The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Russian 'History Parks' Present Kremlin-Friendly Take On The Past​ The Russian Orthodox Church, Gazprom, and the government have created a chain of some 20 Russian "history parks" that historians say present a "propagandistic" view of history with one main lesson -- "we need to gather together around our leader." By Sergei Khazov-Cassia and Robert Coalson

Chaos And Kiwifruit -- Former East German Officials Recall 1989 Stasi officer Timmi Allen was fast asleep when the Berlin Wall came down in 1989, while East Germany's designated prime minister, Hans Modrow, was equally oblivious at a Communist Party meeting. Many were celebrating, but these men were assailed by doubt and uncertainty. (This story is taken from a documentary. Watch the full 30-minute version on YouTube here: How Two German Brothers Started Destroying The Berlin Wall) By Ray Furlong

Slain Afghan Soldier 'Took All His Dreams To The Grave' The family of a slain Afghan soldier comes to terms with their sudden loss. By RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan and Stuart Greer

Russian Wedding Photos Highlight Novichok Suspect's Security Ties The suspects in the 2018 poisoning of a Russian spy in England claimed they were simple nutritional-supplements salesmen. But one of them was an important guest at the wedding of a secretive Russian military official's daughter, an open-source investigation shows. By Mark Krutov, Sergei Dobrynin, Mike Eckel, and Carl Schreck

Bosnia's Bizarre System Of Government It has been one year since the October 7, 2018 general elections in Bosnia-Herzegovina and the country is still without a national and many lesser governments as the country's 148 parties(!) -- many of them ethnically based -- fail to form coalitions. Many people also blame Bosnia's elaborate, overlapping, and many-layered governments for the ongoing dysfunction. Here's an attempt to explain Bosnia's labyrinthian governmental system. By Ajla Obradovic, Pete Baumgartner, Juan Carlos Herrera Martinez, and Carlos Coelho

Ukrainian Campaigns For Migrants' Rights In Polish Election Myroslava Keryk was born and raised in Ukraine, but now lives in Warsaw and is running in Poland's parliamentary election on October 13 promising to represent the interests of all migrants, not just those from Ukraine. Although estimates vary, there are up to 2 million Ukrainians living and working in the country. By Neil Bowdler

Dying While Waiting: U.S. Government Ordered To Resolve Visa Issues For Afghan, Iraqi Allies A court ruling says the Trump administration used a "tortured" interpretation of the law to justify life-threatening delays on visa applications from Afghans and Iraqis who helped the U.S. military. By Ron Synovitz

Families Say Young Tajiks Are Grabbed And Forced Into The Army Young Tajik men are being taken from the streets by people in plain clothes and reportedly sent to serve in the army for two years. Sometimes, the men are taken without any prior notice.​ By Current Time, RFE/RL's Tajik Service, and Neil Bowdler​

Best Buds: Arrest Of Soviet-Born Giuliani Associates Highlights Lure Of U.S. Marijuana Industry -- And Its Growing Pains A wealthy Russian national is accused of seeking to acquire marijuana retail licenses in the United States by contributing to political committees with help from Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. Is it a reflection of lessons learned in post-Soviet Russia, the reality of the U.S. cannabis market, or both? By Todd Prince