Russian Diplomat Expelled Amid EU Spy Purge Is Now An OSCE Election Observer In Serbia

BELGRADE -- A Russian diplomat and alleged spy expelled by the European Union for "illegal and disruptive actions" is serving as an election observer for upcoming parliamentary and local elections in Serbia as part of a mission with Europe's largest security body, an RFE/RL investigation has found.

Aleksandr Studenikin, 49, was listed as a counselor at Russia's permanent mission to the EU in Brussels when he and 18 other Russian diplomats were designated personae non gratae in April 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine two months earlier.

The EU said the blacklisted Russian diplomats engaged in activities "against the interests and security of the EU and its member states."

Now Studenikin is among a group of 30 election observers representing the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for Serbia's elections for parliament and 65 municipalities on December 17.

A media report had previously alleged that Studenikin was an employee of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). A senior European official with access to classified information also told RFE/RL that Studenikin works for the SVR, though Studenikin himself denies any intelligence links.

Studenikin is one of four Russians on the list of the long-term observers with the observation mission of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). These observers are responsible for monitoring the entire electoral process, "gaining an in-depth understanding of the overall administrative procedures and campaign environment," according to the OSCE.

The group also includes observers from the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Belarus, and seven other countries.

While Studenikin's assignment in Serbia is temporary, the Balkan country has become a destination for Russian diplomats kicked out of the EU.

An investigation by RFE/RL in March found that at least three Russian diplomats with ties to Russian intelligence who were blacklisted by EU member states had resurfaced as accredited Russian diplomats in Serbia, one of the few European countries that has not leveled sanctions against Russia over the Kremlin's all-out war on Ukraine.

Their expulsions came as EU governments blacklisted hundreds of Russian diplomats following Moscow's February 2022 invasion, with several of these states citing alleged espionage as the grounds for expulsion.

The Serbian elections come amid mounting pressure on Belgrade from Western governments to impose sanctions on Moscow over Russian aggression in Ukraine. The ruling Serbian Progressive Party and President Aleksandar Vucic have held their coalition together with parties seen as strongly pro-Russian, while the pro-EU opposition has struggled to gain popularity in a country where a majority of the population sees Russia as a friendly nation.

Vucic has sought to balance Belgrade's aspirations to join the EU with its friendly relationship with Russia, which shares Serbia's Orthodox Christian heritage and has supported Belgrade in disputes with the West.

Russians working for the OSCE have previously encountered difficulties entering certain EU countries. Last year, Polish authorities declared two Russian employees of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly personae non gratae, saying they posed "a threat to state security." One of the employees, Darya Boyarskaya, was detained at the Lithuanian-Russian border while attempting to visit relatives in Kaliningrad.

OSCE member countries select the individuals they want to join an election-observation mission. The OSCE itself does not manage the recruitment of these observers, who are recommended by member states.

Studenikin, who previously worked at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, arrived in Serbia on November 19 to begin his work as an OSCE election observer.

Studenikin's group of observers is responsible for several municipalities in eastern Serbia, and he has met with local political representatives in Zajecar and Kladovo, near the borders with Bulgaria and Romania, respectively.