The Week's Best: 9 RFE/RL Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Will Pamir Kyrgyz Leave The 'Roof Of The World'? Nomadic Pamir Kyrgyz shepherds face a life-altering choice: Should they stay in Afghanistan’s isolated and poverty-stricken northeastern panhandle? Or should they accept an invitation to resettle in Kyrgyzstan? By Ron Synovitz

'I Was Never Afraid': In The Face Of Criminal Charges, Russian Teen Protester Stands Defiant Russian teenager Olga Misik attracted national attention in 2019 when she was filmed reading the Russian Constitution aloud to body-armored riot police. Ahead of a verdict on criminal vandalism charges over a separate incident, she maintains her innocence -- and her unrepentant final speech in court has rippled through Russian social media. By Robert Coalson

A Siberian Muckraker Exposed Massive Oil Theft. Now Russia Wants To Imprison Him For 11 Years Russian journalist Eduard Shmonin believes he was targeted by investigators for his expose on massive oil theft in western Siberia. He's now facing up to 11 years in prison. By Sergei Khazov-Cassia and Carl Schreck

Georgia's Cliff-Top Honey Harvest A look at the beekeepers of western Georgia who risk their lives for liquid gold. By Amos Chapple

Fallen Officers' Families Grieve In Wake Of Conflict on Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Hasan Akbarov, a 31-year-old Tajik border guard, was shot dead the day before he was set to celebrate his sister's wedding. In Kyrgyzstan, border officer Isfana Bekzod Yuldashev died in the same conflict days before his 31st birthday. Their families are among those whose lives were shattered by two days of violence. By RFE/RL's Tajik and Kyrgyz services, Margot Buff

Iranian Baha'is Told To Bury Loved Ones Atop Mass Graves Of Political Prisoners Baha’is say officials at a cemetery in the Iranian capital have pressured them to bury their dead at a space containing mass graves of political prisoners executed in the late 1980s, in what Baha’is say is the continuation of state pressure and persecution on its members in Iran. By Golnaz Esfandiari

Despite Assurances, Some Kazakhs Leery Of Little-Known, Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccine Thousands of Kazakhs have received their first shot of the Kazakh-made coronavirus vaccine QazVac, which is still in its final trial stage. QazVac's developers insist it is safe and effective but “don’t have time” to publish more research results, causing some to be leery of it. By Farangis Najibullah and RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

Belarus's Lukashenka Doubles Down On Fear To Silence Pro-Democracy Opponents Opponents of Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka can face arrest simply for displaying the red and white colors of the opposition, even on socks. The longtime authoritarian leader is doubling down on fear to silence his opponents. By Tony Wesolowsky, Current Time, and RFE/RL’s Belarus Service