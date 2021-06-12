The Week's Best: 8 RFE/RL Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Rivers On Fire: Russia's Oil Industry Threatens Indigenous Land And Livelihoods Half of Russia's oil is produced in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District of Siberia, but the lucrative industry has meant nothing but trouble for the region's indigenous people. By Harutyun Mannsurryan and Current Time

Selective Abortions, Birth Imbalance Take The Joy Out Of Sex In Montenegro Already demographically challenged, the Balkans' least populous state appears to have failed at combating signs of widespread use of abortion to ensure the birth of baby boys. By Andy Heil and Lela Scepanovic

The Joe And Vova Show: Putin, Biden To Meet Face-To-Face In Geneva. Few Expect Breakthroughs. Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin last met 10 years ago in Moscow. Things are a lot worse now between Moscow and Washington. Will their summit meeting in Geneva turn things around? Don’t hold your breath. By Mike Eckel

10 Quick Questions For Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya sat down for an interview on June 8 at RFE/RL's headquarters in Prague. Here is how she replied to a blitz of 10 questions that were sent by viewers. By Current Time

Jailed Belarusian Pratasevich Dogged By Claims He Fought For Azov Battalion In Ukraine In addition to charges that supporters say are trumped up, jailed Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich — arrested after his flight was diverted to Minsk in late May -- faces claims that he fought for a controversial paramilitary unit in the war in eastern Ukraine. Did he? RFE/RL takes a look at the evidence. By Tony Wesolowsky

'It Kills Me': Woman Who Lost Two Sons In Srebrenica Genocide Speaks Out Mejra Djogaz's two sons, Omer and Munib, were murdered in the Srebrenica massacre in 1995 during the Bosnian War. She also lost a third son and her husband during the conflict. Ahead of the final appeal verdict of Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic, who was sentenced to life in prison for his role in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the Srebrenica genocide, Djogaz said he should never walk free. By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL’s Balkan Service

A Year After His Death, Russia's 'Accidental Dissident' Still Fighting An Abusive Prison System Sergei Mokhnatkin died one year ago of complications from injuries sustained while he was in the Russian prison system. Nonetheless, he is still on trial in Arkhangelsk, accused of “disrupting prison routine” with his demands for humane treatment. By Tatyana Voltskaya and Robert Coalson