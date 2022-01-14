The Week's Best: 10 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. We are also including content here from Gandhara, an RFE/RL website focusing on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The North Korean 'Ghost Ships' Washing Onto Russia's Coast A Vladivostok photographer has captured the haunting phenomenon of North Korean fishing vessels drifting onto Russia's Primorsky Krai coastline. By Amos Chapple

Behind Tycoon's Purchase Of Southampton FC Is A Bitter Battle For Power In Serbia It was announced last week that an investment firm backed by Serbian media magnate Dragan Solak had acquired a controlling stake in English Premier League team Southampton F.C. An opponent of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Solak has been squeezed out of soccer TV rights by the state, an attempt many think to curtail his media empire. By purchasing Southampton, is Solak attempting to fight back? By Aleks Eror

Visiting Turkmenistan's 'Gates Of Hell' In the wake of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov's order to extinguish the flaming Darvaza gas crater, photographer Amos Chapple recalls visiting the site before it became one of Turkmenistan's most famous tourist destinations. By Amos Chapple

Used To Free Electricity, Kosovo's Bitcoin Miners Are Now Facing Difficult Times After Ban Kosovo is targeting cryptocurrency miners, whose operations to produce virtual currency are draining the country's electricity grid, amid a state of emergency linked to an energy crunch. In Kosovo crypto mining is big business, so what happens next? By By Taulant Qenaj, Maja Ficovic, and Tony Wesolowsky

Russia Steels For Omicron 'Tidal Wave' As Vaccination Rates Remain Stubbornly Low Confusion and contradictory information in Russia may harm the country's preparedness for what the WHO warns is a "west-to-east tidal wave" of omicron infections that will soon see half of Europe's population infected -- and may hit vaccine-skeptic countries like Russia the hardest. By RFE/RL

Secret Czechoslovak Gulag Files Released Photographs and thousands of documents casting light on the fate of Czechoslovak citizens imprisoned in the gulag have been published online, with many more to follow. By Amos Chapple

'They Beat Us So We Don't Come Back': Afghan Refugees Face Deportation From Iran Afghan refugees in Iran say they are facing hunger, abuse, and deportation. The flood of Afghans seeking refuge in Iran and other countries increased after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021. RFE/RL's Radio Farda spoke to several Afghans struggling to survive in Iran who are desperate to stay in the country despite the hardships. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda and Stuart Greer

After Realizing Dream, Disabled Afghan Prosecutor Finds Herself Jobless And In Danger Under Taliban A female Afghan prosecutor overcame a crippling disease and discrimination to pursue an education and get her dream job. But since the Taliban takeover, she has been unemployed as the militants have barred many women from returning to work. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Abubakr Siddique