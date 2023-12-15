The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
Why Should You Pay Attention To Putin's Q&A? Here Are Six Reasons.
War widows and orphans. “Traditional” values. Diatribes against NATO and the West. Bananas and eggs. (Yes, eggs.) Here’s what to watch for at Putin’s almost-annual news conference and call-in show on December 14. By Mike Eckel
Also see: The War Must Go On, Until Putin Says Otherwise: Takeaways From A Four-Hour Talk
Taliban's Quest For Self-Sufficiency Faces Challenges
In its quest for self-sufficiency, Afghanistan's Taliban government is building large infrastructure projects while frantically trying to exploit the country's vast natural resources. However, experts see the group's need for more legitimacy, recognition, and sanctions as significant impediments. By Abubakar Siddique
Dancing On Wheels: Disabled Armenian Veterans Use Performance To Push Boundaries
A group of Armenian veterans with disabilities has teamed up with a dance troupe to bring an unusual performance to Yerevan: choreographed wheelchair dance. Participants say the project has forged friendships, boosted their spirits, and challenged some of the limited expectations they face in society. By Anush Mkrtchian and Margot Buff
Russian Diplomat Expelled Amid EU Spy Purge Is Now An OSCE Election Observer In Serbia
Aleksandr Studenikin was blacklisted last year for working “against the interests and security of the EU and its member states” while serving as a diplomat at Russia’s mission in Brussels. Now this alleged intelligence operative is serving as an OSCE election observer in Serbia. By Mirjana Jevtovic, Mark Krutov, and Maja Zivanovic
'Very Creepy': LGBT Russians Respond To A Shocking Supreme Court Ruling
Here's what some people from Russia's already beleaguered LGBT community had to say in response to a Supreme Court ruling declaring the "international LGBT social movement" extremist. By Karina Merkuryeva
War And Wine: The Struggles And Successes Of A Ukrainian Industry
Amid relentless bombardment, Ukraine's independent winemakers have poured their souls into their businesses, with Russia's invasion fueling international interest in the industry. Meanwhile, efforts are also under way to fight another foe: bureaucracy. By Aliide Naylor
Gangsta Tears? After Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Strikes At Organized Crime
We've seen Kyrgyzstan's top crime boss gunned down by security services and a reputed godfather in Uzbekistan arrested. But experts warn it could take years to understand the consequences of the campaigns targeting organized crime in both countries. By Chris Rickleton and RFE/RL's Uzbek Service
Afghan Freestyle Soccer Master Makes His Play In Iran
Whether spinning a dozen soccer balls at once or balancing one on a pole while riding a motorcycle, Jamshid Naimi believes he's bound for stardom. For now, he's an Afghan refugee who shows off his freestyle skills on the streets of Iran. But one day he hopes to become famous. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Will Tizard
With Aid In Doubt And Advances Slow, Ukraine Struggles In The War's 'New Phase'
At a triage site near the deadly battle for Avdiyivka, the wounded come in waves -- sometimes dozens of soldiers in a single day. With Kyiv's counteroffensive stymied and U.S. aid drying up, Ukraine's fate is uncertain as another winter of full-scale war sets in. By Aleksander Palikot
How A Ukrainian Care Center Hid Children To Prevent Their Abduction By Russia
Volodymyr Sahaydak, the director of a center for children’s social and psychological rehabilitation in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, recounts how he and staff came up with a daring plan to get the center's children to safety after Russian forces occupied the city. By Current Time and Andriy Kuzakov