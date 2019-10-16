Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Videos

Chaos And Kiwifruit -- Former East German Officials Recall 1989

Chaos And Kiwifruit -- Former East German Officials Recall 1989
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:05:59 0:00

Stasi officer Timmi Allen was fast asleep when the Berlin Wall came down in 1989, while East Germany's designated prime minister, Hans Modrow, was equally oblivious at a Communist Party meeting. Many were celebrating, but these men were assailed by doubt and uncertainty. This story is taken from a documentary, which can be viewed on the link below.

Watch the full 30-minute version on YouTube here: How Two German Brothers Started Destroying The Berlin Wall
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG