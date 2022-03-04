The Week's Best: 9 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. We are also including content here from Gandhara, an RFE/RL website focusing on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Snapshots From The War: Under Heavy Fire Or Tensely Waiting, All Ukraine Is Under Siege Surrounded by hostile forces and under constant bombardment, the eastern town of Volnovakha has felt the full force of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Some 700 kilometers to the west, residents of the Black Sea port city of Odesa prepare for the worst. By Darya Kurennaya and Mykhaylo Shtekel

'He Has Changed': Putin's Words And Actions Raise Questions About His Rationality During the buildup to the invasion of Ukraine and in the first few days of the devastating war he started, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words and actions have raised an unpleasant and increasingly unavoidable question: Is he behaving rationally? By Steve Gutterman

Putin's War At Home: Russian Government Pushes Hard To Enforce Total Unanimity On Ukraine War With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entering its second week, President Vladimir Putin's government is pulling out all the stops to control information about the war and the impact of unprecedented Western sanctions. The shuttering of the legendary radio station Ekho Moskvy, a beacon of liberal thought in Russia since before the collapse of the Soviet Union, is the latest evidence of the fateful consequences the war is having inside Russia itself. By Robert Coalson

'Dad, Please Don't Die!': Harrowing Video Captures Deadly Russian Attack On Ukrainian Father And Son A Ukrainian civilian says Russian troops opened fire on his vehicle, killing his father as they were evacuating from the town of Ivankiv in the Kyiv region. The man captured video of the February 25 attack on his phone and said he and his father, Oleh Bulavenko, had returned to their home to rescue their three dogs. RFE/RL has verified that no Ukrainian troops were in the area at the time of the shooting. The sole surviving dog refused the leave Bulavenko's body after the shooting. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)

Afghan Students, Refugees Scramble For Safety Amid Intensifying Ukraine War Generations of Afghans have fled to Ukraine in recent decades to seek refuge from conflict. But now these students, immigrants, and refugees are trying to leave Ukraine due to the war in which Russia is using lethal weapons to attack Kyiv and other big cities. By Freshta Negah, Ahmad Takal, Asmatullah Sarwan, and Abubakar Siddique

'I Don't Want To Be A Refugee, I Want To Go Home': The Stories Of The Ukrainian Women Who Had To Flee Hundreds of thousands of people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked assault one week ago. Thousands have made it to the Czech Republic, where some have found a temporary home at one of the country's premier soccer teams, Slavia Prague. By Tony Wesolowsky

'Mama, I Didn't Want To Come': Ukraine Asks Russians To ID Their Killed, Captured Relatives The Russian government is not releasing details about the number of casualties it is sustaining in its invasion of Ukraine. But Ukraine is posting images of killed and captured soldiers, asking Russians to help ID them. By Carl Schreck

'Hungry' Russian Soldiers Loot Ukrainian Shops Russian soldiers have been seen looting grocery stores and banks in several Ukrainian cities. Security camera footage posted on social media showed Russian soldiers grabbing food and trying to steal a safe. Ukrainian officials say that invading Russian soldiers are running out of fuel and were sent into Ukraine with only three days of rations, although that could not be independently verified. By RFE/RL, based on user-generated content.