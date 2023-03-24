The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

In Moldova's Pro-Russia Gagauzia Region, Old Loyalties Die Hard As the Russian invasion of Ukraine drags on, locals in the autonomous Gagauzia region of Moldova oppose war but maintain staunch loyalty to Moscow. By Amos Chapple

'What Kind Of Example Is This?': Siberians Balk At Military Honors For Ex-Cons Killed In Ukraine Locals in two villages in Siberia's Zabaikalye region are dismayed that authorities have subsidized funerals with military honors for young men they remember as drunkards, bullies, and hooligans. By RFE/RL’s Siberia.Realities

Bulgarian Blasts And Russia's War In Ukraine Over the past decade, Bulgaria's arms industry has been shaken by a string of unexplained explosions at munitions depots. The country is a major producer of ammunition for Soviet-caliber weapons, the kind widely used by Ukraine's military. A special RFE/RL investigation looks into allegations of Russian sabotage, cover-ups by Bulgarian authorities, and whether Bulgarian arms depots are still at risk as Russia's war in Ukraine enters a second year. By RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, Boris Mitov, Nikolay Lavchiev, Stuart Greer, Carl Schreck, and Miroslav Mihaylov ALSO READ: Bulgarian Blasts, Russian Agents, And The War On Ukraine

'I Don't Know How I Survived': An Inside Look Into Russia's Grinding Campaign In Ukraine's Donbas Region A friend of a mobilized Russian soldier from Siberia has gone public with the man's account of Russia's costly offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, describing how poorly trained and equipped mobilized soldiers take enormous casualties trying to storm hardened defensive positions. By RFE/RL’s Siberia.Realities

Exiled Russians Build New Lives In Mongolia Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled their country after it announced conscription for its war in Ukraine, heading in large numbers to countries such as Turkey, Armenia, or Georgia. But for many living in the east of Russia, the nearest and easiest destination was Mongolia. By Yekaterina Ponomareva, Current Time, and Ray Furlong

Oscars And Opposition: For Many In Ukraine, Award For Navalny Documentary Is Part Of The Russia Problem Amid Moscow’s deadly onslaught, many Ukrainians are distrustful and dismissive of the Russian opposition, despite having a common foe in the Kremlin. Nothing illustrates this more starkly than the outrage caused by the Oscar awarded to the documentary film Navalny. By Aleksander Palikot

Picking Up The Pieces: Efforts To Preserve Afghanistan's Cultural Heritage Continue Under New Management The preservation of Afghanistan’s rich cultural heritage has been impeded by decades of war, destruction, and desecration. But while the Taliban’s return to power has raised fears of a return to its ruinous old ways when it comes to the country’s pre-Islamic history, preservationists continue to pick up the pieces with a surprising level of cooperation. By Michael Scollon

The Ukrainian Village That Changed Hands 14 Times Residents in the village of Bohorodychne in Ukraine's Donetsk region say the village has changed hands 14 times between Ukrainian and Russian forces. Current Time's Borys Sachalko visited and spoke to some of the seven people who remain in what was once a large settlement. By Current Time and Borys Sachalko

Pashtun Community Revives Norouz Celebrations In Pakistan Norouz festivities are making a limited comeback among Pashtun communities in northwestern Pakistan. The traditional spring celebrations marking the arrival of the new year died down a century ago due to calendar changes and imperial borders that limited their contacts with fellow Pashtuns in Afghanistan and other communities. By Tariq Orakzai and Abubakar Siddique