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:51 0:00

Dozens of international migrants in Bosnia-Herzegovina have taken to bathing in natural thermal spring waters to keep clean. They say the water at the spring in the town of Ilidza, near Sarajevo, is warmer than in the nearby Blazuj camp where they have been living. The temporary reception center is under Bosnian jurisdiction but managed by the International Organization for Migration. International human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have criticized the Bosnian authorities for providing inadequate shelter this winter for thousands of migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers. They are trying to reach nearby Croatia and the European Union.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG