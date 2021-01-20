Migrants Bathe In Bosnian Thermal Spring To Escape Harsh Camp Conditions

Dozens of international migrants in Bosnia-Herzegovina have taken to bathing in natural thermal spring waters to keep clean. They say the water at the spring in the town of Ilidza, near Sarajevo, is warmer than in the nearby Blazuj camp where they have been living. The temporary reception center is under Bosnian jurisdiction but managed by the International Organization for Migration. International human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have criticized the Bosnian authorities for providing inadequate shelter this winter for thousands of migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers. They are trying to reach nearby Croatia and the European Union.