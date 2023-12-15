The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Taliban's Quest For Self-Sufficiency Faces Challenges In its quest for self-sufficiency, Afghanistan's Taliban government is building large infrastructure projects while frantically trying to exploit the country's vast natural resources. However, experts see the group's need for more legitimacy, recognition, and sanctions as significant impediments. By Abubakar Siddique

Dancing On Wheels: Disabled Armenian Veterans Use Performance To Push Boundaries A group of Armenian veterans with disabilities has teamed up with a dance troupe to bring an unusual performance to Yerevan: choreographed wheelchair dance. Participants say the project has forged friendships, boosted their spirits, and challenged some of the limited expectations they face in society. By Anush Mkrtchian and Margot Buff

Russian Diplomat Expelled Amid EU Spy Purge Is Now An OSCE Election Observer In Serbia Aleksandr Studenikin was blacklisted last year for working “against the interests and security of the EU and its member states” while serving as a diplomat at Russia’s mission in Brussels. Now this alleged intelligence operative is serving as an OSCE election observer in Serbia. By Mirjana Jevtovic, Mark Krutov, and Maja Zivanovic

'Very Creepy': LGBT Russians Respond To A Shocking Supreme Court Ruling Here's what some people from Russia's already beleaguered LGBT community had to say in response to a Supreme Court ruling declaring the "international LGBT social movement" extremist. By Karina Merkuryeva

War And Wine: The Struggles And Successes Of A Ukrainian Industry Amid relentless bombardment, Ukraine's independent winemakers have poured their souls into their businesses, with Russia's invasion fueling international interest in the industry. Meanwhile, efforts are also under way to fight another foe: bureaucracy. By Aliide Naylor

Gangsta Tears? After Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Strikes At Organized Crime We've seen Kyrgyzstan's top crime boss gunned down by security services and a reputed godfather in Uzbekistan arrested. But experts warn it could take years to understand the consequences of the campaigns targeting organized crime in both countries. By Chris Rickleton and RFE/RL's Uzbek Service

Afghan Freestyle Soccer Master Makes His Play In Iran Whether spinning a dozen soccer balls at once or balancing one on a pole while riding a motorcycle, Jamshid Naimi believes he's bound for stardom. For now, he's an Afghan refugee who shows off his freestyle skills on the streets of Iran. But one day he hopes to become famous. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Will Tizard

With Aid In Doubt And Advances Slow, Ukraine Struggles In The War's 'New Phase' At a triage site near the deadly battle for Avdiyivka, the wounded come in waves -- sometimes dozens of soldiers in a single day. With Kyiv's counteroffensive stymied and U.S. aid drying up, Ukraine's fate is uncertain as another winter of full-scale war sets in. By Aleksander Palikot