The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Ukrainian Frontline Medics Haunted By Lives Lost A unit of Ukrainian medics treats up to 10 wounded soldiers a day in their small, improvised emergency center in the Donetsk region. Exhausted team members say they feel haunted by the lives they cannot save. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Maryan Kushnir, and Will Tizard

Why The Georgian Government Climbed Down On The 'Foreign Agents' Law The planned rollout of a "foreign influence" law went up in smoke and tear gas in part because the ruling Georgian Dream party underestimated domestic and international anger and mistrust. By Lela Kunchulia, RFE/RL's Georgian Service, and

Andy Heil See Also: Georgian Women Take To The Streets To Demand Change

'Angel Of The Fighters': Ukrainian Medic Killed Days After Being Photographed In Action Combat medic Yana Rykhlitska worked under fire and intense pressure in Bakhmut, tending to wounded and dying Ukrainian soldiers. On March 3, she was killed, reportedly by Russian artillery fire. By RFE/RL

The Moment A Russian Tank Fired Straight At A Ukrainian Cameraman Dramatic footage has emerged from the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago. TV cameraman Serhiy Kylymnyk was using amateur equipment to document how Russian troops were attacking his town when a tank opened fire on the window he was filming from. By Oleksiy Prodayvoda and Ray Furlong

Satellite Images Reveal How Russia's Invasion Has Devastated The Environment In Ukraine From flooded villages to fire-ravaged farmland, satellite photos obtained by Schemes, the investigative unit of RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, reveal the scope of the environmental damage from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – estimated at nearly $50 billion and counting. By Kyrylo Ovsyaniy

Vulnerable, Volatile Moldova Could Be The Kremlin's Next Target. It Could Also Be Just Another Distraction From fresh anti-government protests to alleged coup plots, Moldova is on edge, as Russia wages war on its neighbor, Ukraine. The pro-Western president of Europe's poorest country, Maia Sandu, says the Kremlin is trying to destabilize the country or even planning to invade. By Tony Wesolowsky

Afghan Female Singer Attacks Taliban With Controversial 'Group Sex' Song Afghan musician Farida Tarana's new song, Group Sex, in which she criticizes polygamy and Taliban restrictions on women, has caused an uproar in Afghanistan since it was released three months ago. She told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi she's only just getting started. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Neil Bowdler

'Anxiety, Depression, Nightmares': Bringing Help, Justice To Survivors Of Wartime Sexualized Violence In Ukraine Ukrainian prosecutors and numerous aid groups have documented evidence of hundreds of cases of alleged sexualized violence by Russian forces during the occupation of parts of Ukraine. They are reaching out to the survivors to bring them the help they need and to try to punish the perpetrators. By Kateryna Hatsenko and Kristina Zakurdaeva