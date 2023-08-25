The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Whatever the cause of the crash that is believed to have killed Yevgeny Prigozhin – the leader of the June mutiny that posed a major challenge to Putin’s long rule – many in Russia will suspect it was orchestrated by the Kremlin to send a message to potentially rebellious individuals. By Todd Prince

The list of influential Russians who have been killed or died under murky circumstances after opposing, criticizing, or crossing Putin, the Kremlin, or the state is long. If his death is confirmed, a new addition will be Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose mutiny made a president portrayed as strong look weak. By Steve Gutterman