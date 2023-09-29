The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

As Armenia And Azerbaijan Seek Peace, Proposed Zangezur Corridor Could Be Major Sticking Point Talks are continuing between Baku and Yerevan in preparation for a presidential meeting next week in Spain. The most sensitive outstanding issue: a controversial transportation route that Armenians fear is a scheme to seize more of their territory. By Joshua Kucera

Who Was Behind The Deadly Attack At The Orthodox Monastery In Kosovo? Kosovar authorities poring over weapons and other evidence say a deadly attack outside a monastery in the predominantly Serb north bears the fingerprints of the fugitive head of a Serb party who's also on a U.S. sanctions list for alleged ties to organized crime. By Bekim Bislimi, Dragan Stavljanin, and RFE/RL's Balkan Service

Ukrainian UAV Manufacturers In Race For 'Smart Drone' Many of Ukraine's homegrown UAV producers are modifying their drone fleets with the latest, cutting-edge technology. The upgrades, which now include artificial intelligence, are helping the outgunned country punch above its weight on the battlefield. The domestic company Warbirds of Ukraine says that the development of so-called smart drones will play a key role in the outcome of the war. By Austin Malloy

'Fear And Anxiety': Pakistan's Minority Sikhs Flee Restive Province In Face Of Rising Violence Many members of the once-vibrant Sikh religious minority in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have left the mountainous region bordering Afghanistan in recent years. The exodus comes after deadly militant attacks and growing religious intolerance. By Abubakar Siddique and Maliha Amirzada

Serving Under Siege: The Ukrainian Supplying His Frontline Hometown As invading Russian forces approached in February 2022, Oleksiy Savkevych and his family fled eastern Ukraine. But after sending his wife and children to Germany, Savkevych returned to his embattled hometown to work as a volunteer. "I needed to be in Avdiyivka, I couldn't be anywhere else," he said. By Jakub Laichter

Uzbek Children's Poisonings Add To Graft Concerns Triggered By Cough-Syrup Deaths Scores of young children have suffered poisoning symptoms amid a government campaign to battle iodine deficiencies. This is the second health crisis to rock the country in a year after imported cough syrup led to the deaths of 65 children. Yet this time, the government is more deeply involved. By Chris Rickleton

Putin On Trial: The Play 'The Hague' Opens At Bulgaria's National Theater Russian President Vladimir Putin and his entourage face a war crimes tribunal on the stage of the National Theater in Sofia. The play, The Hague, by Ukrainian playwright Sasha Denisov, tells the story of a child from Mariupol who yearns for justice after losing family members in a Russian bombardment. By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, Boyan Tonchev, and Ilian Ruzhin

A Polluted River Runs Through It: How Gold Mining Is Destroying Eastern Siberia A fifth of Russia's gold reserves are mined in the Krasnoyarsk region. The effects of alluvial gold mining on the local population and rivers are frequently catastrophic. By Svetlana Khustik and RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities