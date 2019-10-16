Watch the full 30-minute version on YouTube here: How Two German Brothers Started Destroying The Berlin Wall
Chaos And Kiwifruit -- Former East German Officials Recall 1989
Stasi officer Timmi Allen was fast asleep when the Berlin Wall came down in 1989, while East Germany's designated prime minister, Hans Modrow, was equally oblivious at a Communist Party meeting. Many were celebrating, but these men were assailed by doubt and uncertainty. This story is taken from a documentary, which can be viewed on the link below.