The Week's Best: 10 Stories Or Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

First Russia, Then Hungary, Now Romania Is Considering A 'Gay Propaganda' Law Romania is considering a bill that would ban mi-nors from being exposed to so-called gay propaganda in schools and in public life, despite warnings from rights groups that it would "fuel Russian disinformation cam-paigns" and reinstate censorship. By Alison Mutler

Deadly Message: Iran's Rise In Executions Sends Warning Against Dissent Iran is dramatically increasing its execution of prisoners, reversing a five-year trend. But while the numbers of those being hanged for murder and drug offenses is on a dramatic rise, there is no real correlation to more crimes being committed. Observers say it is more an issue of timing for the authorities, who are taking the opportunity to send a deadly message against dissent. By Michael Scollon

Ukraine's Foreign Legion: Soldiers Speak Of Historic Fight For Democracy Soldiers from around the world continue to join Ukraine's foreign legion, motivated by the need to help with "the most important conflict in the last 50 years," as one American volunteer put it. Experienced Western soldiers, while impressed with what their Ukrainian counterparts have done so far in resisting Russia's invasion, also say they want to help bring military practices up to NATO-level standards. By Maryan Kushnir and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

Scorched Earth: The Catastrophic Environmental Costs Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine In addition to thousands of deaths and the destruction of crucial infrastructure, another, more invisible, crisis tied to Russia’s invasion could haunt Ukraine for years: environmental damage. From shelled chemical plants to forests scorched by missiles, the consequences will be felt not only by Ukraine’s ecosystems but also by its people. By Giovana Faria

The Great Cleanup Of Kyiv Scenes of everyday life have replaced the devastation caused by the aborted Russian advance on Ukraine's capital after a remarkably swift cleanup in some areas of the Kyiv region. By RFE/RL

Investigation: Free From Western Sanctions, A Russian Bank Helps Fund The Invasion Of Ukraine A substantial number of the Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine receive their military pay and combat bonuses through Gazprombank, which has escaped the most severe Western sanctions that have hamstrung other large Russian lenders, an investigation by Schemes shows. By Heorhiy Shabayev, Natalie Sedletska, and Kyrylo Ovsyaniy

'War On Education': Taliban Converting Secular Schools Into Religious Seminaries The Taliban has converted dozens of secular schools, universities, and training centers into religious madrasahs. The Islamist militant group has also announced plans to build hundreds of Islamic seminaries throughout the country. Critics have said the Taliban's aim is to "brainwash” children and root out all forms of secular education in Afghanistan. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi

In The Heart Of Russia, A Hunt For Soldiers Accused Of War Crimes In Ukraine In Ukraine, investigators hunt for details and identities of Russian soldiers alleged to have committed war crimes. An RFE/RL reporter hunts for details about one of the soldiers in a tiny, remote village in central Russia. By Idel.Realities

Following The Trail Of Smuggled Medicine From Iran To Afghanistan It's been estimated that 95 percent of the medicine in Afghanistan enters the country illegally. According to an investigation by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, a significant portion of the pharmaceuticals come from Iran and are smuggled into Afghanistan on trucks and buses. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda